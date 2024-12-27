Get next year's Christmas tree from $24 in Walmart clearance sale
These artificial trees are massively discounted
Christmas is over, so it's the best time of year to get a new artificial Christmas tree. Retailers don't want to sit on a bunch of trees until the next holiday season, which forces them to offer blowout prices on the trees left in stock.
Walmart currently has some seriously discounted artificial trees. The 6.5' Un-Lit Jackson Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree is only $24 at Walmart right now. The biggest discount is on the 9' Pre-Lit Frisco Pine Artificial Christmas Tree, which was $292 and is now $99 at Walmart.
Whether you want unlit or pre-lit, we've found incredible Christmas tree deals. But don't wait to grab the one that interests you, as these products are on clearance and won't last long.
- 6.5' Un-Lit Jackson Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree: was $49 now $24 @ Walmart
- 7.5' Pre-Lit Flocked Frisco Pine Artificial Christmas Tree: was $199 now $59 @ Walmart
- 7' Pre-Lit Fiber Optic Artificial Pine Christmas Tree: was $272 now $99 @ Walmart
- 9' Pre-Lit Flocked Frisco Pine Artificial Christmas Tree: was $292 now $99 @ Walmart
- 9' Pre-Lit Bringstar Christmas Tree: was $199 now $159 @ Walmart
Christmas tree deals
If you want a bare artificial Christmas tree to light up yourself, this $24 model from Holiday Time is perfect. It's the smallest tree we'll look at today, but it seems thick and dense enough to draw attention. It'll be a little more work than the more expensive ones to get set up, but that's a tradeoff for how cheap it is.
This is a 7-foot-by-5-inch Christmas tree, so it strikes a good balance between being big enough to catch your eye and small enough to save space. Its price has dropped from $199 to $59, which is great, especially with its color-changing LED bulbs.
This fiber optic-lit tree usually costs $272 but is currently on sale for $99. It has 600 LED bulbs that change color, so you can set the mood in your space however you like. The white flocking hinged branches look great and are easy to open and put away.
This massive Christmas tree from Best Choice looks like a Frisco Pine. It is bathed in colored lights, making it the center of attention for your guests and family. It comes with a solid 3.9 rating from Walmart shoppers, so all signs point to it being a good tree to get you ready for next year.
If you're looking for a large Christmas tree that'll be the center of your room, this Bringstar tree comes with 650 lights attached, premium PVC branches and a hinged system that makes setting the tree up and putting it away quick and painless. With $40 off, it's pretty affordable for such a sizeable artificial tree.
