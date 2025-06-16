PSA: This $1,119 shed is only $149 at Walmart right now — just don't store this 1 item in there

Adding an extra shed to your yard is probably one of the most useful things you can do as summer comes around. Garden tools, patio furniture, flower pots and children's play equipment all clamour for that outdoor storage space.

Which is why I want to flag this pretty incredible deal from Walmart that's currently discounting a $1,119 YODOLLA storage down to just $149. That's a saving of $970 you can take advantage of right now.

YODOLLA Outdoor Metal Steel Storage Shed: was $1,119 now $149 at Walmart This 5 x 3 ft outdoor metal shed with a sliding roof and lockable door is a perfect way to store your yard equipment throughout the year. It's constructed with 0.27 mm-thick galvanized steel panels and an aluminum frame for security and durability. The roof is sloped to avoid water pooling, and a 72.5" overall height means you can store extra-long tools in there without a problem.

This deal focuses on the smallest option for this shed — 5 feet by 3 feet — but there are seven other sizes available if you need more space. Walmart is offering discounts on all sizes, but at the time of writing, a couple are sold out. However, you still can get the largest dimension — 14 x 12 ft — for $699 if you want.

While I haven't tried this shed out myself, the reviewers at Walmart seem impressed with what it offers. It holds an average of 3.5 stars out of five, with one remarking that, "for the money you can't go wrong.".

The shed has a sliding roof (to avoid water pooling) and a lockable door. It's constructed with 0.27 mm-thick galvanized steel panels and a durable aluminum frame. Overall height is 72.5", so if you've got a few long-handled brooms or rakes, you should have ample space to store them.

The 1 item to avoid keeping in your shed

Ok, so there are actually a few different things you shouldn't store in your shed. But, as the summer arrives and the weather heats up, make sure you don't have tins of paint in there.

Why? Well, according to those outdoor experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk (via Express.co.uk), the lack of airflow and subsequent heat inside sheds during the summer will thicken the paint and lead to an uneven distribution.

“We’re encouraging homeowners to take stock of what’s in their shed now before the warm weather really kicks in," the team said. "People don’t often realise something has spoiled or warped until it’s too late. A quick check now could save both money and memories later.”

For those paints that require mixing two components, high temperatures will accelerate the chemical reaction and significantly reduce the time you have to apply the paint before it becomes unusable. Nobody wants to come back to a tin of paint in the fall only to find the summer has wrecked it for you.

If you want to save your tins for the next paint job, store them in a temperature-controlled environment, like the garage or inside a ventilated cabinet. In any case, it’s always a good idea to read the manufacturer's storage guidance first.