Garmin smartwatches from $89 — here are 5 deals I’d buy now

Garmin Vivosmart 4: Large was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

This lightweight, affordable fitness tracker from Garmin packs a more readable display, a physical button for easier navigation, and a seven-day battery life. Blood oxygen monitoring and continuous heart rate monitoring are also on display, although there's no built-in GPS.

Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $169 @ Amazon

Best for beginners: This is the Garmin to get if you're buying a running watch for the first time. It offers a bright screen, easy-to-read stats, and long battery life. You'll also have access to PacePro-suggested workouts, which is like having a running coach on your wrist. In our Garmin Forerunner 55 review, we said this watch was like having an expert coach on your wrist.

Garmin Approach S42 Golf Watch: was $299 now $199 @ Dick's Sporting Goods

In our review of the Garmin Approach S42, we defined it as a "stylish-looking and near-complete golf watch with great battery life and ample features." It boasts an accurate GPS for keeping track of where you land on the green. It weighs 1.5 ounces and isn't too thick, and it offers a decent variety of color and finish choices. It's important to note, this model isn't a fitness tracker — there's no heart monitor here.

Garmin Instinct 2 (45mm): was $299 now $229 @ Amazon

Best battery life: In our Garmin Instinct 2 review, we called the Garmin Instinct 2 "a near-perfect GPS smartwatch for outdoor sports enthusiasts." We loved this watch's long battery life, Health snapshot feature, and support for Garmin Pay and Garmin Connect.

