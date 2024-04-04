Garmin smartwatches from $89 — here are 5 deals I’d buy now
Including one of the best golf watches we've tested
Whether you’re training for a marathon or just looking to keep track of the time along with your general fitness endeavors, there’s a Garmin smartwatch to fit your needs. As the brand behind the best entry-level running watch, we’re always keen to keep tabs on when any of their models, including the Forerunner 55 on sale for $169 at Amazon right now.
After casting a wide net across the internet, we found 5 deals starting at $89 from Garmin at a number of different retailers worth shopping for this week. Below, check out our picks for the best bang for your buck.
Best Garmin deals — Quick links
- Garmin Vivosmart 4: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon
- Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $169 @ Amazon
- Garmin Approach S42 Golf Watch: was $299 now $199 @ Dick’s
- Garmin Instinct 2: was $299 now $229 @ Amazon
- Garmin Fēnix 6 Pro Solar Multisport: was $479 now $384 @ Walmart
Best Garmin Deals This Week
Garmin Vivosmart 4: Large <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB07GM7WHBG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $129 now $89 @ Amazon
This lightweight, affordable fitness tracker from Garmin packs a more readable display, a physical button for easier navigation, and a seven-day battery life. Blood oxygen monitoring and continuous heart rate monitoring are also on display, although there's no built-in GPS.
Garmin Forerunner 55: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB092RH2NXJ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $199 now $169 @ Amazon
Best for beginners: This is the Garmin to get if you're buying a running watch for the first time. It offers a bright screen, easy-to-read stats, and long battery life. You'll also have access to PacePro-suggested workouts, which is like having a running coach on your wrist. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/garmin-forerunner-55" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Garmin Forerunner 55 review, we said this watch was like having an expert coach on your wrist.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fgarmin-forerunner-55-gps-smartwatch-42mm-fiber-reinforced-polymer-black%2F6466525.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$199 @ Best Buy
Garmin Approach S42 Golf Watch: <a href="https://dicks-sporting-goods.ryvx.net/c/221109/315573/4835?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dickssportinggoods.com%2Fp%2Fgarmin-approach-s42-golf-gps-smartwatch-21gmnupprchs42blcgps%2F21gmnupprchs42blcgps%3F" data-link-merchant="dickssportinggoods.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $299 now $199 @ Dick's Sporting Goods
In our review of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/garmin-approach-s42" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="dickssportinggoods.com"">Garmin Approach S42, we defined it as a “stylish-looking and near-complete golf watch with great battery life and ample features.” It boasts an accurate GPS for keeping track of where you land on the green. It weighs 1.5 ounces and isn’t too thick, and it offers a decent variety of color and finish choices. It's important to note, this model isn’t a fitness tracker — there’s no heart monitor here.
Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGarmin-Smartwatch-Lightweight-Touchscreen-010-02572-12%2Fdp%2FB08X1SGJNZ%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="dickssportinggoods.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$199 @ Amazon
Garmin Instinct 2 (45mm): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGarmin-Instinct-Multi-GNSS-Tracback-Graphite%2Fdp%2FB09NMMN9W8%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $299 now $229 @ Amazon
Best battery life: In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/garmin-instinct-2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Garmin Instinct 2 review, we called the Garmin Instinct 2 "a near-perfect GPS smartwatch for outdoor sports enthusiasts." We loved this watch's long battery life, Health snapshot feature, and support for Garmin Pay and Garmin Connect.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6494665&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fgarmin-instinct-2-45-mm-smartwatch-fiber-reinforced-polymer-graphite%2F6494665.p%3FskuId%3D6494665&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$249 @ Best Buy
Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar Multisport: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FGarmin-010-02410-10-f-nix-6-Pro-Solar-Multisport-GPS-Watch-47-mm-Case-Black-with-Slate-Gray-Band%2F313000089" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $479 now $384 @ Walmart
We called this a monster of a GPS watch thanks in part to its statement-making, 51mm watch head. It's the older version of the Fenix 7, but still a great watch, especially considering its sale tag.
Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGarmin-Multisport-features-Grade-Adjusted-Guidance%2Fdp%2FB07W69KKHV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$419 @ Amazon
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
As a deals writer for Tom's Guide, Morgan is set on scouring the web for the lowest prices, weekly sales worth shopping, rare brand discounts, and more. For five-plus years, she's covered all things home, from floor covering and furniture to splurge-worthy pillows and budget-friendly bedding. Her work has also appeared on Domino and Saveur.