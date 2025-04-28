Game on! Corsair is taking up to 50% off select gaming gear

It's a good week to be a PC gamer. One of our favorite PC gaming manufacturers is ending the month with a week-long sale that slashes prices of some of our favorite gaming gear.

For a limited time, you can save up to 50% off select gaming devices at Corsair. Corsair makes some of the gaming accessories we've tested, which makes this one of the best promos I've seen this month. (For more ways to save, check out our guide on the best Corsair promo codes).

Corsair sale

Corsair sale: up to 50% off select gear @ Corsair

Corsair is closing out the month of April by knocking up to 50% off select gaming accessories and devices. The sale includes gaming keyboards, accessories, and more.

From the best gaming keyboards to the best gaming PCs, Corsair makes some our favorite PC gaming desktops, keyboards, and accessories. On the gaming PC front, we're big fans of the Corsair Scimitar RGB Mouse. Although we haven't reviewed the Elite Model that's on sale, the discount model promises even better features than the original.

On the monitor front, in our Corsair Xeneon Flex review we said it's "a great ultrawide gaming monitor that delivers rich oversaturated colors and excellent performance." We weren't big fans of the price, however, now that it's 45% off it's a much better recommendation.