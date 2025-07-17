Get over $200 off the best ultrawide monitor I’ve ever used, $250 off a beasty RTX 5070 gaming PC and more — Power Picks

Closing in on the weekend, today’s power picks are really taking it up a notch — you can get $225 off my personal daily driver ultrawide gaming monitor, the HP Omen with RTX 5060 is 23% off, and there’s a shockingly good RTX 5070 gaming tower for $250 off.

And just like I usually do, I’ve cross-checked these prices alongside what we saw during Prime Day and yes — these are even matching or are lower prices than what popped off during Amazon’s big event.

But you’re not just limited to these, as yesterday’s power picks are still going strong! That means you can still get the best gaming chair for $200 off, a $220 reduction on a great back to school laptop, and the Xreal One AR glasses for $80 off!

But for now, let’s get into today’s top deals.

Show me today’s best deals

Today’s power picks

Save $225 Innocn 49QR1 OLED Ultrawide curved gaming monitor: was $999 now $774 at Amazon I wrote about ditching my dual monitor setup for this OLED ultrawide back at the beginning of this year, and several months down the line, my obsession with it has only grown stronger. The 5K2K resolution on a 49-inch 32:9 aspect ratio with 144Hz refresh rate is a buttery smooth immersive experience with gorgeous OLED color and deep contrast for gaming. Meanwhile, for productivity, it is a giant canvas for multitasking. Not only is it one of the best monitor deals right now, it’s also the prettiest too.

Save $330 HP Omen 16 (RTX 5060): was $1,579 now $1,249 at Best Buy I quite like RTX 5060 gaming laptops for their balance of strong 1080p performance and access to DLSS 4 with multi-frame gen to use AI trickery for an additional boost in frame rate. The HP Omen at $330 off is a great 16-inch gaming option to put this to full use with an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD — all in a sleek chassis with great ergonomics.

Save $250 Skytech Gaming Chronos 3 desktop (RTX 5070): was $2,049 now $1,799 at Amazon For a pre-built like this, this is a seriously good price. On top of that RTX 5070 GPU, you’ve got a lightning quick AMD Ryzen 7 7700X CPU, 32GB of DDR5 and a 1TB SSD — all combined with a stellar AIO cooling system and topped off with a $250 saving!

Save $920 AOACE Gaming Desktop (RTX 5060): was $1,799 now $879 at Newegg Yes, you did read that right — that’s a $920 saving on an RTX 5060 gaming PC. In reality, any 5060 desktop should be at or slightly below $1,000, and this discount puts it into buyable territory. That RTX 5060 is ideal for 1080p gaming, paired nicely with an Intel Core i5-14400F CPU, 32GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Redragon M916 Pro: was $32 now $31 at Amazon To finish off your gaming setup, you need a good mouse. Not only is the Redragon M916 Pro a strong gaming pointer with a 49q weight, 26K DPI sensor for ultra sensitivity and a great ergonomic build, but at $31, it’s dirt cheap too. Bear in mind that for this, you’ll need to be a Prime member.

