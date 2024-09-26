Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 Series preorder deals — knock up to $800 off right now

A new budget phone is now available for preorder. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE preorders are now live at Samsung. Priced at $649, it's $50 pricier than last year's Galaxy S23 FE. However, when it comes to features, the new phone sits somewhere in between the Galaxy S24 and the budget Galaxy A35.

The good news is that there are plenty of Samsung Galaxy S24 FE preorder deals you can take advantage of right now. For instance, right now you can get the Galaxy S24 FE for $249 at Samsung via trade-in. That's $400 off and the best deal I've seen so far. The phone will release on October 3.

In addition to the Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung also unveiled the AI-ready Galaxy Tab S10 and the Galaxy Watch FE LTE. You'll find all of the preorder links below. (For more ways to save, make sure to check out our Samsung promo codes coverage).

Galaxy S24 FE preorders

Galaxy S24 FE preorders: for $649 @ Samsung

Up to $400 off w/ trade-in! The Galaxy S24 FE features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, Exynos 2400e chip, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and 4,700 mAh battery. You also get a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It also packs Galaxy AI features not found on the budget A35 and A55 models, such as Live Translate, Interpreter Mode, Circle to Search, and Photo Assist. If you have a device to trade, you can get up to $400 off. The phone will release on October 3.

Galaxy Watch FE preorders

Galaxy Watch FE (40mm/LTE): for $249 @ Samsung

Up to $50 off w/ trade-in! The Galaxy Watch FE is identical to the Galaxy Watch 6. It features the brand's circular, sapphire glass display and aluminum case, complete with two action buttons on the right side. It comes in just one size, 40mm, and it's available in three finishes: Black, Pink Gold, and Silver. It'll release on October 7.

Galaxy Tab S10 preorders

Galaxy Tab 12.4" S10 Plus: for $999 @ Samsung

Up to $800 off w/ trade-in! The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus features a 12.4-inch 2800 x 1752 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get USB-C and microSD ports, 12MP front camera, and 13MP rear camera. If you have a device to trade, you can get up to $800 off. It'll release on October 3.