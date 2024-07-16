Forget Pixel 9 Pro — this Google Pixel 8 Pro Prime Day deal is too good to pass up

Yes, the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are on the way in August. But if you're in the market for a new Android phone now, these Amazon Prime Day deals are just too big to miss.

Right now you can get the Pixel 8 Pro for just $759 at Amazon, which is 28% off the regular price. This is one the best times to grab this AI powerhouse. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 has seen its price drop $559, a full 26% off. If you wanted a Google Phone then this is the best time to try and grab one.

Google Pixel 8 Pro Black 256GB: was $1,059 now $759 @ Amazon

The Google Pixel 8 Pro offers a brighter screen and a new matte design. Alongside this is a massive improvement to the camera options with a new three-camera layout offering more options than ever. Google also includes a wealth of AI features to improve camera performance and editing.

Google Pixel 8 256GB: was $759 now $549 @ Amazon

The Google Pixel 8 brings a new compact design alongside a brighter screen and a wealth of awesome AI camera features such as Audio Magic Eraser and Magic Eraser, both of which are designed to improve your image and video editing skills immensely. Available in Hazel, Obsidian and Rose

Both the Google Pixel 8 and the Google Pixel 8 Pro include a wealth of new AI features, and you would be hard-pressed to find an AI-capable phone at this cost. When we reviewed both phones we noted how easy and seamless the editing of images and videos felt. Both phones come with Audio Magic Eraser and Magic Editor, and recently got access to several other AI features, including the popular Circle to Search.

However, the phones offer more than just improved AI capabilites, with Google improving the brightness of both phone's screens to solve one of the biggest issues with the prior models. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 8 Pro has a new three-camera setup including a 50MP main camera, 48MP Ultrawide and a 48MP Telephoto with 5x optical zoom. However, the Google Pixel 8 isn't a slouch with a 50MP main camera and 12MP ultrawide.

It should be noted that both phones run off of the Tensor G3 chip, although the Pixel 8 Pro can draw more from the chip than the Pixel 8. However, neither phone is quite as powerful as other phones like the iPhone 15 or Galaxy S24 but they have all they need.

If you have been looking for an affordable smartphone that isn't weighed down with hundreds of flashy features that you'll never use then look no further than the Google Pixel 8 Pro. If you want the same, but want it a bit more compact, then the Pixel 8 is perfect for you.

You can find more Prime Day deals here, we also have a breakdown of the best Prime Day phone deals.