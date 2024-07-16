Forget Amazon Prime Day — 5 Arc'teryx apparel deals I'd shop in this epic REI sale

Arc'teryx is known for making hardy apparel and high-tech outerwear that stands up to the outdoors, and the brand's gear is also being scooped up by the fashion-conscious as a streetwear staple.

While Arc'teryx gear isn't cheap, you can now save with this REI sale for a limited time while stocks last. For example, the Arc'teryx Cormac Downword T-Shirt is just $48 and the Arc’teryx Atom Insulated Hoody is now $209, which is a whopping $91 off at REI.

Amazon Prime Day has kicked off today, but we rate this REI sale as one not to be missed.

Arc’teryx REI best deals to shop right now

Arc'teryx Merino Wool Low-Cut Socks: was $22 now $15 @ REI

Available in three colorways, these wool socks are perfect for wearing under hiking boots and walking shoes as you head out on long walks.

Arc'teryx Cormac Downword T-Shirt Men's: was $70 now $48 @ REI

This top-rated tee is 30% off. We'd hurry, as this item is discontinued. Available in a range of sizes and four colorways, this T-shirt is perfect for mountain activities, trail running, or hiking.

Arc'teryx Taema Hoodie: was $90 now $62 @ REI

The discount only applies to the pink model, but all the same, 30% off isn't to be sniffed at. The hoodie wicks moisture and remains airy, which is perfect for protecting yourself in the summer sun and suits most adventures.

Arc’teryx Cormac Crew LS: was $80 now $63 @ REI

The Cormac long-sleeve Crew is made from synthetic fiber and is super lightweight, wicking moisture while remaining super breathable, and making it a great option for runners, skiers, and climbers.

Arc’teryx Atom Insulated Hoodie: was $300 now $209 @ REI

We love the Atom Hoodie, and one of our writers claims it's a favorite amongst his outerwear collection. Sure, we're not quite into the winter months yet, but such an enormous saving shouldn't be missed.

Ready for more deals? Check out these Amazon Prime Day Adidas deals 2024, the Prime Day mega protein powder deals we recommend and Amazon Prime Day Croc deals from $19. I'll also keep updating this page with more deals as and when I find them.

When does Amazon Prime Day end?

Amazon Prime Day runs from 16-17 July, 2024. However, we expect deals to continue cropping up over the next week or two, and other outlets continue to run sales in this time, including REI. Check back here for more deals as and when we find them.