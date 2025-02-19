Epic Shark appliance sale at Amazon — 9 deals I'd buy now on vacuums, steam mops and more with up to 50% off

Spring is fast approaching (it's hard to believe we're halfway through February already), but if you're feeling ill-prepared for the upcoming 'Spring Clean', you've come to the right place.

Amazon is running a huge sale on Shark products, including vacuums, robot vacuums, and carpet cleaners. There's even savings on the company's Air Styling tools for looking glam when the job is done. After discount, Shark prices start as low as $69. The sale includes the Shark Steam & Scrub Mop for $139, which is now selling at its second-lowest price ever. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Shark promo codes.

Best Shark deals

Shark Cordless Hand Vac: was $129 now $99 at Amazon I actually own this powerful, high speed hand vac and can confirm that it is a total game changer. It’s ultra lightweight at just 1.4 lbs, yet boasts powerful suction for quick pick-ups around my home. It also has a tapered nozzle to reach tight spots, two accessories for tackling pet hair and upholstery and a charging dock for fast recharging. I definitely recommend this deal for those who want something compact and super convenient.

Shark Carpet Cleaner Machine: was $139 now $109 at Amazon The Shark StainStriker is just as tough as the name suggests, removing stains without needing a premix. It's ideal for furniture, rugs, carpets, or just about anything else, making them all look new again — even the inside of your car.

Shark Steam & Scrub Mop: was $169 now $139 at Amazon The Shark Steam & Scrub is a serious upgrade from traditional mops. The rotating pads and steam combination on actually scrubs floors rather than just wiping them, making quick work of stuck-on messes. It's perfect for sealed hardwood and tile floors, with no harsh chemicals needed.

Shark Upright Vacuum: was $219 now $161 at Amazon It may look basic, but this upright vacuum has swivel steering and a detachable pod for easy cleaning of stairs and under furniture, and it's ideal for pet hair, too. A HEPA filter can trap 99.9% of allergens as well!

Shark CarpetXpert: was $229 now $189 at Amazon This carpet cleaner has a high-speed brushroll, PowerSpray high-pressure spray and plenty of suction to lift dirt and grime straight out of a carpet. The carpets dry quickly, too, and it's ideal for just about anything that may have got in there, including smoke smells.

Shark Matrix Plus 2-in-1: was $699 now $399 at Amazon The Matrix Plus 2-in-1 is a combo vacuum and mob that works hard to clean carpets and floors, with sonic mopping able to scrub 100 times per minute. It can accurately map your rooms, too, meaning it'll avoid obstacles around your home.