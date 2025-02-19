Epic Shark appliance sale at Amazon — 9 deals I'd buy now on vacuums, steam mops and more with up to 50% off
Save on vacuums, mop combos and more
Spring is fast approaching (it's hard to believe we're halfway through February already), but if you're feeling ill-prepared for the upcoming 'Spring Clean', you've come to the right place.
Amazon is running a huge sale on Shark products, including vacuums, robot vacuums, and carpet cleaners. There's even savings on the company's Air Styling tools for looking glam when the job is done. After discount, Shark prices start as low as $69. The sale includes the Shark Steam & Scrub Mop for $139, which is now selling at its second-lowest price ever. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Shark promo codes.
Quick Links
- shop the Shark sale at Amazon
- Shark Cordless Hand Vac: was $129 now $99
- Shark Carpet Cleaner Machine: was $139 now $109
- Shark Steam & Scrub: was $169 now $139
- Shark CarpetXpert: was $229 now $189
- Shark Upright Vacuum: was $219 now $161
- Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $259 now $199
- Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System: was $299 now $249
- Shark Matrix Plus 2-in-1: was $699 now $399
- Shark PowerDetect Robot Combo: was $899 now $599
Best Shark deals
I actually own this powerful, high speed hand vac and can confirm that it is a total game changer. It’s ultra lightweight at just 1.4 lbs, yet boasts powerful suction for quick pick-ups around my home. It also has a tapered nozzle to reach tight spots, two accessories for tackling pet hair and upholstery and a charging dock for fast recharging. I definitely recommend this deal for those who want something compact and super convenient.
The Shark StainStriker is just as tough as the name suggests, removing stains without needing a premix. It's ideal for furniture, rugs, carpets, or just about anything else, making them all look new again — even the inside of your car.
The Shark Steam & Scrub is a serious upgrade from traditional mops. The rotating pads and steam combination on actually scrubs floors rather than just wiping them, making quick work of stuck-on messes. It's perfect for sealed hardwood and tile floors, with no harsh chemicals needed.
It may look basic, but this upright vacuum has swivel steering and a detachable pod for easy cleaning of stairs and under furniture, and it's ideal for pet hair, too. A HEPA filter can trap 99.9% of allergens as well!
This carpet cleaner has a high-speed brushroll, PowerSpray high-pressure spray and plenty of suction to lift dirt and grime straight out of a carpet. The carpets dry quickly, too, and it's ideal for just about anything that may have got in there, including smoke smells.
A cordless stick vacuum that's ideal for reaching hard-to-reach spots, this Shark model can be used in handheld configuration, too, and includes a specific accessory for pet hair.
The Shark FlexStyle Hair Styling System can be used as a powerful, no-heat-damage hair dryer or an ultra-versatile multi-styler letting you curl, volumize, smooth, or dry. In our Shark FlexStyle review, we said its a well designed and versatile multi-styler with plenty of attachments, so it’s well worth the investment if you want an easy way to style your own hair.
The Matrix Plus 2-in-1 is a combo vacuum and mob that works hard to clean carpets and floors, with sonic mopping able to scrub 100 times per minute. It can accurately map your rooms, too, meaning it'll avoid obstacles around your home.
This robot vacuum — which was named our overall best robot vacuum — and mop combo promises up to a month of hands-free cleaning, thanks to a docking station equipped with a water tank and room for dust to empty. It also features Shark’s unique technologies to optimize cleaning for different floor types, tackle tough stains by repeated mopping, and prevent getting stuck in tricky areas.
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance tech and fitness writer. He's an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TechRadar, Tom's Guide, Live Science and more. You'll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games as Gaming Editor for the Daily Star. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.
