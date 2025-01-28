Epic Carhartt sale knocks 40% off apparel — 11 deals I’d shop right now
Shop rare deals on Carhartt apparel from $14
Carhartt is a brand known for its heavy-duty workwear and rugged durability. And while investing in their popular pieces (especially for winter) can be pricey, the good news is that we've found some epic Carhartt discounts to shop right now.
Amazon is currently knocking up to 40% off Carhartt t-shirts, hoodies, utility pants and more, with deals starting at just $14. Personally, I'm loving this Carhartt Woodside Acrylic Hat that's now 40% off. You can also shop the stylish-yet-comfortable Carhartt Relaxed Fit Denim Fleece Lined Shirt and save $30.
If you're familiar with Carhartt, you know that sales are few and far between — so we recommend jumping on these deals ASAP. Check out my top 11 picks from the sale. (For more savings, check out this week's best Amazon promo codes).
Quick Links
- shop Carhartt deals at Amazon
- Carhartt Canvas Hat: was $24 now $14
- Carhartt Force UPF 50+ All-season Neck Gaiter: was $19 now $15
- Carhartt Loose Fit Lightweight Long-Sleeve (Women's): was $29 now $17
- Carhartt Woodside Acrylic Hat (Men's): was $29 now $17
- Carhartt Modern Fit Jogger Pant (Women's): was $32 now $20
- Carhartt Camping Cooler: was $39 now from $29
- Carhartt Tencel Fiber Graphic Sweatshirt (Women's): was $64 now $38
- Carhartt Tencel Fiber Hooded Sweatshirt (Women's): was $64 now $38
- Carhartt Rain Defender Hooded Sweatshirt (Men's): was $69 now $38
- Carhartt Relaxed Fit Denim Fleece Lined Shirt (Men's): was $79 now $47
- Carhartt Wedge 6-inch Waterproof Soft Toe (Women's): was $179 now $139
Best Carhartt Deals
This Carhartt cap is a must-have accessory. Not only does it look great with any outfit, but it comes in many different colors to match your style. You can adjust the fit, and there's a moisture-wicking sweatband built in for when the weather gets hot. If you're a fan of Carhatt and want to let people know it, the patch on the front is a nice touch.
With this Carhartt neck gaiter, you'll have plenty of protection from the sun when you're on the slopes (or just trying to stay warm in the winter). It's also stretchy and comfortable, and wicks sweat off your face and neck if you get warm.
The Woodside Acrylic Beanie is not only a warm and comfy accessory for your head, it will also boost your cool factor. The beanie features a lowkey Carhartt patch logo and is made from a soft and knit material. One size fits all.
This crewneck sweatshirt features a comfortable, relaxed fit and is both cute and casual. We're loving this green shade but be sure to check out all the colors to find the best deal in your size.
The perfect pant for the hard working woman, these joggers (that are also considered scrubs) wick sweat, dry fast, and resist odors and stains. They feature rugged Flex stretch technology, a modern fit and will help get you through your shift comfortably.
Carhartt outerwear doesn't just make apparel — now even your lunch can stay stylish, cool and dry thanks to this Carhartt Camping Cooler. It's durable, easy to carry and is insulated to keep food and drinks at the right temperature. It's even rain proof.
Cozy up in the warmth of this sweatshirt that's ideal whether you're hanging around the house or hauling building materials. The versatile layer has an incredibly soft, comfortable feel that’s equally tough and durable.
This men's mid-weight Rain Defender sweatshirt sports a fresh-looking Carhartt graphic across the back and down the sleeve. The sweatshirt is treated with Rain Defender Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to help keep you dry in mid-to-light rain.
Another great option is the hooded tencel sweatshirt for women that offers unbeatable softness, breathability and durability. It also provides a loose fit so you can easily layer under or over it if you're heading out into the cold.
Style meets warmth and comfort when it comes to this long sleeve shirt jacket featuring denim on the outside and fleece on the inside. The durable and versatile "shacket" can be worn whether you're heading to work or out to dinner.
Several sizes of this comfortable waterproof boot are reduced in price in this sale. These shoes feature a breathable membrane that allows moisture to escape while keeping your feet dry.
