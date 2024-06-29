Epic Brooks summer sale — snatch up these 11 items at up to 50% off!

Training for a race this year? If your current trail-running shoes are starting to lose their edge, the Brooks summer sale includes a variety of quality kicks for both men and women — and a slew of complementary running apparel to boot. While the best Brooks running shoes normally cost upward of $150, some of our favorite models can be found for $120 or less. (Be warned: the most popular sizes and colors are selling out quickly.)

The Brooks summer sale is packed with an impressive roster of fitness gear, offering up to 50% off a variety of running shoes including the Ghost 15, Levitate StealthFit 6, Glycerin 20, and Caldera 6. Here are 11 Brooks deals to put on your shortlist.

Brooks shoe deals

Brooks Trace 2 (Men’s): was $100 now $74 @ Brooks

“Leave no trace” is the outdoorsman’s motto…unless it comes to these entry-level road running shoes. Brooks’ proprietary BioMoGo DNA cushioning adapts to your speed, stride, and overall weight to minimize impact and create a smooth heel-to-toe transition; an updated mesh upper keeps airflow top of mind. Performance running shoes for under $100? Believe it.

Brooks Ghost 15 (Men’s): was $140 now $99 @ Brooks

Available in over a dozen colorful styles and a few different widths (as supplies last), Brooks’ most popular shoe is just 100 bucks right now. These perfectly balanced road running shoes have just the right amount of cushion to keep you comfy when you’re on the move. The breathable upper fits like a glove, and at just 10.1 ounces per shoe, they might be the perfect phantasm for your feet.

Brooks Glycerin 20 (Men’s / Women’s): was $160 now $100 @ Brooks

These super-soft running shoes feature a classic style, 10mm drop, and nitrogen-infused DNA Loft v3 technology for optimized cushioning and ultra-responsive movements. The air mesh upper offers a secure-yet-breathable fit, and the redesigned midsole is equipped with a wider platform to enable easier transitions. The men’s version of these shoes are on sale for the same price.

Brooks Caldera 6 Trail-Running Shoes (Women’s): was $150 now $99 @ Brooks

Trail running is extra tough on your feet, but the Brooks Caldera 6 trail running shoes can handle the abuse thanks to nitrogen-infused cushioning; protective TPU toe caps; a secure mesh upper; and a beefy 26mm heel stack. The wide base allows for stable landings — even on uneven terrain — and TrailTrack rubber outsoles to keep slippery surfaces from slowing you down.

Brooks Levitate StealthFit 6 (Men’s / Women’s): was $150 now $119 @ Brooks

Want a lighter-than-air running shoe to bring out your inner David Blaine? These energizing kicks give you a little extra boost with every step, thanks to Brooks’ updated midsole tech, which is ten percent lighter than previous models. You can also expect smooth heel-to-toe transitions thanks to the wider midfoot area, and plenty of bouncy cushion underfoot. The women’s version of these shoes are on sale for the same price.

Brooks Aurora-BL (Women’s): was $200 now $139 @ Brooks

If you’re looking for some of the softest landings this side of the Mississippi, check out the Aurora-BL, which uses nitrogen-injected cushioning and Glide Roll technology for softer, lighter strides. A uniquely decoupled midsole lets your heel and forefoot move independently of each other. The end result? More natural movements — and happier landings!

Brooks apparel deals

Brooks Chaser Hat (Unisex): was $32 now $16 @ Brooks

Good headgear is an underestimated accessory for runners, and the Brooks Chaser Hat is perfect for shielding your face from both the sun and rain, allowing you to focus on the workout at hand…err, foot. The stretch-woven fabric is soft and breathable, and there’s a built-in headband to wick away sweat as you pound the pavement.

Brooks Method 3/4 Tights (Women’s): was $84 now $42 @ Brooks

Whether you’re running, walking, or just stretching, the Brooks Method 3/4 Tight offers just the right amount of lightweight compression for your lower body. There’s an infinity cord for a fully adjustable fit, and quick-drying fabric to keep you comfortable (read: not soggy) until the end of your workout. Thanks to two side pockets and one back pocket, you’ll always have your valuables on hand.

Brooks Chaser 5" Shorts (Women’s): was $64 now $48 @ Brooks

These best-selling shorts are designed to give you just enough coverage without weighing you down. The adjustable fit has an infinity drawstring for added security; a soft, stretch liner that won’t ride up or bunch; and three hidden pockets to hold your valuables. In short, they’re the perfect companion for distraction-free jogs.

Brooks Run Visible Thermal Hoodie (Women's): was $120 now $78 @ Brooks

When the sun starts to dip over the horizon, you might want a lightweight pullover on hand to regulate your core temperature. The Brooks Run Visible Thermal Hoodie also helps keep road runners safe after dusk with reflective patches to maximize visibility for oncoming drivers. There’s even a discreet hem pocket to stow your valuables when you’re on the move.