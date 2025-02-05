Epic Brooks sale knocks 40% off sneakers and apparel — 11 deals I’d shop now
Grab top-rated running shoes and apparel for less
Whether you're hitting the pavement or getting your miles in on the treadmill, Brooks running gear is up for the challenge. Brooks is a brand that makes premium running shoes and apparel for all seasons and temperatures — and fortunately, they're hosting a massive sale as we speak.
From the best running shoes and sports bras to high-quality shorts and socks, Brooks has tons of great running deals up to 40% off. For instance, the Brooks Glycerin 21 are now $30 off. You can also snag the Brooks Hyperion for $83. With deals starting at just $14, we recommend shopping the sale before it's too late. Here are the 11 best running deals that caught my eye.
Brooks Apparel Deals
Don't overlook the quality of your running socks! Stock up with this 3-pack of lightweight, breathable socks. They feature heel and toe cushioning that provide comfort, while the locked-in fit keeps socks in place as you run.
For women, the Chaser 5” Shorts also have the 2-in-1 style, offering runners security and comfort. There’s a soft cloud seam that makes these shorts chafe-free and you can run unencumbered with five pockets — two on the outer leg, two front pockets in the liner, and a back zipper pocket for your phone. Check all three colors to find the best deal in your size.
It’s hard to imagine a sports bra offering storage when you’re so accustomed to awkwardly shoving your belongings wherever you can. But, the 3 Pocket Sports Bra has, you guessed it, three in-built pockets — two on the sides and one on the back, which is big enough to slide your phone into.
Great storage is also available in the Sherpa running shorts, alongside a 2-in-1 boxer brief liner that provides coverage while not restricting your movement. Additionally, they feature a flat waistband for a secure fit, perfect for picking up speed. The shorts are available in a few colors but you'll want to act fast, as only select sizes are still available. The Sherpa 5” Shorts are also sporting a 50% discount.
Keep warm on chilly runs with this thermal, insulated hoodie that is odor-resistant and sweat-wicking. You can feel confident that you'll stay dry and fresh even when you're working hard.
At 35%, this wet weather jacket could fast become one of your running essentials. It's fitted, while still working over multiple layers, and it'll keep you dry as the weather becomes increasingly unpredictable.
Brooks Sneaker Deals
In the market for a new training shoe? The Brooks Hyperion is one of the lightest options when it comes to running shoes. It's perfect for speedy training days thanks to ultralight cushioning and an updated design that accelerates your heel-to-toe transition to propel you forward. Be sure to check all the colors, as many sizes are already sold out.
The Launch 10 is a lightweight and breathable running shoe designed for quick transitions. It provides lightweight cushioning and a breathable upper to keep your feet dry when running. It also offers neutral support to help you keep up the pace no matter the distance.
The women's version of the shoe mentioned above, this sneaker is an incredibly popular choice for fast runners due to their lightweight cushioning and warp knit breathable fabric, making them both comfortable and speedy. There’s several colors to choose from.
The Catamount shoe best suits between 50 and 100k, which makes them perfect for trail adventures. Light, responsive cushioning and a propulsion plate for uphill efficiency make this a shoe that produces fast and responsive trail-running.
The Brooks Glycerin 21 is a solid shoe if you’re looking for something to cover your slow, easy-paced runs, offering an accommodating fit and a softer level of cushioning to keep things comfortable even over longer distances. And right now, you can snag the popular shoe for $30 off.
