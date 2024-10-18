Huge Samsung sale at Amazon — 7 early Black Friday deals from $119

Black Friday is rapidly approaching, and we couldn't be more excited! Just because it's October doesn't mean you can't start saving on the gadgets you need. Amazon has begun dropping early Black Friday deals on Samsung devices, and you can save on everything from smartphones to tablets.

If you want a budget-friendly smartphone, you can snag the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G for $179. If you want a computer monitor, you can get the 27-inch Essential S3 monitor for $119.

For those looking to branch out from Samsung gadgets, you can currently get some Walmart deals I'd get that rival Black Friday and some early Amazon Black Friday deals on grooming essentials. Also, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes.

Best Samsung Deals

Samsung 27" Essential S3 monitor: was $179 now $119 @ Amazon

Samsung offers all kinds of computer monitors, and the Essential S3 is among the company's most affordable. Usually priced at $179, you can get it for $119 right now. That's super cheap for a monitor from a respected brand like Samsung. The curved design, 100Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution make it a great monitor for the price.



Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm): was $299 now $169 @ Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 6 looks much like the Galaxy Watch 7 but is much cheaper. Sure, it won't get some of the new AI-backed health and well-being insights or sleep apnea detection available on the 7, but you can't beat it at this price. At the time, our Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review we called it the best Samsung watch yet, and much of that still holds.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G: was $199 now $179 @ Amazon

Samsung's budget-friendly smartphone is already cheap at $199, but with a $20 discount through Amazon's Samsung sale, you can get the phone you need at an even more affordable price. If you want a cheap phone that doesn't feel cheap, this is a great option to consider.



Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm): was $329 now $189 @ Amazon

Everything I said about the Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) holds true here, but this model is larger for those with bigger wrists. You get all the features offered by one of the best smartwatches on the market in a more significant form factor for a few dollars more. It's a win-win!

Samsung ViewFinity S50GC 34" monitor: was $349 now $199 @ Amazon

The 34-inch Samsung ViewFinity S50GC monitor is the screen you want for those Netflix and study sessions. It is an Ultra-WQHD monitor with a 3440 x 1440 resolution, 100Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time, HDR10 support and DisplayPort/HDMI connectivity. For the price, you can't go wrong.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $519 now $419 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE takes all the best aspects of the more expensive Tab S9 and smashes them into a more affordable package. It has 512GB of storage, a 10.9-inch display and even an S Pen for art creation and other stylus functions. In our hands-on, we cited the robust multitasking features, S Pen and thin design as reasons to love this device, and those are even more apparent at the lower price.