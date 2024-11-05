Early Black Friday sale takes up to 50% off Roombas — 7 deals I’d shop now from $149

Black Friday is still a few weeks away — but there are plenty of early deals you can get on the best Roombas right now. For example, Amazon has iRobot vacuums on sale from just $149.

iRobot's Roomba vacuums stand out from the crowd thanks to their advanced cleaning technology, reliability and competitive prices. With current discounts of up to 50%, you don't want to miss these unbeatable robot vacuum deals.

Here are 7 Roomba deals I recommend shopping ahead of Black Friday. (Be sure to also check our iRobot coupon codes page for other discounts from iRobot.)

Best Roomba deals

iRobot Roomba Vac Robot Vacuum: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon

If you’re after a basic Roomba for under $200, this deal is a bargain. The Roomba Vac robot vacuum is loaded with cleaning essentials and powered by iRobot OS. Its sleek, low-profile design means it can slide into tighter spots and grab dust and dirt under beds and sofas. It also cleans for up to 120 minutes on a single charge.

iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo: was $274 now $159 @ Amazon

iRobot's entry-level 2-in-1 Roomba is a compact smart vacuum and mop with an extensive 120-minute battery life. It offers premium features like room mapping, cleaning automatically when you leave your home, and job time estimates stand head and shoulders above other budget options.

iRobot Braava jet m6: was $499 now $249 @ Amazon

The best robot mop we've tested is on sale with over $250 off. In our Braava jet m6 review, we found this device was the best at cleaning up spills and stains on our floor. You can tell it where and when to clean, and Precision Jet Spray helps tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease

iRobot Roomba i4 Evo: was $399 now $268 @ Amazon

This robot vacuum offers all of the smart features you would expect, but for a great price. It will detect dirtier areas of your floors and clean those spots more thoroughly as it works. Plus, it’s smart enough to make suggestions for your schedule too, such as recommending more vacuuming during pollen season or when pets are more likely to shed.

iRobot Roomba i4+: was $599 now $485 @ Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i4+ is a newer version of the i3+. We named the latter one of the best Roombas you can buy. Although we haven't tested the i4+, this model promises more battery life and the ability to detect dirtier areas of your home and focus on those areas.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Robot Vacuum and Braava Jet m6: was $696 now $498 @ Amazon

Clean and mop your floors with this smart bundle from iRobot. You get the Braava Jet m6, which is best robot mop we've tested, as well as the Roomba i3+ EVO for less than $500. That's a total steal in our book!