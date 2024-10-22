Early Black Friday sale on Amazon devices — 11 deals I'd get now on Ring, Echo and more from $12

I can't wait for Amazon's Black Friday deals to officially start. If you're like me, you'll probably be excited to know that a bunch of Black Friday-worthy deals have landed early on Amazon's devices.

Ring

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery: was $99 now $54 @ Amazon

The Ring Stick Up Cam is easy to install, has good battery life, and can be connected to a solar panel so you don't have to recharge its battery manually as often. In our Ring Stick Up Cam Battery review, we recommended it to those already invested in Ring's ecosystem.

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $100 now $59 @ Amazon

Ring upgraded its entry-level doorbell with Head-to-Toe 1080p video for extra vertical coverage. This lets you see packages and people standing closer to the door. While it's stuck with a built-in battery and has a basic HD resolution compared to the rest of the lineup, its 1080p camera is plenty enough to see who's at your door and the size of the packages being dropped off.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

The Battery Doorbell Plus is a step up from the entry-level option above with sharper head-to-toe 1536p video and a removable battery. In our Ring Battery Doorbell Plus review, we found it delivered an excellent squared video that shows what's happening closer to your front door and was easy to install with an impressively long-lasting battery life. When it's time to recharge, you don't need a tool to unmount the entire doorbell—just push a quick-release tab to drop the battery out and then slide it back in when you're done.

Ring Alarm 8-piece Kit: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon

Containing a base station, four contact sensors, a motion detector, a keypad and a range extender, this Ring Alarm kit helps you keep on top of your home security. Our Ring Alarm review said it was easy to install and use, and it's a great deal after this discount.

Echo

Echo Dot Bundle Jack Skellington Shell: was $89 now $62 @ Amazon

You don't want to miss this limited edition Echo Dot that features a Jack Skellington shell from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. The 5th Gen Echo Dot is one of the best value Alexa speakers you can buy. It features a crisp, full sound with built-in Eero Wi-Fi. Plus, the mouth on Jack Skellington's face lights up with the light ring from your Echo Dot.

Echo Spot + Energetic Smart Bulb: $79 @ Amazon

The new Echo Spot (2024) is a cross between the Echo Dot and Echo Show. It lacks a camera, but sports a small basic LCD that displays the time, weather, album cover art, and smart home controls. In our Amazon Echo Spot review, we said it sits somewhere between the Echo Dot with Clock and the Echo Show 5, offering a good middle ground for those who want a smart speaker for their bedside with limited distractions. Right now it comes with a free Energetic smart color bulb. Note: the Echo Spot sold for $44 on Prime Day, but it now comes bundled with a free Energetic smart color bulb.

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): $89 @ Amazon

The best smallest smart display is now bundled with a free smart bulb. We've found that the Echo Show 5 makes for a great bedside companion and also works great on a desk, so you can see and control all your smart home devices from one central hub. Note: the Echo Show 5 sold for $39 on Prime Day, but it now comes bundled with a free Energetic smart color bulb.

Kasa

Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini: was $19 now $12 @ Amazon

Named one of our best smart plugs in 2024, Kasa's compact smart plug plays nice with the two major smart home platforms Amazon Alexa and Google Home. This seamless integration provides routines, easy touch controls, and voice commands. You can use it to schedule your existing appliances like lamps, fans, or even your coffee maker to turn on at certain times or in response to other smart home devices.

Kasa 4-Pack of Smart Light Bulbs: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

This pack of smart lights display more than 16 million colors and are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. You can even dim them for a DIY sunrise alarm, scheduling them to brighten in the morning gradually and slowly dim down after sunset to kickstart a sleeping routine. Like the rest of Kasa's products, you can monitor energy usage to discover trends and tighten up your schedule.

Kasa Smart 3 Way Dimmer Switch Kit: was $54 now $33 @ Amazon

These dimmers replace traditional 3-way switches commonly found in living rooms, stairways and hallways. They feature an easy installation process and you can control your switch from anywhere by using the Kasa App. You'll also have the option to automate the lights to turn on and off on their own or remotely access and control your setup manually.