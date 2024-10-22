Early Black Friday Crocs deals from $15 at Amazon — 13 discounted styles I'd add to my cart now

Black Friday deals are getting closer by the day, but it's a smart move to get started early on your holiday shopping. Not only will you beat the rush, but Amazon's Crocs sale has some of the best deals I've seen so far this year.

The super popular Crocs Classic Clog is on sale from $34 at Amazon. If the size and color you want is in stock, snag it while you can. You can also get the Crocs Ralen Lined Clog on sale from $19 at Amazon to keep your feet cozy through the winter.

Discounts vary based on your choice of size and color, so check out the different color options in your size to get the lowest prices possible. Also see the Black Friday-worthy deals I'd get at Home Depot.

Best Crocs deals

Crocs Platform Classic Slide: was $39 now from $15 @ Amazon

Let your toes breathe in the Crocs Platform Slides or slip into them with a pair of socks on and continue wearing them all the way through Winter. Swipe up a pair of Crocs for less than $20 with this deal.

Crocs Ralen Lined Clog: was $59 now from $19 @ Amazon

Stay cozy and comfortable with these lined Crocs. They have a Ralen lined interior to snuggle your feet. Like most Crocs, the exterior is made of lightweight Croslite foam and they have ventilation holes that can be used to add Jibbitz charms.

Crocs Crocband Clog: was $54 now from $20 @ Amazon

The Crocs Crocband Clog is basic in style yet a shoe that's big on cushioning and practicality. The classic navy, white and red colorway blends in nice with a mix of outfits and there is plenty of space to jazz things up with some Crocs charms if you so wish!

Crocs Crush Slide: was $49 now from $22 @ Amazon

These Crocs slides crush the competition thanks to their 60mm platform heels. Despite their unusual look, they still sport Crocs signature comfort thanks to their molded soles and lightweight Croslite foam construction. They come in a range of soft shades that are easy on the eyes.

Crocs Off Grid Clog: was $54 now from $27 @ Amazon

These Crocs Off Grid Clogs have a futuristic style that's totally unique. From the small ventilation holes to their dipped footbed, they're not your usual pair of Crocs, but they are still lightweight, breathable and extremely comfortable.

Crocs Classic Clog: was $44 now from $34 @ Amazon

The Classic Crocs Clog is lightweight, offers Crocs' iconic comfort and has plenty of ventilation to keep your feet nice and breezy. They come in men's and women's sizes and boast a variety of colors to choose from.

Crocs Classic Hiker Clog: was $59 now from $35 @ Amazon

These shoes prove that Crocs can be worn anywhere — even on the trail. Made of durable and grippy rubber, these Crocs have an adjustable fabric strap to keep them secure on your feet.

Crocs Brooklyn Heels Heeled Sandal: was $69 now from $41 @ Amazon

Crocs doesn't only make clogs — these heeled sandals are perfect for a night on the town. These are lightweight and comfortable thanks to their Croslite foam footbed. Plus, you have your choice of style between an elegant monochrome strap or a stylish woven design.

Crocs All-Terrain Atlas Clog: was $74 now from $43 @ Amazon

Spend a lot of time in the great outdoors? This Crocs style takes cues from the Rocky Mountains, so you'll be fit for a hike from head to foot. The soles provide extra traction and they have a clip-on adjustable strap to keep these clogs securely on your feet.

Crocs Neria Pro II Literide Work Clog (Women's): was $64 now from $44 @ Amazon

These Crocs don't look too different from a standard pair of work loafers, meaning they'll blend right in at the office. Their slip-resistant outsoles and lightweight construction make them comfortable to wear even when you're on your feet all day. Plus, they have a removeable LiteRide foam footbed for extra support.

Crocs Echo Clog: was $69 now from $47 @ Amazon

The Crocs Echo are a pair of athletic Crocs shoes. Made of Croslite foam, they feature a LiteRide footbed and have 1.5-inch heels. These shoes are lightweight, easy to clean and quick to dry, too.

Crocs On The Clock Work Sneakers (Men's): was $69 now from $49 @ Amazon

Crocs have officially entered the sneaker game with these On The Clock Work shoes. Made with a breathable upper, these shoes are slip resistant and durable. Plus, they feature a familiar LiteRide footbed that cushions your feet.