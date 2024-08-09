DirecTV Stream sale — pay just $49/month for your first three months

There are hundreds of back to school sales to shop this weekend, but few of them can bring live football to your TV on the cheap.

For a limited time, you can get DirecTV Stream for just $49/month for your first three months of service. That's $90 off and one the best deals we've seen from DirecTV Stream.

DirecTV Stream: $49/month first 3 months @ DirecTV

DirecTV Stream is offering new customers special pricing of $49.99/month for your first three months of service. That's a total of $90 off. After your first three months, you'll pay the normal rate of $79.99/month. We named it one of the best live TV streaming services for folks who specifically want to follow their favorite local sports teams.

We named DirecTV Stream one of the best streaming services we've tested. The Entertainment package includes 90+ channels including CNN, ESPN, HGTV, and more.

Alternatively, you can get DirecTV Stream Choice for $69.99/month for your first three months ($117 off). The Choice package is the most popular package and includes access to 125+ channels including specialty sports channels, such as ACC Network, Big Ten Network, and MLB Network. You also get access to regional sports networks.

If you want to go all out, you can opt for the DirecTV Stream Ultimate for $89.99/month for your first three months ($90 off). This package includes over 160 channels along with additional sports and movie channels.