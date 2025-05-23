Dell Memorial Day sale is live — 15 deals I’d buy now on XPS, Alienware, monitors and more

Memorial Day sales have landed at Dell! If you’ve been wanting to upgrade your setup, now’s a great time to do so as a bunch of laptops, PCs and more have been slashed in price.

This sale includes some of the best laptops we’ve reviewed, like the Dell XPS 13. Right now you can get XPS 13 laptops on sale from $909 at Dell. This config with a Snapdragon X Plus CPU, 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD is on sale for a $200 discount.

There are also a bunch of deals on PC accessories from $29. This section is packed with mice, gaming keyboards and even some fun finds like smart lights and cameras.

Check out all my favorite Dell deals below. For more, check out our Dell promo codes coverage, and see the best PS5 game deals in PlayStation’s Memorial Day sale.

Dell

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop: was $899 now $599 at Dell This deal slashes the price of the G15 gaming laptop, which features an Intel Core i5-13450HX CPU, 8GB of RAM, an RTX 3050 GPU and a 512GB SSD for all your favorite games. It's a good affordable setup for those getting into PC gaming — and your favorite games will look great on the laptop's 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display with an incredibly smooth 360Hz refresh rate.

Dell Inspiron 16: was $1,049 now $769 at Dell This laptop is an awesome pick for anyone looking for a mainstream machine that packs a strong punch. It's equipped with an Intel Core 7 150U CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus: was $1,099 now $799 at Dell Save on the Inspiron 16 Plus, decked out with Intel's powerful Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, integrated Intel Arc graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. This laptop is especially a great pick for students, as it's relatively affordable and well-equipped to last years. Plus, after work is done for the day, you can stream your favorite shows on its 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600), 120Hz, 300-nit display.

Dell XPS 14: was $1,499 now $1,099 at Dell This XPS 14 configuration boasts one of Intel's new chips — the Core Ultra 7 155H. For just $1,099, you'll also get 16GB of RAM, 512 GB of SSD storage, and a 14.5-inch 1920 x 1200 display. Whether you're in the market for a laptop capable of tackling everyday tasks or casual gaming rig, the XPS 14 is a solid option.

Alienware x16 R2 Gaming Laptop: was $2,099 now $1,699 at Dell Dell is taking $400 off the price of Alienware's x16 R2 gaming laptops. This one comes well-equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Games will look and feel fantastic to play thanks to its 16-inch FHD+, 480Hz display as well.

PCs

Dell Tower Desktop: was $649 now $549 at Dell This budget-friendly Dell Tower PC is a great addition to your desktop. It sports an Intel Core Ultra 5-225 processor with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also sports a sleek new look with plenty of ports on board.

Dell Slim Desktop: was $849 now $699 at Dell Whether you're in need of a work-from-home desktop setup or a tower capable of casual gaming, check out this Dell Inspiron configuration. The Inspiron tower features an Intel Core Ultra 5-225 processor, 16GB of RAM, Intel UHD Graphics and 512GB of SSD storage.

Alienware Aurora R16: was $1,999 now $1,699 at Dell One of the best gaming PCs we've reviewed just got a massive discount during Dell's sale. The new Alienware Aurora R16 packs a Core Ultra 9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, 2TB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. In our Alienware Aurora R16 review, we said the Editor's Choice rig is a gaming powerhouse with powerful components and enhanced cooling technology.

Monitors

Dell 27" Plus QHD Monitor: was $219 now $189 at Dell If you're looking for a nice computer monitor that won't break the bank, this 27-inch display from Dell is the perfect choice. Even at its full $219 price, it's a good deal, but with this discount, it's definitely worth buying. It has a QHD resolution, a height-adjustable design and a 100Hz refresh rate.

Alienware 25" Gaming Monitor: was $349 now $279 at Dell It's a modest discount, but the Alienware AW2524HF is a solid monitor if you're short on cash. You get a 25-inch 1080p screen with 360Hz refresh rate, 1m response time, and HDMI/DisplayPort connectivity. AMD FreeSync Premium support also means tear-free and stutter free gameplay.

Alienware 27" QD-OLED Display: was $899 now $649 at Dell This Alienware OLED will look great in any setup. Thanks to its quantum dot technology, this display gets brighter than traditional OLED panels. With support for AMD FreeSync premium, impeccable screen uniformity and that stunning 2560 x 1440 display, this is simply an incredible gaming monitor.