Copilot+ PC laptop sales are finally here — 5 deals I’d buy right now

The first Copilot+ PCs made their debut earlier this summer. Based on our initial tests, these laptops sport excellent Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus performance, amazing battery life, and as our Computing Managing Editor Jason England states, they're just downright fun to use.

Deals on these laptops have been slow to come by, but with back to school sales hitting their prime, I've spotted five epic deals anyone can take advantage of right now. So whether you're looking for the best student computer or need a new machine for everyday use, here are the best Copilot+ PC deals you can get right now.

CoPilot+ PCs

HP OmniBook X Copilot+ PC: was $1,199 now $999 @ HP

This monster of an ultraportable packs plenty of performance and power efficiency, thanks to its Snapdragon X Elite chip. You also get a slim and sleek aluminum chassis with a gorgeous 14-inch 2.2K display. If you’re in the market for a Windows laptop, this is an amazing one to buy. In our HP OmniBook X review, we said the Editor's Choice machine gives Apple's MacBook Air M3 a run for its money.

Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ PC: was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Dell

We're fans of Dell's XPS line and the next generation is finally here. The new XPS 13 Copilot+ PC packs a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 120Hz display, Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. In our Dell XPS 13 2024 review, we praised this laptop's amazing 19+ hours of battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge Copilot+ PC: $500 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung's Copilot+ PC isn't technically on sale, but if you have an old laptop, phone, or tablet to trade in — you can get up to $500 off the new Galaxy Book4 Edge Copilot+ PC. It features a 14-inch 2880 x 1800 AMOLED screen, Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.