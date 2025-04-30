Huge Staples spring sale — 7 deals I'd shop on laptops, tablets and more

From laptops to iPads, Staples is kicking off the week with a wide variety of tech deals on some of the best devices we've reviewed. With back to school season around the corner, it's offering killer notebook deals that you can't miss.

For example, right now laptops are on sale from $319 at Staples. This includes powerful machines like the Asus Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC on sale for just $849. It packs an amazing OLED display with 16GB of RAM and a generous 1TB SSD. The deals don't end there! Keep scrolling to check out my favorite tech deals from the Staples sale.

Best Staples Deals

HP OfficeJet 8015e: was $159 now $129 at Staples Perfect for home offices, this printer allows you to print professional-quality color documents like forms, reports, brochures and presentations. The machine boats impressive features like copy and scan, 2-sided printing, mobile and wireless printing, and an auto document feeder. It can also print up to 18 pages per minute in black and 10 pages per minute in color. However, the best part about this deal is that it comes with 6 months of HP+ which means you'll get 6 months of ink included!

Apple AirPods 3rd Generation: was $179 now $149 at Staples The redesigned AirPods (3rd gen) are powered by the Apple H1 chip and feature spatial audio technology, Adaptive EQ, sweat- and water-resistance, and a battery life of up to 6 hours (which extends to 30 hours with the charging case).

HP 15.6" Laptop: was $849 now $549 at Staples If you're looking for a powerful, portable PC for work that features fast charging and long battery life, you'll love this HP machine. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, Intel Core i7 CPU, 12GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

HP OmniBook 5 Copilot+ PC: was $949 now $629 at Staples The OmniBook 5 is a power AI-based laptop that doesn't cost a fortune. It features a gorgeous 16-inch 2K display, AMD Radeon 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Radeon 860M graphics. Whether you're using it at work or at school, it's a budget friendly mainstream machine that won't disappoint.