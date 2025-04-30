Huge Staples spring sale — 7 deals I'd shop on laptops, tablets and more
The best tech, gaming and home office deals right now
From laptops to iPads, Staples is kicking off the week with a wide variety of tech deals on some of the best devices we've reviewed. With back to school season around the corner, it's offering killer notebook deals that you can't miss.
For example, right now laptops are on sale from $319 at Staples. This includes powerful machines like the Asus Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC on sale for just $849. It packs an amazing OLED display with 16GB of RAM and a generous 1TB SSD. The deals don't end there! Keep scrolling to check out my favorite tech deals from the Staples sale.
Best Staples Deals
Perfect for home offices, this printer allows you to print professional-quality color documents like forms, reports, brochures and presentations. The machine boats impressive features like copy and scan, 2-sided printing, mobile and wireless printing, and an auto document feeder. It can also print up to 18 pages per minute in black and 10 pages per minute in color. However, the best part about this deal is that it comes with 6 months of HP+ which means you'll get 6 months of ink included!
The redesigned AirPods (3rd gen) are powered by the Apple H1 chip and feature spatial audio technology, Adaptive EQ, sweat- and water-resistance, and a battery life of up to 6 hours (which extends to 30 hours with the charging case).
If you're looking for a powerful, portable PC for work that features fast charging and long battery life, you'll love this HP machine. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, Intel Core i7 CPU, 12GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.
The OmniBook 5 is a power AI-based laptop that doesn't cost a fortune. It features a gorgeous 16-inch 2K display, AMD Radeon 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Radeon 860M graphics. Whether you're using it at work or at school, it's a budget friendly mainstream machine that won't disappoint.
In this impressively thin, light and premium-feeling notebook, you'll find a drop dead gorgeous OLED display, Snapdragon X Elite chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. In our Asus Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is a great machine that puts Microsoft on a new path to truly take on the mighty MacBook lineage.
In this impressively thin, light and premium-feeling notebook, you’ll find a drop dead gorgeous 3K OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7, 32GB of super fast DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. For all your workloads on the go, this is an impressive system with over 13 hours of battery life on one charge.
The 11-inch iPad Pro packs Apple's latest M4 processor paired with a stunning 11-inch Tandem OLED (2420 x 1668) display. The new M4 processor features 9 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. In our iPad Pro 2024 review we said it could very well be the most stunning tablet ever made.
