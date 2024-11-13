9 Black Friday houseplant deals I recommend to brighten up your home from $6
More plant for your money
Now that Black Friday deals are well underway, it's not just tech and toys seeing major discounts. I've spotted some fantastic deals on houseplants that couldn't come at a better time. As winter settles in and our outdoor spaces fade to grey, there's something special about bringing living greenery inside.
Not only do houseplants naturally purify your air and boost your mood during the darker months, but they're also one of the most affordable ways to transform your living space. I've curated deals on everything from virtually unkillable plants (hello, snake plant) to more exotic varieties that'll make a statement.
And best of all, with prices starting at just $6, you can experiment with different species without breaking the bank.
Top houseplant deals
This striking succulent produces trailing stems of purple-red leaves that intensify in color with sun exposure. Super low-maintenance and drought-tolerant, it's perfect for hanging baskets or high shelves where its dramatic trails can shine.
The ultimate "impossible to kill" houseplant. Its striking upright leaves purify air and thrive on neglect — perfect for busy plant parents or darker corners. Can go weeks without water and still look impressive.
This compact plant features glossy leaves arranged in a pleasing star pattern. Ideal for desks or small spaces, it's adaptable to various light conditions and relatively low-maintenance.
A classic houseplant with a twist — this peace lily features striking white-streaked leaves alongside traditional white blooms. Excellent at purifying air and surprisingly tolerant of low light, it'll let you know when it needs water by drooping slightly.
Known for its glossy, leather-like leaves, this rubber plant makes a bold statement in any room. It's surprisingly easy to care for, can grow impressively tall, and those dramatic leaves add an interesting touch to your space.
The cream and green variegated leaves of this beauty make it a natural focal point. Thriving in medium light and growing up to 4 feet tall, it's perfect for filling empty corners with tropical vibes.
The ultimate starter pack for any plant parent. You get four varieties of this nearly indestructible vine, each bringing different variegation patterns. Perfect for hanging baskets or training along walls, pothos thrive in almost any light condition and forgive irregular watering.
Everything needed to grow four different bonsai trees from seed. The kit includes seeds, pots, soil discs, plant markers, and a comprehensive guide. A rewarding project that teaches patience and plant care basics, and would make a great gift for the holidays.
Famous for their nightly leaf movements and stunning patterned leaves, prayer plants are living art. This variety offers vibrant foliage that moves up and down with the day's light — perfect for adding dynamic interest to shelves or side tables.
