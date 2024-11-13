9 Black Friday houseplant deals I recommend to brighten up your home from $6

Now that Black Friday deals are well underway, it's not just tech and toys seeing major discounts. I've spotted some fantastic deals on houseplants that couldn't come at a better time. As winter settles in and our outdoor spaces fade to grey, there's something special about bringing living greenery inside.

Not only do houseplants naturally purify your air and boost your mood during the darker months, but they're also one of the most affordable ways to transform your living space. I've curated deals on everything from virtually unkillable plants (hello, snake plant) to more exotic varieties that'll make a statement.

And best of all, with prices starting at just $6, you can experiment with different species without breaking the bank.

Top houseplant deals

Plants For Pets Pothos Plants: was $23 now $20 at Amazon US The ultimate starter pack for any plant parent. You get four varieties of this nearly indestructible vine, each bringing different variegation patterns. Perfect for hanging baskets or training along walls, pothos thrive in almost any light condition and forgive irregular watering.