Best Star Wars Day deals 2025 — New LEGO, Funko, and more for May the 4th

Star Wars Day 2025 is almost here. For those who celebrate, May the 4th be with you. What started as a fun little pun on the legendary Jedi mantra (“May the Force be with you”) has become an official fan holiday recognized by Lucasfilm and Disney, as well as major brands who license the Star Wars franchise. That means a galaxy’s worth of new gear, exclusive merch, and epic deals are dropping for the occasion.

As a huge Star Wars nerd myself, let me tell you, these new launches are ones you won't want to miss. From brand-new LEGO sets and limited-edition to apparel, to home decor and video games, May the 4th is the ultimate time to score all kinds of Star Wars-inspired finds.

Whether you're shopping for the fan in your life or treating yourself to something from a galaxy far, far away, these are the best Star Wars Day deals to check out right now.

Star Wars Day deals 2025

Star Wars Day deals: LEGO

LEGO has some of the most exciting Star Wars Day deals every year. For 2025, not only has LEGO revealed several new sets which I've listed below, but there are special gifts with purchase for LEGO Insiders members. Sign into your account (or sign up for a membership for free) and get a Millennium Falcon mini-build with LEGO Star Wars purchases of $40 or more. When you spend $160 on LEGO Star Wars, you'll get a 190-piece Kamino Training Facility set with clone cadet minifigures (valued at $30.) These promotions start May 1 and go through May 4.

LEGO Luke Skywalker (Rebel Pilot): $9 at LEGO Inspired by his iconic flight suit, the newest Luke Skywalker BrickHeadz is launching for Star Wars Day. For just $9, this small set is a great display for new and existing BrickHeadz collectors alike.

LEGO Chopper (C1-10P) Astromech Droid: $99 at LEGO Fans of Star Wars Rebels or Ahsoka on Disney Plus will love bringing the quirky droid Chopper to life in this 1,036-piece set. Chopper is posable and comes with a plaque like other LEGO Star Wars droid sets.

LEGO Brick-Built Star Wars Logo: $59 at LEGO In what might one of the coolest LEGO Star Wars sets in years, this Brick-Built Star Wars Logo is a eye-catching display piece with a hidden easter egg you'll have to build to discover.

LEGO Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship: $299 at LEGO Starting May 1, shop Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship, an epic 2,970-piece build that features Jango Fett and Young Boba Fett minifigures. LEGO Insiders members will get a limited-edition Jango Fett's Starship keychain with purchase while supplies last.

LEGO Jango Fett Helmet: $69 at LEGO Jango Fett gets more recognition with a new addition to the LEGO Star Wars helmets collection. This 616-piece display set will be recognizable to any fans of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.

LEGO Kylo Ren Helmet: $69 at LEGO Lego dropped not one, but two new helmet sets for May the 4th. This one belongs to Kylo Ren from the most recent trilogy, paying respect to the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

LEGO Kylo Ren's Command Shuttle: $69 at LEGO Pair Kylo Ren's helmet with his 386-piece Command Shuttle. This is a smaller, more affordable version of a large-scale version that launched several years ago. With adjustable wings, this is a great display set for fans.

LEGO Revenge of the Sith Heroes & Villains: at LEGO If there's one set I'm getting for Star Wars Day, it's this BrickHeadz collection of heroes and villains from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Featuring Anakin Skywalker, Padmé Amidala, General Grievous, Mace Windu and Emperor Palpatine, this is one you don't want to miss.

Star Wars Day deals: Toys and Collectibles

Funko Pop! Figures: buy 2, get 1 free @ Funko

As of April 30 through May 4, buy 2 Star Wars items, get one free from Funko. When you add three items from the franchise to your basket, you'll get the most inexpensive item free.

Monopoly The Mandalorian Edition: was $44 now $16 at Amazon The Monopoly: Star Wars The Mandalorian edition takes a classic board game and turns it into the ultimate adventure. It originally launched at $44, but Amazon has it permanently discounted to just $16.

The Mandalorian Electronic Mask: was $16 now $33 at Amazon Inspired by the The Mandalorian series on Disney Plus, this electronic mask is perfect for costumes and channeling your inner Din Djarin. It comes with three sound effects and three iconic phrases including, "This is the way."

Star Wars Darth Vader Tamagotchi Nano: was $29 now $27 at Amazon This collectible Star Wars x Tamagotchi Nano Darth Vader set lets you follow Anakin Skywalker on his journey to the dark side. Watch scenes, play mini games, and enjoy the collectible silicone case that comes with your Tamagotchi Nano.

Star Wars Day deals: Apparel

$54 at disneystore.com This limited edition pull-over from Disney Store features golden embroidery and an artistic scene of Luke Skywalker facing Darth Vader. It's already selling out in certain sizes, so I'd act fast if you're interested. There's also a t-shirt in the collection for $30, but again, it's already started to sell out, so move quickly!

Backpacks and bags: Buy 2, Get 1 Free @ Loungefly

There's a fresh new collection of Star Wars backpacks and bags at Loungefly, several of which I think will catch your eye (I know they've caught mine!) Right now, when you buy two items, you'll get 1 free.

Clothing, bags and more: 30% off @ BoxLunch

The go-to collectors shop is marking down all things Star Wars between May 2 and May 5, making it the best time to pick up new apparel, bags and more. I, personally, am eye-ing this Rebel football jersey for $59.

Premium Star Wars watches: up to $113 off @ Citizen

If you're looking for the nicest Star Wars timepieces in the galaxy, Citizen's collection has show-stopping watches to offer inspired by both your favorite Dark Side and Light Side icons. Several styles are on sale right now for Star Ways day deals.

Star Wars Silicone Rings: 25% off @ Enso Rings

Tasteful Star Wars jewelry? Yes, please. Enso Rings has a large collection of durable silicone rings inspired by scenes, characters and even lightsabers. They can be purchased individually or in sets, and for Star Wars Day deals, all products are 25% off.

Star Wars Day deals: Video games

Star Wars Heritage Pack: was $59 now $44 at Amazon Collecting some of the best Star Wars games on the block, this Nintendo Switch bundle is quite the treat. It corrals titles like Republic Commando, Jedi Academy, The Force Unleashed and even Episode 1 Racer. If you're in need of some Star Wars thrills whether on the go or in the comfort of your own home, the Heritage Pack is a solid choice and certainly one with the Force.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: was $30 now $16 at Amazon This Lego-themed action game will take you through the most memorable moments of the Star Wars franchise, including fighting Darth Vader for the first time and treading through the snow in Empire Strikes Back. This version is for Xbox Series X.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: was $59 now $19 at Amazon For PS5 owners, return to a galaxy far, far away in the biggest Lego Star Wars game to date. Experience the entirety of The Skywalker Saga in plastic-brick form and collect more than 300 playable characters as you smash everything in sight. From The Phantom Menace through The Rise of Skywalker, this is the ultimate retelling of the greatest sci-fi sagas ever told.

was $70 now $52 at Best Buy Continue the story of Cal Kestis in this sequel to Fallen Order. Protect yourself and your friends against the evil forces of the Empire while navigating your newfound strength. You’ll also learn more fighting techniques and participate in lightsaber duels that will make you feel like you’re part of the Star Wars universe.

Star Wars games: 75% off on Steam

Almost every Star Wars video game available through the Steam store is on sale right now for May the 4th. Save 75% on one of my favorite franchise games ever, Knights of the Old Republic, right now.

Star Wars Day deals: Home and decor

$59 at Amazon Take your Echo Dot (4th or 5th gen) to the dark side with this brand-new, limited-edition TIE Fighter stand. This is the biggest Star Wars-themed Echo Dot stand Amazon has dropped to date, making for a great display item in your home.