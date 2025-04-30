Best Star Wars Day deals 2025 — New LEGO, Funko, and more for May the 4th
My picks for the best Star Wars Day deals in the entire galaxy
Star Wars Day 2025 is almost here. For those who celebrate, May the 4th be with you. What started as a fun little pun on the legendary Jedi mantra (“May the Force be with you”) has become an official fan holiday recognized by Lucasfilm and Disney, as well as major brands who license the Star Wars franchise. That means a galaxy’s worth of new gear, exclusive merch, and epic deals are dropping for the occasion.
As a huge Star Wars nerd myself, let me tell you, these new launches are ones you won't want to miss. From brand-new LEGO sets and limited-edition to apparel, to home decor and video games, May the 4th is the ultimate time to score all kinds of Star Wars-inspired finds.
Whether you're shopping for the fan in your life or treating yourself to something from a galaxy far, far away, these are the best Star Wars Day deals to check out right now.
Star Wars Day deals 2025
Quick Links
- Star Wars toys, apparel: deals from $6 @ Amazon
- May the 4th Be With You 2025 gear: from $17 @ Disney Store
- LEGO Star Wars: free gift with purchase over $40
- Toys, games, collectibles: from $4 @ Target
- Funko Pop! Figures: buy 2, get 1 free @ Funko
- Backpacks and bags: buy 2, Get 1 Free @ Loungefly
- Clothing, bags and more: 30% off @ BoxLunch
- Star Wars games: 75% off on Steam
Star Wars Day deals: LEGO
LEGO has some of the most exciting Star Wars Day deals every year. For 2025, not only has LEGO revealed several new sets which I've listed below, but there are special gifts with purchase for LEGO Insiders members. Sign into your account (or sign up for a membership for free) and get a Millennium Falcon mini-build with LEGO Star Wars purchases of $40 or more. When you spend $160 on LEGO Star Wars, you'll get a 190-piece Kamino Training Facility set with clone cadet minifigures (valued at $30.) These promotions start May 1 and go through May 4.
Inspired by his iconic flight suit, the newest Luke Skywalker BrickHeadz is launching for Star Wars Day. For just $9, this small set is a great display for new and existing BrickHeadz collectors alike.
Fans of Star Wars Rebels or Ahsoka on Disney Plus will love bringing the quirky droid Chopper to life in this 1,036-piece set. Chopper is posable and comes with a plaque like other LEGO Star Wars droid sets.
In what might one of the coolest LEGO Star Wars sets in years, this Brick-Built Star Wars Logo is a eye-catching display piece with a hidden easter egg you'll have to build to discover.
Starting May 1, shop Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship, an epic 2,970-piece build that features Jango Fett and Young Boba Fett minifigures. LEGO Insiders members will get a limited-edition Jango Fett's Starship keychain with purchase while supplies last.
Jango Fett gets more recognition with a new addition to the LEGO Star Wars helmets collection. This 616-piece display set will be recognizable to any fans of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.
Lego dropped not one, but two new helmet sets for May the 4th. This one belongs to Kylo Ren from the most recent trilogy, paying respect to the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
Pair Kylo Ren's helmet with his 386-piece Command Shuttle. This is a smaller, more affordable version of a large-scale version that launched several years ago. With adjustable wings, this is a great display set for fans.
If there's one set I'm getting for Star Wars Day, it's this BrickHeadz collection of heroes and villains from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Featuring Anakin Skywalker, Padmé Amidala, General Grievous, Mace Windu and Emperor Palpatine, this is one you don't want to miss.
Star Wars Day deals: Toys and Collectibles
This Disney Store-exclusive pin is a must-buy for pin collectors all across the galaxy. While you're there, check out the rest of the May the 4th drops hitting Disney Store now through the holiday.
Toys, games, collectibles: from $4 @ Target
Target has mark downs on tons of Star Wars products, with deals starting as low as $4 for this Loth Cat Coin Purse. Personally, I'm picking up this Funko Pop! Bitty POP collection on sale for $15.
Funko Pop! Figures: buy 2, get 1 free @ Funko
As of April 30 through May 4, buy 2 Star Wars items, get one free from Funko. When you add three items from the franchise to your basket, you'll get the most inexpensive item free.
The Monopoly: Star Wars The Mandalorian edition takes a classic board game and turns it into the ultimate adventure. It originally launched at $44, but Amazon has it permanently discounted to just $16.
Inspired by the The Mandalorian series on Disney Plus, this electronic mask is perfect for costumes and channeling your inner Din Djarin. It comes with three sound effects and three iconic phrases including, "This is the way."
This collectible Star Wars x Tamagotchi Nano Darth Vader set lets you follow Anakin Skywalker on his journey to the dark side. Watch scenes, play mini games, and enjoy the collectible silicone case that comes with your Tamagotchi Nano.
Right in time for Star Wars Day, Casetify has released a new collection of Star Wars phone cases, AirPods cases, wireless chargers, Apple Watch bands, and more. You can even now customize a phone case with aurebesh, the official writing system of the Star Wars universe. Items in the collection start at $32 for magnetic grip stands and go up to
Star Wars Day deals: Apparel
This limited edition pull-over from Disney Store features golden embroidery and an artistic scene of Luke Skywalker facing Darth Vader. It's already selling out in certain sizes, so I'd act fast if you're interested. There's also a t-shirt in the collection for $30, but again, it's already started to sell out, so move quickly!
Backpacks and bags: Buy 2, Get 1 Free @ Loungefly
There's a fresh new collection of Star Wars backpacks and bags at Loungefly, several of which I think will catch your eye (I know they've caught mine!) Right now, when you buy two items, you'll get 1 free.
Clothing, bags and more: 30% off @ BoxLunch
The go-to collectors shop is marking down all things Star Wars between May 2 and May 5, making it the best time to pick up new apparel, bags and more. I, personally, am eye-ing this Rebel football jersey for $59.
Premium Star Wars watches: up to $113 off @ Citizen
If you're looking for the nicest Star Wars timepieces in the galaxy, Citizen's collection has show-stopping watches to offer inspired by both your favorite Dark Side and Light Side icons. Several styles are on sale right now for Star Ways day deals.
Star Wars Silicone Rings: 25% off @ Enso Rings
Tasteful Star Wars jewelry? Yes, please. Enso Rings has a large collection of durable silicone rings inspired by scenes, characters and even lightsabers. They can be purchased individually or in sets, and for Star Wars Day deals, all products are 25% off.
Star Wars Day deals: Video games
Collecting some of the best Star Wars games on the block, this Nintendo Switch bundle is quite the treat. It corrals titles like Republic Commando, Jedi Academy, The Force Unleashed and even Episode 1 Racer. If you're in need of some Star Wars thrills whether on the go or in the comfort of your own home, the Heritage Pack is a solid choice and certainly one with the Force.
This Lego-themed action game will take you through the most memorable moments of the Star Wars franchise, including fighting Darth Vader for the first time and treading through the snow in Empire Strikes Back. This version is for Xbox Series X.
For PS5 owners, return to a galaxy far, far away in the biggest Lego Star Wars game to date. Experience the entirety of The Skywalker Saga in plastic-brick form and collect more than 300 playable characters as you smash everything in sight. From The Phantom Menace through The Rise of Skywalker, this is the ultimate retelling of the greatest sci-fi sagas ever told.
Continue the story of Cal Kestis in this sequel to Fallen Order. Protect yourself and your friends against the evil forces of the Empire while navigating your newfound strength. You’ll also learn more fighting techniques and participate in lightsaber duels that will make you feel like you’re part of the Star Wars universe.
Star Wars games: 75% off on Steam
Almost every Star Wars video game available through the Steam store is on sale right now for May the 4th. Save 75% on one of my favorite franchise games ever, Knights of the Old Republic, right now.
Star Wars Day deals: Home and decor
Take your Echo Dot (4th or 5th gen) to the dark side with this brand-new, limited-edition TIE Fighter stand. This is the biggest Star Wars-themed Echo Dot stand Amazon has dropped to date, making for a great display item in your home.
Chef aprons: Up to $48 off @ hedley & bennett
Every galactic chef needs a Star Wars branded apron from hedley & bennett's broad collection. The styles feature easter eggs and thoughtful design elements — but be warned, once you use one of these aprons, there's no going back.
Breakfast has joined the dark side. This epic Star Wars Mini Waffle Maker Set creates Death Star- and Darth Vader-shaped waffles. Use them with your favorite pancake or waffle mix to make a Star Wars-themed breakfast in minutes. Also, check out the entire line of The Mandalorian and Star Wars small appliances on sale.
Kate Kozuch is the managing editor of social and video at Tom’s Guide. She writes about smartwatches, TVs, audio devices, and some cooking appliances, too. Kate appears on Fox News to talk tech trends and runs the Tom's Guide TikTok account, which you should be following if you don't already. When she’s not filming tech videos, you can find her taking up a new sport, mastering the NYT Crossword or channeling her inner celebrity chef.
