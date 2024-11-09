Best early Black Friday sales — 39 deals I'm shopping this weekend
The weekend is finally here — which means relaxing, enjoying time with loved ones and shopping the best early Black Friday deals are topping our agendas!
Although Black Friday is still weeks away, retailers across the board are already slashing prices on hot tickets items like TVs, laptops, kitchen appliances, apparel and much more. Some of my favorite sales include 40% off top-rated air purifiers at Coway. You also don't want to miss the YETI sale happening at Amazon, with deals starting at just $16.
With so many great deals and sales taking place, my goal is to make things easier for you! Below, I've compiled a list of all the best deals I'm shopping this weekend ahead of Black Friday. Happy shopping! (For more ways to save, check out our massive Best Buy live blog happening right now)
YETI sale: deals from $16 @ Amazon
For anyone who is always on the go, Amazon has multiple Yeti tumblers, coolers, and ramblers on sale from $16. It's the biggest Yeti sale I've seen from Amazon all year. Note: A lot of items include an on-page digital coupon, so be sure to click the coupon before checking out for even more savings.
Beats headphone sale: save up to $180 @ Best Buy
Don't miss out on this epic Beats headphone and earbud sale at Best Buy. Right now, you can snag the Beats Studio Pro for just $169 (originally $349). You can also get the Beats Powerbeats Pro for $159. Be sure to check out all the deals!
Clearly the most fashionable Fitbit yet, the Fitbit Luxe just got a major discount ahead of Black Friday. Save 50% on the Fitbit that is attractive, lightweight and boasts key features from the Fitbit Charge 5. The fitness tracker also makes for a great holiday gift!
Transform your home into a winter wonderland with this beautifully sparkling tree that features 550 lights. Made to look and feel lifelike, the stunning tree is defined by has hundreds of branch tips that make up the wide, full-bodied branches where you'll hang all your festive ornaments. Plus, get 2 Echo Pops with an Amazon Smart Plug free with your purchase! All you need to do is add code "ALEXATREE24" at checkout.
Coway air purifier sale: save up to 40% @ Coway
If you're in the market for an air purifier, look no further than Coway — which is currently offering 40% off! For example, the Airmega AP-1512HH Mighty is now $141 (down from $239). I've used this air purifier for a few weeks now and I can confirm that it has cleared up my fall allergies and seasonal sniffles in record time. If you want to feel like you can breathe again, I definitely recommend snagging one of these wonder machines while they're on major sale.
iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off w/ trade in @ Best Buy
Best Buy offers up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 series with trade-in and qualified activation. You get a tougher front display, Camera Control button and an A18 chip for taking advantage of Apple Intelligence features (once they release.)
Apparel
Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.
Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a sale with up to 30% off.
Price check: up to 30% off @ Adidas
Lululemon: apparel from $9 @ Lululemon
Shop Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section with apparel and accessories from $9. You'll find headbands, sneakers, t-shirts and more. Also included are the ever-popular Align leggings and Scuba hoodies.
Under Armour sale: deals from $10 @ Amazon
Under Armour's early Black Friday sales have already arrived! Whether you're looking to replace a pair of running shoes or you want to upgrade your sports bra, there are some huge savings on Under Armour gear for both men and women with deals starting at just $10.
Crocs sale: deals from $20 @ Amazon
From clogs to sandals, Amazon is discounting a wide range of Crocs shoes. (Croc accessories are also on sale). It's one of the biggest Crocs sales we've seen from Amazon. Note that Walmart also has an ongoing Crocs sale, but with different styles/colors than Amazon. Our recommendation: Browse both sales to see which one has the shoe you want on sale.
Price check: from $22 @ Walmart
This Oversized Crest Hoodie is perfect for both heading to the gym or wearing casually. It features a warm and soft interior, a drawcord hood and a pouch pocket. Use code "EXTRA20" at checkout for an additional 20% off.
This women's hybrid fleece and insulated pullover from Patagonia is bound to keep you warm on chilly days and evenings. The fleece top provides wicking warmth, whereas the insulated Nano Puff-inspired lower offers extra weather resistance with water-repellent fabric and heat-retaining PrimaLoft insulation. (P.S. You can get the men's version in Lagom Blue for $163).
TVs
TV sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $59. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $59.
Price check: from $59 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart
Upgrade to a big-screen 4K display without breaking the bank. The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution and Roku's excellent operating system. At its current sale price, it's one of the cheapest 58-inch 4K TVs we've seen all year. It features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, a low-lag gaming mode and DTS Studio Sound.
As one of the cheapest new options among the best gaming TVs, TCL's QM7 is the definition of value. It leverages a 120Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium for superior gaming chops. It also has Motion rate 240 and Game Accelerator 120 to bring out the best performance when gaming.
The Samsung S85D is a well-rounded OLED TV that features all of the latest technology, including Dolby Atmos support and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's built on one of the best AI upscaling chips and leverages Samsung's Tizen OS that has cloud gaming services baked right into the TV. The S85D pulls out all the stops without costing a high premium, making it a stellar gift this holiday season.
Price check: $999 @ Best Buy
The C4 is LG's current flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range. Note: Amazon offers the same prices.
48" for $996 price drop!
55" for $1,225
65" for $1,394
77" for $2,196
83" for $3,296
The Sony Bravia XR A80L uses three different technologies that give it a slight edge in the OLED arms race: Sony's Cognitive Processor XR (for better matching colors and contrasts), XR Triluminos Pro (for nailing the richness of HDR), and XR Clear Image (for reducing noise). In our Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED TV review, we called it a marvel that delivers solid picture quality, sound quality, and usability. It supports HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision, 120Hz refresh rate, and it has four HDMI ports (two are HDMI 2.1).
Price check: sold out @ Amazon
Laptops/Tablets
The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.
The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount. Just note that the newer MacBook Air 13-inch M3 is now available.
Save big on Dell’s new Inspiron 16, decked out with an efficient Intel Core 7 150U processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 16-inch, non-touch display with crisp 2.5K (2560 x 1600) resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. With Windows 11 Pro, it’d make an excellent work laptop.
At $849, this is the best Copilot+ PC deal available! This 14-inch thin and light laptop features a Snapdragon X Elite for impressive performance and power efficiency, complemented by 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
Get $600 off this laptop offering a 2.8K resolution on a thin touchscreen laptop. With staggering specs to back it up, there's nothing quite like this HP Spectre. It has a huge 2TB SSD for storage, as well as 32GB of memory and a Core Ultra 7 under the hood.
Kitchen appliances
If you want an affordable K-Cup pod coffee maker in a compact package, this deal is great for you. This coffee maker features a 36-oz. reservoir and can brew back-to-back coffee, so everyone can get their caffeine hit fast. It's now at an all-time price low.
This aluminum-made tool can spiralize, slice, and peel fruits and vegetables with ease thanks to the help of five different, quick-change blades. We found it to be particularly helpful if you're often prepping salads, coleslaw, and core-ing apples for pies or simply want to swap spaghetti carbs with zucchini noodles easily.
There's nothing like waking up on a holiday morning to a sizzling breakfast. And this indoor griddle can cook up all your delicious favorites — like pancakes, eggs and bacon — in a flash. But breakfast isn't the only thing this grill is capable of. You can cook everything from char grilled strip steaks to sizzling fajita veggies with temperatures that reach up to 500°F.
The best robot mop we've tested is on sale with over $250 off. In our Braava jet m6 review, we found this device was the best at cleaning up spills and stains on our floor. You can tell it where and when to clean, and Precision Jet Spray helps tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease
If you want a stylish, tilt-head stand mixer to suit your kitchen this is an excellent deal. With a 4.5 qt capacity, it's large enough to bake up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch. A powerful mixer, it has 10 speeds to quickly whisk, mix, beat and whip up a storm. It also comes with silver coated flat beater, dough hook and 6-wire metal whip. Get baking with this great deal.
Headphones
With $30 in savings, these JBL Tune Buds are a total steal. The earbuds stream audio with low power consumption at high quality. You'll also hear more of what you want and less of what you don't, thanks to active noise-cancelling technology. They also boast up to 10 hours of battery life.
This pair of Marshall cans are on-ear, which means they sit on top of your ear rather than around it like the other headphones on the list. They sound nice and bassy, and their massive 80-hour battery life is more than enough you get you through a work week. This deal brings them under $100, making them a great pre-Black Friday buy.
The Beats Solo4 might not feature noise canceling, but they make up for it by sounding pretty good. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours, to be exact.
Right now, the Samsung Pro earbuds are being discounted at Best Buy. Even at the full price they hold their own against the best ANC buds with high quality audio and compelling 3D sound with precise head tracking, so they're a bargain at this heavily discounted price. Comfort levels are high and battery life runs to 5 hours before needing a recharge, and the case holds around 29 hours.
The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.
Gifts
This Lego Christmas countdown includes 24 characters, activities, and surprises behind every door, including several mini buildable sets.
Price check: $21 @ Target
Put your favorite memories on display with this digital picture frame with 32GB of internal memory that will hold over 20,000 high resolution photos. It sets up in just a few minutes: Simply download the Kodak app on your smartphones and upload your favorite photos and short clips.
Upgrade your gaming setup with this official Xbox Wireless Controller in Carbon Black. This controller is also compatible with PC and mobile if you prefer to game on multiple platforms. At $16 off, this is one of the biggest discounts on the official Xbox Wireless Controller we've seen to date.
Just like full-size smokeless fire pits, the Mesa burns wood or pellets efficiently, emitting almost no soot in the air. It's ideal if you want to make s'mores, but don't want the hassle of firing up your full-size fire pit. It also makes for great tabletop ambiance and will add a little warmth to any gathering. In our Solo Stove Mesa review, we gave the small but mighty fire pit 4.5/5 stars.
This full-size foldable electric scooter by Hovermax is discounted by over $300 in this incredible Walmart sale. The battery lasts for up to 19 miles and the speed tops out at 18 miles per hour, making this an ideal scooter for zooming around the neighborhood. I don't know how much longer this flash deal will stick around for, so I'd be quick.
