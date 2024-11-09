Best early Black Friday sales — 39 deals I'm shopping this weekend

The weekend is finally here — which means relaxing, enjoying time with loved ones and shopping the best early Black Friday deals are topping our agendas!

Although Black Friday is still weeks away, retailers across the board are already slashing prices on hot tickets items like TVs, laptops, kitchen appliances, apparel and much more. Some of my favorite sales include 40% off top-rated air purifiers at Coway. You also don't want to miss the YETI sale happening at Amazon, with deals starting at just $16.

With so many great deals and sales taking place, my goal is to make things easier for you! Below, I've compiled a list of all the best deals I'm shopping this weekend ahead of Black Friday. Happy shopping! (For more ways to save, check out our massive Best Buy live blog happening right now)

Editor's Choice

YETI sale: deals from $16 @ Amazon

For anyone who is always on the go, Amazon has multiple Yeti tumblers, coolers, and ramblers on sale from $16. It's the biggest Yeti sale I've seen from Amazon all year. Note: A lot of items include an on-page digital coupon, so be sure to click the coupon before checking out for even more savings.

Coway air purifier sale: save up to 40% @ Coway

If you're in the market for an air purifier, look no further than Coway — which is currently offering 40% off! For example, the Airmega AP-1512HH Mighty is now $141 (down from $239). I've used this air purifier for a few weeks now and I can confirm that it has cleared up my fall allergies and seasonal sniffles in record time. If you want to feel like you can breathe again, I definitely recommend snagging one of these wonder machines while they're on major sale.

iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off w/ trade in @ Best Buy

Best Buy offers up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 series with trade-in and qualified activation. You get a tougher front display, Camera Control button and an A18 chip for taking advantage of Apple Intelligence features (once they release.)

Apparel

Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a sale with up to 30% off.

Price check: up to 30% off @ Adidas

Lululemon: apparel from $9 @ Lululemon

Shop Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section with apparel and accessories from $9. You'll find headbands, sneakers, t-shirts and more. Also included are the ever-popular Align leggings and Scuba hoodies.

Under Armour sale: deals from $10 @ Amazon

Under Armour's early Black Friday sales have already arrived! Whether you're looking to replace a pair of running shoes or you want to upgrade your sports bra, there are some huge savings on Under Armour gear for both men and women with deals starting at just $10.

Crocs sale: deals from $20 @ Amazon

From clogs to sandals, Amazon is discounting a wide range of Crocs shoes. (Croc accessories are also on sale). It's one of the biggest Crocs sales we've seen from Amazon. Note that Walmart also has an ongoing Crocs sale, but with different styles/colors than Amazon. Our recommendation: Browse both sales to see which one has the shoe you want on sale.

Price check: from $22 @ Walmart

TVs

TV sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $59. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $59.

Price check: from $59 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart

Hisense 58" 4K Roku TV: was $298 now $238 at Walmart Upgrade to a big-screen 4K display without breaking the bank. The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution and Roku's excellent operating system. At its current sale price, it's one of the cheapest 58-inch 4K TVs we've seen all year. It features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, a low-lag gaming mode and DTS Studio Sound.

TCL 55" QM7 Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $499 at Best Buy As one of the cheapest new options among the best gaming TVs, TCL's QM7 is the definition of value. It leverages a 120Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium for superior gaming chops. It also has Motion rate 240 and Game Accelerator 120 to bring out the best performance when gaming.

Laptops/Tablets

Dell Inspiron 16 Laptop: was $1,099 now $769 at Dell Save big on Dell’s new Inspiron 16, decked out with an efficient Intel Core 7 150U processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 16-inch, non-touch display with crisp 2.5K (2560 x 1600) resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. With Windows 11 Pro, it’d make an excellent work laptop.

HP Spectre 2-in-1: was $2,199 now $1,599 at Best Buy Get $600 off this laptop offering a 2.8K resolution on a thin touchscreen laptop. With staggering specs to back it up, there's nothing quite like this HP Spectre. It has a huge 2TB SSD for storage, as well as 32GB of memory and a Core Ultra 7 under the hood.

Kitchen appliances

Ninja Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill & Griddle: was $139 now $119 at Amazon US There's nothing like waking up on a holiday morning to a sizzling breakfast. And this indoor griddle can cook up all your delicious favorites — like pancakes, eggs and bacon — in a flash. But breakfast isn't the only thing this grill is capable of. You can cook everything from char grilled strip steaks to sizzling fajita veggies with temperatures that reach up to 500°F.

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Qt. Tilt-head Stand Mixer: was $359 now $259 at Walmart If you want a stylish, tilt-head stand mixer to suit your kitchen this is an excellent deal. With a 4.5 qt capacity, it's large enough to bake up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch. A powerful mixer, it has 10 speeds to quickly whisk, mix, beat and whip up a storm. It also comes with silver coated flat beater, dough hook and 6-wire metal whip. Get baking with this great deal.

Headphones

JBL Tune 235NC Earbuds: was $99 now $69 at Best Buy With $30 in savings, these JBL Tune Buds are a total steal. The earbuds stream audio with low power consumption at high quality. You'll also hear more of what you want and less of what you don't, thanks to active noise-cancelling technology. They also boast up to 10 hours of battery life.

Marshall Major IV: was $149 now $89 at Amazon US This pair of Marshall cans are on-ear, which means they sit on top of your ear rather than around it like the other headphones on the list. They sound nice and bassy, and their massive 80-hour battery life is more than enough you get you through a work week. This deal brings them under $100, making them a great pre-Black Friday buy.

Beats Solo4: was $199 now $99 at Amazon US The Beats Solo4 might not feature noise canceling, but they make up for it by sounding pretty good. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours, to be exact.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $229 now $159 at Best Buy Right now, the Samsung Pro earbuds are being discounted at Best Buy. Even at the full price they hold their own against the best ANC buds with high quality audio and compelling 3D sound with precise head tracking, so they're a bargain at this heavily discounted price. Comfort levels are high and battery life runs to 5 hours before needing a recharge, and the case holds around 29 hours.

Gifts

Kodak 10-inch WIFI Digital Picture Frame: was $119 now $65 at Walmart Put your favorite memories on display with this digital picture frame with 32GB of internal memory that will hold over 20,000 high resolution photos. It sets up in just a few minutes: Simply download the Kodak app on your smartphones and upload your favorite photos and short clips.

Microsoft Xbox wireless controller: was $59 now $44 at Walmart Upgrade your gaming setup with this official Xbox Wireless Controller in Carbon Black. This controller is also compatible with PC and mobile if you prefer to game on multiple platforms. At $16 off, this is one of the biggest discounts on the official Xbox Wireless Controller we've seen to date.