Massive Best Buy Presidents' Day sale is live now — 21 deals I recommend

Best Buy is one of my go-to stores for deals. Now that we're inching closer to Presidents' Day, the retailer has unveiled a new batch of deals on everything from Apple gear to 4K TVs. However, not all of Best Buy's sales merit your attention.

Below I'm rounding up 21 of the best early Presidents' Day deals you can shop at Best Buy. This includes some epic deals on gear the staff at Tom's Guide has tested and recommends. One of the best deals right now — and perhaps of 2024 so far — is the MacBook Air 15 (M2) on sale for $999 at Best Buy. That's the lowest price ever for this Editor's Choice Mac. (I purchased this Mac last year and can attest it's an amazing machine). Make sure to follow our Presidents Day sales guide for more early deals this month.

Best Buy Flash Sale — Top deals

Apple

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy

The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price. It's an all-time price low right now.

Price check: $249 @ Amazon

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $309 @ Best Buy

The Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.

Price check: $309 @ Walmart | $309 @ Amazon

Apple Studio Display: was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

The Editor's Choice Apple Studio Display is hands down the best monitor for your Mac. It's also the priciest. In our Apple Studio Display review, we said it has an excellent camera, fantastic speaker setup, and gorgeous 27-inch 5K screen. It delivers a lot of the value of Apple's $5,000 Pro Display XDR in a somewhat more affordable package.

Price check: $1,299 @ Amazon

Smart home

Echo Pop: was $39 now $24 @ Best Buy

This is the cheapest Alexa speaker offered by Amazon and it's now been slashed to just $24. In our Echo Pop review, we said the speaker sounds great for its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control other smart home devices and more.

Price check: $24 @ Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is one of the best streaming devices available. It sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said that it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance and access to every app you could want.

Price check: $39 @ Amazon

Blink Outdoor 4: was $99 now $64 @ Best Buy

The Blink Outdoor 4 is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the best home security cameras. It's currently on sale at its lowest price ever.

Price check: $64 @ Amazon

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): was $149 now $89 @ Best Buy

The Echo Show 8 is one of the best smart displays for budget-minded shoppers. Its sharp 13MP lens has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls. Combine this with speedy performance, improved speakers and a dedicated Zigbee smart home hub and you have our favorite smart display Amazon has made.

Price check: $89 @ Amazon

Headphones

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.

Price check: $199 @ Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $329 @ Best Buy

The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.

Price check: $328 @ Amazon