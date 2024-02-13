Massive Best Buy Presidents' Day sale is live now — 21 deals I recommend
Massive savings on iPads, Bose, LG and more
Best Buy is one of my go-to stores for deals. Now that we're inching closer to Presidents' Day, the retailer has unveiled a new batch of deals on everything from Apple gear to 4K TVs. However, not all of Best Buy's sales merit your attention.
Below I'm rounding up 21 of the best early Presidents' Day deals you can shop at Best Buy. This includes some epic deals on gear the staff at Tom's Guide has tested and recommends. One of the best deals right now — and perhaps of 2024 so far — is the MacBook Air 15 (M2) on sale for $999 at Best Buy. That's the lowest price ever for this Editor's Choice Mac. (I purchased this Mac last year and can attest it's an amazing machine). Make sure to follow our Presidents Day sales guide for more early deals this month.
Best Buy Flash Sale — Quick links
- shop the entire Best Buy sale
- Echo Pop: was $39 now $24
- Blink Outdoor 4: was $99 now $64
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $199
- Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $309
- Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $329
- Toshiba 65" 4K Fire TV: was $529 now $379
- 10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $449
- LG C3 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $899
- MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $999
Best Buy Flash Sale — Top deals
Apple
10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy
The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price. It's an all-time price low right now.
Price check: $249 @ Amazon
Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $309 @ Best Buy
The Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.
Price check: $309 @ Walmart | $309 @ Amazon
Apple iPad (10th Gen) (WiFi/64GB): was $449 now $349 @ Best Buy
The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.
Price check: $349 @ Amazon | $429 @ B&H Photo
10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $449 @ Best Buy
Lowest price! The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $499 @ Target
MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy
Lowest price! The MacBook Air 15-inch M2 is arguably the best 15-inch laptop on the market for the money. It packs a gorgeous Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a better six-speaker sound system than you'll find on the 13-inch model. In our MacBook Air 15-inch review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of stellar performance, long-lasting battery life, and sleek design.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $1,099 @ B&H Photo
Apple Studio Display: was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Best Buy
The Editor's Choice Apple Studio Display is hands down the best monitor for your Mac. It's also the priciest. In our Apple Studio Display review, we said it has an excellent camera, fantastic speaker setup, and gorgeous 27-inch 5K screen. It delivers a lot of the value of Apple's $5,000 Pro Display XDR in a somewhat more affordable package.
Price check: $1,299 @ Amazon
MacBook Air 15 (M2/16GB/512GB): was $1,699 now $1,399 @ Best Buy
Editor's Choice! If you want to future-proof your laptop, I highly recommend upgrading to 16GB of RAM. This upgraded model also bumps your storage to 512GB. It's one of the very few times I've seen the 16GB RAM model on sale.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $1,499 @ B&H Photo
Smart home
Echo Pop: was $39 now $24 @ Best Buy
This is the cheapest Alexa speaker offered by Amazon and it's now been slashed to just $24. In our Echo Pop review, we said the speaker sounds great for its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control other smart home devices and more.
Price check: $24 @ Amazon
Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $34 @ Best Buy
The 2022 Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy if you're on a budget. It features eero built-in and a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines.
Price check: $34 @ Amazon
Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy
The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is one of the best streaming devices available. It sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said that it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance and access to every app you could want.
Price check: $39 @ Amazon
Blink Outdoor 4: was $99 now $64 @ Best Buy
The Blink Outdoor 4 is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the best home security cameras. It's currently on sale at its lowest price ever.
Price check: $64 @ Amazon
Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): was $149 now $89 @ Best Buy
The Echo Show 8 is one of the best smart displays for budget-minded shoppers. Its sharp 13MP lens has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls. Combine this with speedy performance, improved speakers and a dedicated Zigbee smart home hub and you have our favorite smart display Amazon has made.
Price check: $89 @ Amazon
Headphones
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $189 @ Best Buy
The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.
Price check: $189 @ Amazon | $239 @ B&H Photo
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.
Price check: $199 @ Amazon
Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Best Buy
This is the lowest price ever for the new Bose QuietComfort model that launched in October 2023. In our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, we said these were "excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life." They're missing spatial audio mode and touch controls, but if you just want a great pair of ANC-dedicated 'phones, these are perfect.
Price check: $249 @ Walmart | $249 @ Amazon
Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $329 @ Best Buy
The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.
Price check: $328 @ Amazon