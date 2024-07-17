Beats Studio Buds are back to their lowest ever price for Prime Day — just $79

Prime Day deals are still coming in hard and fast, so there’s still plenty of opportunity to pick up all those coveted gadgets without having to pay full price. If you’re in the market for a new pair of Bluetooth earbuds, then there are plenty of sales knocking down the price of brands that aren’t known to be cheap. Including the likes of Beats.

Right now you can pick up Beats Studio Buds for $79 at Amazon, which is almost half off the normal price of $149. The only catch is that the deal is only available with select colors, so you better be happy with black, white or red earbuds.

As we noted in our Beats Studio Buds review, these earbuds are surprisingly affordable, seeing as how they offer solid active noise canceling and audio quality. This deal means that they are now even better value, especially if you don’t feel like paying for the newly-released Beats Studio+.

So what do you get for your money? We found during our testing that the buds are very comfortable, just 0.2 ounces each, making them small and light enough to wear for hours without discomfort. But they’re not so small that they’re likely to fall out during use — which makes them ideal for workouts. Especially with the IPX4 water resistance rating keeping them safe from sweat.

The sound itself is pretty high quality for what you pay, though in typical Beats style there is a lot of bass. You’re also getting spatial audio support, which utilizes Dolby Atmos for 36-degree sound. Sadly call quality isn’t quite as good, especially in noisy environments.

As is the case with most wireless earbuds the Beats Studio Pro have touch controls on each side, as well as ANC and transparency modes. There’s also hands-free Siri control for iPhone users, like other Apple earbuds, and the option to touch and activate Google Assistant if you prefer.

Battery life is rated for 8 hours per charge, or 5 if you have ANC and Transparency mode switched on. The charging case can store a further 2 charges, adding an extra 10-16 hours of use, and can restore an hour of playback time in just 5 minutes.

If Beats Studio Buds aren’t to your liking then be sure to check out our Prime Day headphone deals page for more bargains on personal audio gear. And be sure to check our our main Prime Day deals hub to check our some of our favorite discounts of the event — across a wide range of brands and products.