Aussie Prime members can snag up to 59% off Amazon speakers, routers and smart displays right now
Big discounts in the lead up to Amazon's Big Deal Days sale
October's equivalent to Prime Day is just around the corner, with Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days set to deliver an avalanche of amazing deals from Tuesday, October 8 to the end of Sunday, October 13.
Arriving roughly six weeks ahead of Black Friday, the Prime Big Deal Days sale provides Aussies with an early start to their Christmas shopping, with discounts expected on a wide range of categories, including phones, tablets, laptops, smart displays and speakers, appliances, headphones, games and more.
While the event itself is a week away, Amazon has already started offering some early deals, which massive discounts on the company's own Echo smart speakers and displays, Eero routers, and Ring doorbells and cameras.
Of course, you'll need to be a Prime member to take part in this sale. An Amazon Prime subscription is just AU$9.99p/m, however, those who have yet to sign up can take advantage of a free 30-day trial of the service, which also includes access to Prime Video, Prime Gaming, Prime Reading and Amazon Prime Music, along with free expedited delivery on eligible orders.
Enough waffling on — read on to see the best early deal's from Amazon's next Prime-exclusive sale below.
Prime Big Deal Days: Best early deals
Right now, Amazon's entry-level smart speaker has received a massive 59% discount, and while it has been a few dollars cheaper in the past, this is a fantastic bargain. Apart from being a good Wi-Fi speaker with Bluetooth capability, it's also an incredibly affordable way to bring Alexa into your household for full smart home control.
Don't let its compact size fool you — the Echo Dot is capable of seriously big sound and terrific audio. Currently, you can pick it up at a sensational 51% discount, making it a great buy for those who want to bring Alexa voice control into their home without having to spend big. Discount also applies to the Deep Sea Blue and Glacier White colour options.
Amazon's excellent Eero 6+ dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router can be picked up at a steal when bundled with the company's Echo 4th-gen smart speaker, bringing an epic 40% discount in the process. Enjoy gigabit wireless speeds and bring smart functionality to your home at the same time.
Looking to beef up home security but worried about the cost? You're in luck, but the Ring Indoor Camera 2 is supremely affordable right now. Simply plug it into the nearest wall socket, link it up with the Ring app and you'll have access to sharp 1080p video footage within your home. It even comes with a 30-day free trial of Ring Protect, which allows you to keep old footage on file — though you will have to pay a subscription fee after the trial is up if you want to keep said videos.
Throw out your dusty old alarm clock and replace it with Amazon's Echo Spot, a compact smart speaker with a clock display. Get access to the Alexa voice assistant at any time, use your voice to set your alarm, get weather and news updates, control other smart devices and more.
Give your home a doorbell and gain some peace of mind with the Ring Video Doorbell (Battery). As the name would suggest, it has built-in rechargeable battery, meaning you don't have to have an electrician install it for you. That said, you do have the option of wiring it into your home's electrical system if you so choose. Provides 24/7 video capture in crystal clear 1080p HD.
If you're the type who likes to have the latest tech you'll be pleased to hear the Amazon's newest smart display, 2024's Echo Show 5 (3rd gen), is now discounted by a cool 30%, which is not to be sneezed at. Get weather and news updates, explore recipes, check your calendar and even watch video from Prime Video or YouTube on its crisp 5.5-inch touchscreen display.
Amazon's most recent 8-inch smart display has seen a big upgrade since its previous gen, in that it's now essentially a tablet making it easy to control your smart home devices that work over Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and the like. Use it to stream video, check your security footage, create routines and more. Now discounted by 26%.
These are just some of the early Prime Big Deal Days bargains that are available in the lead up to Amazon's upcoming sale event. We urge you to keep our Prime Day deals hub bookmarked and mark your calendar for October 8, as we will be dealing up a storm on that page as soon as the event kicks off. In the meantime, you can check out Amazon's Prime membership prices below.
