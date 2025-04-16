Massive Nike sale is live from $14 — 17 deals I'd buy on sneakers and apparel
Here's the deals I'm shopping on Nike apparel
Spring is here, and with it comes a ton of great deals in Nike's sale section. A bunch of men's and women's apparel and footwear is being slashed in price, so it's the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe.
Right now you can get our choice for the best Nike running shoes, the Nike Pegasus Plus on sale for $126 at Nike. These lightweight, comfortable sneakers are packed with ZoomX midsole foam that makes them great for easy miles and setting your personal bests.
I've listed my favorite Nike deals below, so keep scrolling to see them all. I also recommend checking out our Nike promo codes coverage, and the deals I'd buy from $18 in Amazon's Timberland sale.
- Nike Club Unstructured Cap: was $26 now $14
- Nike Sportswear JDI (Men's): was $30 now $19
- Nike Cropped Logo T-Shirt (Women’s): was $30 now $20
- Nike One High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Women’s): was $60 now $33
- Nike Alate Sports Bra Tank Top (Women's): was $65 now $45
- Nike Structure 25 (Men's): was $140 now $64
- Nike Air Force 1 ‘07 Shoes (Women's): was $115 now $69
- Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner (Men's): was $145 now $79
- Nike Pegasus 41 (Men's): was $140 now $98
- Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Shoes (Men's): was $170 now $102
- Nike Metcon 9 Workout Shoes (Men’s): was $150 now $104
- Nike Pegasus Plus (Men's): was $180 now $143
- Nike Alphafly 3 (Women's): was $285 now $228
Nike Sneaker Deals
The best Nike shoe for stability has been discounted in this sale. These shoes are ideal if you have flat feet or overpronate, as their supportive fit prevents your feet from rolling inwards with each step. These reliable shoes are durable and provide good value for money, too.
Boasting a fresh, clean look, these shoes are understandably a popular pick — and right now, they’re $46 off. You’ll find synthetic leather and detailed stitching on the outside, a low-cut padded collar, and a well-cushioned midsole for all-day comfort.
With a versatile design, the Nike Pegasus 41 performs well for daily runs, long-distance training, and even casual wear. We rate them as the best Nike running shoes for beginners.
If you’re looking for a breathable, supportive running shoe, you’ve found it. With Air Zoom cushioning and plastic caging on the side, there’s plenty of support and a responsive feel, and with mesh panels and ventilation ports on the heel, air can easily flow through and keep your feet cool.
The Metcon 9’s are some of the best cross training shoes on the market. While they are available in many colors, this bright Light Lemon pair feature the biggest discount at 30% off. Considering they sport a larger Hyperlift plate and secure feel, you’ll get a very stable workout at a discounted price.
The Nike Pegasus Plus is a lightweight and comfortable daily trainer that uses Nike’s bouncy ZoomX foam in its midsole. We rank these as the best Nike running shoes we've tested, and they're a solid upgrade on the Pegasus 41.
You can currently save 19% on the Nike Alphafly 3, which we rank as one of the best carbon plate running shoes. These are an awesome pick for runners looking to set fast times thanks to their lightweight, propulsive design.
Nike Apparel Deals
If you need something to keep the sun out of your eyes now the weather is warming up, this cap is a solid choice. It's soft, meaning it'll be comfortable to wear for hours and has an adjustable backstrap for the perfect fit.
This Nike waistpack is perfect to store all your important stuff. There's a roomy main compartment with space for your phone or wallet and a seperate zipped compartment at the back for small items.
Featuring Nike's 'Just Do It' slogan and the 'Swoosh' logo, this shirt is about as iconic as it comes. It's available in a variety of colors and sizes.
A simple, yet classic pick from Nike's workout apparel is this Cropped Logo Tee, made from soft cotton jersey. The loose fit is super comfy and pairs nicely with leggings or shorts.
This cropped tank top is a solid addition to any wardrobe. Its soft ribbed material makes it super comfortable to wear, and it stretches to move with you whether you're chilling out or working out.
Leggings with pockets — it's a great combination. Even if you're not working out, the Nike Ones offer stretchy fabric and a supportive waistband. With a 43% in savings, buying these is a no-brainer.
These 5" shorts are designed with stretch to ensure you can run, jump, stretch, and squat with ease and comfort. They also feature Nike’s Dri-FIT technology, which quickly wicks away sweat during your workout.
Whether you're taking a morning stroll or doing an intense work out, this sports bra tank top is a winner. It's stretchy, sweat-wicking and feels like a second skin. The top features a sewn-in bra that offers medium support and keeps everything in place.
These mid-rise cargo pants nail the sweet spot between comfort and style. The fabric maintains its shape throughout the day while providing a premium feel, and the oversized pockets add both practicality and a nice aesthetic.
This sleek windbreaker is selling out fast. It offers an athletic fit that's ideal for layering, a warm fleece-like material and a hood for rainy days.
