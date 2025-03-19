Amazon Big Spring Sale — 9 iPad deals I recommend right now

By published

Take advantage of these great iPad deals on Amazon

iPads
(Image credit: Future / Apple)
This year’s Amazon Big Spring Sale starts on March 25 but the popular retailer is already offering reduced-price items. As you may have surmised from the headline, now is the best time to buy one of the best iPads.

Some of my favorite deals right now include the new 11-inch iPad Air M3 for $549 and the 13-inch iPad Air M3 for $747. I also like the 11-inch iPad Pro M4 for $919, which is an $80 deal. The best deal I’ve seen yet is the iPad mini 7 for $399 is a huge $100 discount.

Amazon might reduce prices further when the Big Spring Sale officially starts on March 25. However, if you don’t want to wait, you can save big on these excellent iPads right now.

Here are 9 Amazon Big Spring Sale iPad deals I recommend right now.

Amazon Big Spring Sale: Apple iPad deals

Apple 10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB)
Apple 10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $274 at Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price. Note: If you can wait for a better price, this tablet has been as cheap as $199 in the past.
Apple 10.9" iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB)
Apple 10.9" iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB): was $349 now $269 at Amazon

The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.
Apple 11" iPad (WiFi/128GB)
Apple 11" iPad (WiFi/128GB): was $349 now $329 at Amazon

The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities.

Apple iPad mini 7
Apple iPad mini 7: was $499 now $399 at Amazon

The new iPad mini is already getting a discount, and any price cut to this small tablet is welcome. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests.) It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size.

Apple 11" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB)
Apple 11" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $599 now $549 at Amazon

The 2025 iPad Air packs Apple's M3 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and 12MP front camera. The tablet packs a more powerful 8-core CPU, which makes the M3 up to 35% faster for multithreaded CPU workflows than the iPad Air M1. There's also a 9-core GPU on board with 40% faster graphics performance than the M1. In our iPad Air M3 review we said its fun Apple Intelligence features, reliable battery life (9 hours w/ 41 minutes), and overall thin design make it a winning Apple slate.

Apple 13" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB)
Apple 13" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $799 now $747 at Amazon

This larger size iPad Air sports the same M3 processor as its 11-inch counterpart, but it's coupled with a 13-inch LED (2732 x 2048) display. Otherwise, it packs the same 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, WiFi 6E support, and 12MP front camera. The new CPU and larger display should make this iPad a favorite for gamers.

Apple 13" iPad Air (M2)
Apple 13" iPad Air (M2): was $799 now $698 at Amazon

The 2024 iPad Air comes in two sizes. This larger size sports the same M2 processor, but it's coupled with a 13-inch LED (2732 x 2048) display. You also get 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, WiFi 6E support, and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.
Apple 11" iPad Pro (WiFi/256GB)
Apple 11" iPad Pro (WiFi/256GB): was $999 now $919 at Amazon

The 11-inch iPad Pro packs Apple's latest M4 processor paired with a stunning 11-inch Tandem OLED (2420 x 1668) display. The new M4 processor features 9 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. In our iPad Pro 2024 review we said it could very well be the most stunning tablet ever made.
Apple 13" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB)
Apple 13" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,185 at Amazon

At 5.1mm thick, this is one of the thinnest iPads Apple has ever made. It packs Apple's new M4 processor, a 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR display, and 12MP camera.
Tony Polanco
Tony Polanco
Senior Computing Writer

Tony is a computing writer at Tom’s Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.

