Act fast! Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 deal at Best Buy includes free case

If you haven't already heard the news, Samsung has a new collection of wireless earbuds and they look pretty familiar. The brand-new Galaxy Buds 3 are very similar in design to Apple's AirPods, straying from their previous bulb-shaped style. If you're hoping to snag yourself a pair, the wait is over — you can buy them right now at Best Buy.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 cost $179 at Best Buy, and while there technically isn't a discount, Best Buy is throwing in few perks that will sweeten the deal. First up, you get a free case with your purchase — that may not seem like much, but it's actually a $29 value. Additionally, you can save extra if you trade in a similar device. Your savings vary depending on the device.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3: free case ($29 value) + save extra with device trade-in @ Best Buy

The Galaxy Buds 3 are an all-new look for Samsung, with blades that prioritize microphone performance to power adaptive listening and AI features. The Buds 3 series can adjust playback via voice and even play translated conversations with a new Interpreter tool. Microphones in each also improve the listening experience with Adaptive EQ and Adaptive ANC (active noise cancellation). The earbuds offer up to 5 hours while playing music, or a 3.5-hour conversation. The included charging case bumps the battery life up to a total of 24 hours. Best Buy is currently offering extra savings when you trade in a similar device.

For example, trade in the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 when you buy the newer version, and you can knock $50 off the price of the Galaxy Buds 3. A pair of 2nd Gen Apple AirPods with a charging case will fetch $20.

Whether you're hitting the gym, catching up on phone calls with friends or listening to your favorite podcast during your daily commute, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 will be your trusty sidekick, providing improved sound and all-day comfort. You'll be able to get your sound your way with Intuitive Touch Control that allows you to pause music, skip songs, accept calls and more. They also remove distracting background noise with Active Noise Cancellation.

In our Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 review, we noted that the Galaxy Buds 3 are an all-new look for Samsung, with blades that prioritize microphone performance to power adaptive listening and AI features. The only downside is that the clear plastic case lid seems a little flimsy and could potentially get scratched.

Fortunately, when you buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 at Best Buy, you get the charging case for free. We don't know how long these perks will last, so if you're a prospective Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 buyer, we recommend jumping on this deal ASAP.