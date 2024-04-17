Act fast! Purple's most affordable mattress just dropped $400 in big sale

All Purple mattresses have one thing in common — a proprietary yet supportive polymer grid layer that promises to cradle every nook and cranny of your body — whether you're shopping its crème de la crème offerings or sticking to its budget-friendly model. And while we don't typically see the latter drop in price outside of major retail holidays, it's back down to a previous shopping holiday low.

Right now, you can save up to $400 off the Flex mattress, which starts at just $499 for a twin (was $699) at Purple. That's one of the best Purple mattress deals you can get right now. Plus, if you order one, your order will ship with a free set of Purple sheets (that's a value of up to $169) — and in two days or less, free of charge.

Purple Flex Mattress: <a href="https://purple.pxf.io/c/221109/454867/8120?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fpurple.com%2Fmattresses%2Fpurple-flex" data-link-merchant="purple.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $699 now $499 @ Purple

The Purple Flex Mattress is the company's most affordable mattress, offering Purple's GelFlex Grid technology at a lower price point. The GelFlex Grid conforms around your joints and pressure points to provide a comfortable night's sleep. The brand has also earned a favorable reputation among hot sleepers. After the seasonal discount, the twin costs $499 (was $699), whereas the queen costs $999 (was $1,299).

Tom's Guide often likes to pit Purple against other premium sleeping competitors, (check out our Saatva vs Purple comparison), because both the Purple Original and Plus mattresses earned a high, 4.5 rating when testing the best mattresses. But if you don't mind a firmer feel and shorter depth (a height of just 9.25 inches, although you won't have to worry about shallow sheet pockets), this is definitely the best bang for your buck from the brand. Especially since you'll still be able to enjoy the famous GelFlex Grid and all the cooling, pressure-reliving benefits that come with it.

But remember: comfort is relative. What's great for some sleepers won't always work for you, so be sure to take the reviews with a grain of salt. Aside from the construction, expect all the bells and whistles you would normally expect from this brand, including a 100-night trial and free shipping and returns.

For more current and upcoming deals, make sure to check out our early guide to the best Memorial Day mattress sales.