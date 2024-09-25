Act fast! LG is knocking up to $200 off its washers and dryers
Our favorite budget washer is now $250 off
The holidays are a great time to purchase new large appliances. However, if you can't wait till then, I've spotted an epic appliance sale at LG.
For a limited time, LG is taking up to $200 off its washers and dryers. After discount, prices start from $499. You can also save up to $1,000 off on LG washer/dryer combo units. For more ways to save, check out our guide to this week's best LG promo codes.
LG washers/dryers: up to $200 off @ LG
LG is taking up to $200 off its line of washers and dryers. After discount, prices start as low as $499. Alternatively, you can save up to $1,000 off select washer/dryer bundles. Pictured is the LG Ultra Large Front Load Washer on sale for $699. (model WM3400CW). That's $250 off our favorite budget washer.
LG makes some of the best washing machines we've tested. As part of the sale, you can get the LG Ultra Large Front Load Washer on sale for $699. That's $250 off what we called the best budget washer you can buy.
We like that it offers a decent capacity of 4.5 cu. ft. as well as eight wash cycles to choose from, despite its budget friendly price. At 100 kWh/year, it's also one of the cheaper machines to run and it's Energy Star Certified. Other useful features include the SpeedWash cycle, which takes just 15 minutes to run, and the TubClean cycle, which helps keep it clean and fresh. It also features LG's 6Motion technology — which protects your clothes from damage while giving them the most efficient wash.
