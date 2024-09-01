9 epic Labor Day laptop deals I recommend from $349

With Labor Day sales underway, it's the perfect time to consider snagging a new laptop for your home office, dorm room, or gaming den. But where to start? That's where we come in.

Right now, you can save up to $600 off a variety of best-selling laptops, tablets, 2-in-1 notebooks, gaming rigs, and everything in between over at a variety of online retailers. And if you need a little nudge in the right direction, good news: I've narrowed down some of my favorite laptop deals from the likes of Samsung, Microsoft, Lenovo, and more.

Ready to upgrade your notebook? Here are 11 Labor Day laptop sales to put on your shortlist. (For more deals, check out our list of the best back to school sales.)

Best Labor Day laptop deals

Lenovo IdeaPad 1: was $579 now $349 @ Best Buy

Looking for a cheap gaming laptop for less than $500? The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 in this deal comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U CPU, AMD Radeon graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage, for starters. You get plenty of ports, a built-in SD card reader, and high-speed wireless LAN built right into the screen. Weighing in at just 3.5 pounds and measuring 0.7-inches thin, it’s a perfectly portable 15.6-inch laptop that won’t break any benchmark records, but it also won’t break the bank.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $699 now $499 @ Dell

Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U CPU, Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage, the best-selling (and highly rated) Dell Inspiron 15 combines military-grade testing with a built-in Trusted Platform Module to protect your data. Need a little help with your weekly admin chores? Windows 11 comes with its own AI assistant (Copilot), which can help you juggle various projects with a little more ease. In short, it’s a budget-friendly 15-inch laptop that won’t let you down.

HP Victus: was $979 now $599 @ Walmart

Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage, this config of the HP Victus brings affordable gaming to your doorstep. Featuring AMD FreeSync Premium Technology, DTS: X Ultra audio, a backlit keyboard, and temporal noise reduction for the HD camera, you can expect 144Hz refresh rates on the snazzy 15.6-inch (1080p) display. If you’re a gamer on a budget, this laptop deal is for you.

MSI Thin 15: was $899 now $759 @ Amazon

Featuring a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage, the MSI Thin 15 is an excellent choice for both gamers and creators alike. NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, powered by Ada architecture, unlocks the full potential of ray tracing, which simulates how light waves behave in the real world. The 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display provides high refresh rates, and Intel’s multi-core architecture keeps the system performing strong all day long.

LG Gram 17: was $1,399 now $949 @ Best Buy

The LG Gram 17 in this deal is capably equipped with an Intel Evo 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P CPU, Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. The 17-inch (2560 x 1600) touchscreen makes multitasking and content creation a snap, and the durable chassis is complemented by two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 ports, an HDMI port, headphone jack, and Micro-SD Card Slot. The backlit keyboard is pretty perfect for late-night study sessions.

HP Envy 16: was $1,499 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

Save $400 off the HP Envy 16, which is powered by an Intel 13th Generation Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, and 1TB of speedy SSD storage. This Windows 11-powered machine is a multitasking master, featuring a brilliant 2560 × 1600 display that utilizes a 16:10 aspect ratio. HP Quad Speakers, HP Audio Boost, and expert tuning by Bang & Olufsen provide some extra audio “oomph” under the hood. Bonus: thanks to HP Fast Charge, you can go from zero juice to a 50% charge in just 30 minutes.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: was $1,599 now $1,198 @ Walmart

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is powerful enough to handle everyday computing tasks, and lightweight enough to comfortably take just about anywhere. It’s powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U CPU, Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. This touchscreen-flavored Windows 11 machine features a 13-inch PixelSense Flow display (2880 x 1920 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3:2 aspect ratio; it won’t blow you away, but it’s perfect for on-the-go productivity. Save 400 bucks in this deal!

Apple 2024 MacBook Air: was $1,499 now $1,249 @ Amazon

Supercharged by Apple’s 8-core M4 chip, 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, the MacBook Air boasts up to 18 hours of battery life to match the beautiful 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display. In terms of connectivity, you get two Thunderbolt ports, a headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a MagSafe charging port. If you’re already an Apple iPhone owner, you’ll love the intercompatibility of the MacBook Air when it comes to crafting emails, text messages, and sharing multimedia.