25 Black Friday deals with the lowest prices ever right now — AirPods Pro, PS5 Slim, Kindle and more

Black Friday week is finally here! And if you’re like me, you love a great deal. Even better? A deal that's at its lowest price ever. Yep, you read that correctly. There are already tons of live Black Friday deals with price tags at an all-time price low — I double checked to be sure!

For example, the AirPods Pro 2 just crashed to $154 (was $279), their lowest price ever. Shopping for a new e-reader? The Kindle Paperwhite (2024) is now $30 off, a rare deal on a Kindle that's new to the market.

Interested in shopping more deals at the best possible prices? Below, I've rounded up my 25 favorite items that are are boasting their best prices ever.

Lowest Price Deals

Alexa device sale: deals from $17 @ Amazon

It wouldn't be Black Friday without a proper Alexa device sale. Right now, Amazon has multiple Alexa-powered devices on sale from $17. The sale includes Echo speakers, Blink cameras, Fire TV Sticks, and more. Many of Amazon's Echo speakers are Prime Day cheap — if not cheaper — and include a free smart light bulb.

JBL Clip 4: was $64 now $39 at Amazon The Clip 4 is a wicked little speaker that clips to your bag so that you can take it anywhere you want. There's 10 hours of battery life so it'll last you through any hike you might take it on. We found some great sound for its size in our JBL Clip 4 review with a surprising amount of bass.

Save 50% Walmart Plus: was $98 now $49 at Walmart This is the sale I wait for every holiday season. Right now, Walmart is taking 50% off its Walmart Plus membership. Membership includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. You'll also get early access to Walmart's Black Friday deals and exclusive access to select discounts.

Blink Whole Home Bundle: was $199 now $89 at Amazon This bundle gets you a lot, including a Blink Outdoor 4 camera, which earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested. It also features a Mini 2 camera with Alexa integration. Combined with a video doorbell, this bundle is ideal for keeping an eye on the surroundings of your home.

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $99 at Amazon The Beats Solo 4 might not feature noise canceling, but they make up for it by sounding pretty good. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours will get you through multiple days of use.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook: was $289 now $149 at Amazon This Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is a cheap, durable Chromebook that's good enough for browsing the web or doing light schoolwork. The 15.6-inch 1080p screen gives you plenty of room to stream videos, and the 8GB of RAM and Intel Celeron CPU are good enough for basic work. The only big limitation is the 64GB of storage space, but Chromebooks rely on Internet access and cloud apps for most things anyway.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $153 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's best in-ear buds, with a whole host of premium features. Our AirPods Pro 2 review found excellent sound quality and great noise cancelling. The Spatial Audio performance is also a step above the rest, and super easy to use thanks to Apple Music. This $90 discount brings the AirPods Pro 2 down to their lowest price ever.

Ninja Food Smart 13-in1: was $329 now $169 at Amazon The Ninja Food Smart 13-in-1 provides the ultimate in versatility allowing you to air fry, sear, crisp, broil, bake, roast, toast, dehydrate, reheat and more. It cooks 65% faster than an electric oven and provide smart cooking technology — taking the guesswork out of knowing when food is ready when you connect the Foodi Smart Thermometer. This countertop oven is suitable for families and can cook six chicken breasts, a 2lb roast or air fry up to 4lbs of ingredients.

Ultimate Ears Everboom: was $249 now $199 at Amazon Save $50 on the Ultimate Ears Everboom right now. This speaker provides some of the most powerful audio for the loudest parties or in any weather, with tough waterproofing allowing the speaker to be fully submerged without breaking — rain and wind will pose absolutely no problem to this beast of a speaker. It sounds great too, with clarity and quality in equal measure. In our Ultimate Ears Everboom review we gave it 4/5 stars and a Tom's Guide recommended award.

Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones: was $349 now $199 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort headphones are an excellent pair of noise-canceling headphones. The ANC is still amongst the very best, and they fold super small to make it easier to take them with you when you travel. You also get up to 24 hours of battery life.

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System: was $299 now $229 at Amazon This styling system replicates salon-quality results at home. The curling attachments create long-lasting waves and curls, while the brush attachments smooth and add volume effectively. Switches easily between drying and styling modes, and the long cord allows plenty of styling room. With $70 off, it's a solid price for a complete styling solution.

Apple iPad 10th Gen: was $349 now $249 at Amazon This A14-powered tablet is going for an absolute steal right now. The 10th Gen iPad measures 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 inches, with this Wi-Fi model weighing in at just 1.05 pounds. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display has a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels, which is impressively sharp. It also features a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera with 122-degree FOV.

Tineco ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop: was $499 now $279 at Amazon The Tineco Floor One S5 is a 2-in-1 vacuum and mop with a dual-tank system that keeps clean and dirty water separate. It cleans wet or dry messes and can also tackle spills on hard floors with ease. It uses Tineco's proprietary iLoop Smart Sensor Technology to automatically adjust suction, water flow and brush roller speed.

Lowest price! Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $329 at Amazon The new Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner and lighter design, faster charging and a new FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature. Other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners, and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people.

Lowest price! Shark Cordless PowerDetect Clean & Empty System: was $499 now $349 at Sharkclean The Shark Cordless PowerDetect Clean & Empty System (IP3251) is the company's most powerful cordless vacuum. In our Shark Cordless PowerDetect Clean & Empty Vacuum System review, we said the Editor's Choice vacuum makes it incredibly convenient to tidy up around the house and its dual-brushroll design and powerful suction are able to tackle all sorts of debris. We also love the vacuum’s performance across different floor types and that it can pick up debris both on the forward and backward pass. This is the cheapest it's ever been and it also comes with a free Shark Vac Mop.

LG 70" 4K TV: was $649 now $498 at Walmart Finding a name-brand 70-inch TV at this price is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $498. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor for upscaling regular content to 4K. You also get HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay and HomeKit.

Price check: sold out @ LG

Lenovo Legion Go (Ryzen Z1 Extreme): was $699 now $499 at Amazon The Lenovo Legion Go is on the higher end of PC gaming handheld tech, which makes its lower price even more stunning. Outside you’ve got that gorgeous 8.8-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate, and those detachable controllers (plus built-in kickstand) for quick multiplayer action. And inside you’ll find that powerful AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

De'Longhi Magnifica Evo: was $899 now $549 at Amazon This impressive machine offers a whopping 7 different coffee types. That makes it ideal for lattes, iced coffee, espresso and more, and the Lattecrema system (exclusive to De'Longhi) allows for perfect milk frothing every time.

LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $799 now $599 at Best Buy The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2024, but an entry level OLED will still look better than most other TV types. It's not as bright as the LG C4, but it should hold up in most living rooms thanks to the built-in benefits of OLED contrast. The B4 is particularly good for gamers, as nearly all features found on the higher-end LG C4 and G4 are still found on the B4. You don't see OLED TVs from a high-end brand like LG for this price too often, so it's definitely a good time to jump in.