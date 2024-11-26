25 Black Friday deals with the lowest prices ever right now — AirPods Pro, PS5 Slim, Kindle and more
Shop high-quality items at their lowest prices yet
Black Friday week is finally here! And if you’re like me, you love a great deal. Even better? A deal that's at its lowest price ever. Yep, you read that correctly. There are already tons of live Black Friday deals with price tags at an all-time price low — I double checked to be sure!
For example, the AirPods Pro 2 just crashed to $154 (was $279), their lowest price ever. Shopping for a new e-reader? The Kindle Paperwhite (2024) is now $30 off, a rare deal on a Kindle that's new to the market.
Interested in shopping more deals at the best possible prices? Below, I've rounded up my 25 favorite items that are are boasting their best prices ever.
Lowest Price Deals
Alexa device sale: deals from $17 @ Amazon
It wouldn't be Black Friday without a proper Alexa device sale. Right now, Amazon has multiple Alexa-powered devices on sale from $17. The sale includes Echo speakers, Blink cameras, Fire TV Sticks, and more. Many of Amazon's Echo speakers are Prime Day cheap — if not cheaper — and include a free smart light bulb.
The Clip 4 is a wicked little speaker that clips to your bag so that you can take it anywhere you want. There's 10 hours of battery life so it'll last you through any hike you might take it on. We found some great sound for its size in our JBL Clip 4 review with a surprising amount of bass.
The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud) and has a two-year battery life. The Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the best home security cameras. You can also snag a pack of four Blink Outdoor 4's for $159.
This is the sale I wait for every holiday season. Right now, Walmart is taking 50% off its Walmart Plus membership. Membership includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. You'll also get early access to Walmart's Black Friday deals and exclusive access to select discounts.
This bundle gets you a lot, including a Blink Outdoor 4 camera, which earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested. It also features a Mini 2 camera with Alexa integration. Combined with a video doorbell, this bundle is ideal for keeping an eye on the surroundings of your home.
The Beats Solo 4 might not feature noise canceling, but they make up for it by sounding pretty good. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours will get you through multiple days of use.
This Amazon e-reader takes the top spot on our list of the best Kindles. In our Kindle Paperwhite (2024) review, we said this device “improves on its predecessor’s already amazing design,” and praised its large, bright display, 12-week battery life and adjustable backlight. It’s also waterproof, so you can take it poolside.
This Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is a cheap, durable Chromebook that's good enough for browsing the web or doing light schoolwork. The 15.6-inch 1080p screen gives you plenty of room to stream videos, and the 8GB of RAM and Intel Celeron CPU are good enough for basic work. The only big limitation is the 64GB of storage space, but Chromebooks rely on Internet access and cloud apps for most things anyway.
The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's best in-ear buds, with a whole host of premium features. Our AirPods Pro 2 review found excellent sound quality and great noise cancelling. The Spatial Audio performance is also a step above the rest, and super easy to use thanks to Apple Music. This $90 discount brings the AirPods Pro 2 down to their lowest price ever.
The Ninja Food Smart 13-in-1 provides the ultimate in versatility allowing you to air fry, sear, crisp, broil, bake, roast, toast, dehydrate, reheat and more. It cooks 65% faster than an electric oven and provide smart cooking technology — taking the guesswork out of knowing when food is ready when you connect the Foodi Smart Thermometer. This countertop oven is suitable for families and can cook six chicken breasts, a 2lb roast or air fry up to 4lbs of ingredients.
Save $50 on the Ultimate Ears Everboom right now. This speaker provides some of the most powerful audio for the loudest parties or in any weather, with tough waterproofing allowing the speaker to be fully submerged without breaking — rain and wind will pose absolutely no problem to this beast of a speaker. It sounds great too, with clarity and quality in equal measure. In our Ultimate Ears Everboom review we gave it 4/5 stars and a Tom's Guide recommended award.
The Bose QuietComfort headphones are an excellent pair of noise-canceling headphones. The ANC is still amongst the very best, and they fold super small to make it easier to take them with you when you travel. You also get up to 24 hours of battery life.
This styling system replicates salon-quality results at home. The curling attachments create long-lasting waves and curls, while the brush attachments smooth and add volume effectively. Switches easily between drying and styling modes, and the long cord allows plenty of styling room. With $70 off, it's a solid price for a complete styling solution.
This A14-powered tablet is going for an absolute steal right now. The 10th Gen iPad measures 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 inches, with this Wi-Fi model weighing in at just 1.05 pounds. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display has a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels, which is impressively sharp. It also features a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera with 122-degree FOV.
The Tineco Floor One S5 is a 2-in-1 vacuum and mop with a dual-tank system that keeps clean and dirty water separate. It cleans wet or dry messes and can also tackle spills on hard floors with ease. It uses Tineco's proprietary iLoop Smart Sensor Technology to automatically adjust suction, water flow and brush roller speed.
The new Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner and lighter design, faster charging and a new FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature. Other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners, and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people.
The Shark Cordless PowerDetect Clean & Empty System (IP3251) is the company's most powerful cordless vacuum. In our Shark Cordless PowerDetect Clean & Empty Vacuum System review, we said the Editor's Choice vacuum makes it incredibly convenient to tidy up around the house and its dual-brushroll design and powerful suction are able to tackle all sorts of debris. We also love the vacuum’s performance across different floor types and that it can pick up debris both on the forward and backward pass. This is the cheapest it's ever been and it also comes with a free Shark Vac Mop.
This amazing PS5 Black Friday deal gets you the latest slimmed-down PS5 model, a DualSense controller. As we said our PS5 Slim review, this is a great upgrade from the original model. This is the lowest we've seen the console go for. Considering this is a limited-time deal, you'll want to act fast.
Price check: $374 @ Best Buy
Finding a name-brand 70-inch TV at this price is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $498. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor for upscaling regular content to 4K. You also get HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay and HomeKit.
Price check: sold out @ LG
The Lenovo Legion Go is on the higher end of PC gaming handheld tech, which makes its lower price even more stunning. Outside you’ve got that gorgeous 8.8-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate, and those detachable controllers (plus built-in kickstand) for quick multiplayer action. And inside you’ll find that powerful AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.
This impressive machine offers a whopping 7 different coffee types. That makes it ideal for lattes, iced coffee, espresso and more, and the Lattecrema system (exclusive to De'Longhi) allows for perfect milk frothing every time.
The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2024, but an entry level OLED will still look better than most other TV types. It's not as bright as the LG C4, but it should hold up in most living rooms thanks to the built-in benefits of OLED contrast. The B4 is particularly good for gamers, as nearly all features found on the higher-end LG C4 and G4 are still found on the B4. You don't see OLED TVs from a high-end brand like LG for this price too often, so it's definitely a good time to jump in.
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 sports plenty of big upgrades from its predecessor. It includes a new S9 SiP processor with 5.6 billion transistors, 30% faster GPU, and 4-core neural engines that can power machine learning two times faster than Apple Watch Series 8. It also boasts a brighter (3,000 nits) display. In our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review, we said it's the ultimate Apple Watch.
The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount. Just note that the newer MacBook Air 13-inch M3 is now available.
At $799, this is the best Copilot+ PC deal available! This 15-inch thin and light laptop features a Snapdragon X Elite for impressive performance and power efficiency, complemented by 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.