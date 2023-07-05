Why you can trust Tom's Guide? Our writers and editors spend hours analyzing and reviewing products, services, and apps to help find what's best for you. Find out more about how we test, analyze, and rate.

Specifications Dimensions: 12.8 in x 12.8 in x 1.1 in

Android/iOS: Yes

Max users: 8

Stats: Bodyweight (in lbs, kgs, and st), body fat percentage, body water percentage, muscle mass, bone mass, lean mass, heart rate, visceral fat, standing heart rate. BMR (basal metabolic rate) will be rolled out in future updates.

Max weight: 440 pounds

Supported Fitness Apps: Apple Health, Google Fit and over 100 others through the Withings app

Batteries: Alkaline (provided)

The best smart scales have helped us to realize that weight alone is only a small part of our body’s overall picture. Precise sensors and cutting-edge smartphone apps have given us insight into our muscle mass, body fat percentage, and water levels — metrics previously reserved for costly medical-grade devices.

The new Withings Body Smart delivers all the standard smart scale measurements presented with colorful, easy-to-read displays. Paired with the Withings app, the Body Smart exemplifies its name by helping users make smart choices on everything from workouts to nutrition tracking. Read our full Body Smart review below.

Withings Body Smart Review: Price and Availability

At $99.99, the Withings Body Smart is a mid-range smart scale — you can definitely find other models for lower prices (like the Wyze Scale X) but without certain features like WiFi and Bluetooth capabilities. More expensive smart scales, like the new Withings Body Comp or Body Scan, will offer more in-depth information like vascular age and segmental body analysis.

There aren’t many discounts to be found among the major retailers. But if you purchase the Body Smart directly from Withings, you’ll get a one-month subscription to Withings+ for free (a $9.99 value).

Withings Body Smart Review: Design and Display

The Body Smart looks and feels luxurious in its simplicity and minimalism. The 13 inch by 13 inch tempered glass is sleek and clean, and its slim profile allows for easy use and storage. Most of us have at least one area of tile or hardwood in our homes, but just in case you don’t, Withings includes four carpet feet so that the Body Smart still measures accurately. Four highly-sensitive electrodes report your body weight within a tenth of a pound (or within 50 grams), along with other standard smart scale metrics.

(Image credit: Future)

What really struck me about the Body Smart was its vibrant color display. I don’t really have an affinity for the frills when it comes to scales — just give me the numbers and let me get on with my day. But I have to admit that seeing those numbers in color, along with graphics that indicated where I stood in terms of normal ranges, was very helpful.

Withings Body Smart Review: Set up

As is the case with most smart scale set ups, Withings asks you to download their app before your first use. Scanning the QR code in the instruction manual will direct you to your smartphone’s app store, where you’ll find “Withings Health Mate.” After creating your account and entering in your WiFi information, you’ll be ready to weigh-in.

If you’d rather weigh-in without seeing the actual numbers, you can do so by activating the “eyes closed” mode. This lets you focus on overall trends instead of getting tied up in individual readings — an option that’s incredibly helpful for those who can be triggered by seeing their weight. You can also choose “athlete” mode or “weight only” mode (which will disable the scale’s bioelectrical impedance, making it safe to use if you have a pacemaker). “Pregnancy” mode will be available in a future Body Smart update.

(Image credit: Future)

Once you step on the Body Smart, you’ll see your weight, weight trends (in pounds lost or gained), body fat percentage, muscle mass percentage, visceral fat level, standing heart rate, current weather conditions, and current air quality. As mentioned above, accompanying these readings are diagrams that indicate how your numbers compare with normal ranges. Once your reading is complete, a waving hand emoji will bid you adieu. Unnecessary maybe, but it adds a touch of personality to a routine that many find daunting.

(Image credit: Future)

Withings Body Smart Review: App features

Measurements and trends are displayed clearly within the Withings Health Mate app, along with data pulled from connected apps — if you’ve got one of the best Apple Watches like me, your home page will show VO2 Max (referred to in the app as “Fitness Level”), step count, and workouts. Also on the homepage is a leaderboard where you can challenge friends and family to walk more, and a “health insights” chat feature.

More detailed and compartmentalized information regarding your body composition, activity levels, cardiovascular health and sleep records can be found on the “measure” tab. You can also add nutrition tracking to this page, if desired.

(Image credit: Future)

If you ever need to share your data with a doctor or health coach, the Withings app can export a PDF Health Report, which is incredibly helpful. You can even choose a specific date range of data to share.

All in all the Withings app is great, but I should discuss the presence (or in this case, absence) of “Withings+” — Withings’ new subscription service that offers motivation and goal-specific “missions” for Body Smart users. I could not find Withings+ mentioned anywhere within the Withings app, much less could I sign up for a subscription. Adding to that confusion is the fact that a different program, “Health+” is promoted in the Body Smart’s instruction manual. Unfortunately, Health+ was also nowhere to be found. It’s likely that Withings+ is replacing Health+, and it just wasn’t yet available at the time of this review’s publication.

(Image credit: Future)

Withings Body Smart Review: Compatibility

The Withings Body Smart can connect to Apple Watch, Apple Health, Google Fit, and other popular fitness apps. I was only given the option to connect to Apple Health, MyFitnessPal, and Strava within the Withings app, though. I only use Apple Health to monitor my health and fitness data, so the lack of other apps wasn’t really that concerning to me. It could also be that other compatible apps need to be installed on your smartphone first, before they become available to connect in the Withings app.

Withings Body Smart Review: Verdict

The Withings Body Smart is an incredibly useful tool in the pursuit of a healthy lifestyle. In under a minute this sleek and efficient smart scale will give you a full picture of your body’s composition, with a helpful and informative analysis.

While it’s true you’ll find cheaper smart scales that measure the exact same stats, the Body Smart provides several desirable upgrades — WiFi and Bluetooth capabilities mean you won’t need your phone nearby whenever you want to check your weight, a bright and colorful display feels modern and high-tech, and weather and air quality reports can help you decide whether to hit the pavement or the stick to the treadmill.