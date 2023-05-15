TCL Q7 QLED TV hands-on review: Following in the 6-Series' footsteps

The TCL Q7 QLED TV looks to strike just the right balance of performance and cost. Here's how the set stacks up based on our first impressions.

The TCL Q7 QLED TV looks like the sweet spot of TCL 2023 TVs. It unofficially takes over the role of the TCL 6-Series in the company's rebranded collection, striking an attractive balance of features and value for a 4K HDR TV.

While TCL is embracing the Mini LED market with sets like the TCL QM8, the company's efforts in QLED haven't slowed. Priced the same as one of the best TVs, the TCL 6-Series Roku TV (65R655), the TCL Q7 packs impressive gaming specs, the latest-gen local dimming control and the promise of excellent brightness. The set also has a native remote, since it's powered by Google TV instead of Roku.

We'll need to test the TCL Q7 QLED TV in our lab before coming to conclusions. Until then, here's how the TV stacks up based on our hands-on impressions of the design, performance, features and more.

TCL Q7 QLED TV price and availability

The TCL Q7 QLED TV is available as of May 15. It starts in a 55-inch configuration for $749.99 and goes up to an 85-inch size for $2,199.99.

55-inches (55Q750G): $749.99

65-inches (65Q750G): $999.99

75-inches (75Q750G): $1,399.99

85-inches (85Q750G): $2,199.99

TCL TVs usually see some of the best TV deals from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. Since the Q7 is a new model, it won't be discounted initially, but we wouldn't be surprised if it sees its first sale in the weeks to come.

TCL Q7 QLED TV design

The TCL Q7 QLED TV has more premium design elements than you might expect. It's framed by a brushed-metal strip and features adjustable reversible feet, which we prefer over the central stand design of the latest-gen TCL 6-Series for accommodating a soundbar. Speaking of soundbars, the new TCL Q soundbar is pitched as a coordinating accessory for Q-line TVs such as the Q7.

The back of the Q7 features a port array with 1 USB input and 4 HDMI inputs. It has 2 HDMI 2.1 inputs (1 @ 4K/144Hz, 1 @ 4K/120Hz), plus a dedicated HDMI eARC input. A full array of 2.1 ports is a standard for many premium OLED TVs and QLED TVs, but the Q7's input options are versatile enough.

But as a Google TV only, the TCL Q7 is actually less versatile than the TCL 6-Series (65R655), which came In both Roku TV and Google TV models. That said, the deeper adoption of Google TV helps elevate the experience (its Sony's TV platform of choice, after all) and allows TCL to ship the Q7 with its own remote. The best part? The remote is backlit.

TCL Q7 QLED TV performance

The TCL Q7 has a 120Hz native panel with up to over 200 local dimming zones. TCL's AIPQ Engine Gen 3 controls those dimming zones. For movie- and show-watching, viewers will benefit from all the major HDR formats as well as Dolby Vision IQ, thanks to the built-in ambient room light sensor. The set is IMAX Enhanced certified, too.

But the set's specs stands out even more for gamers. TCL's Game Accelerator 240 powers up to 240Hz VRR gaming experiences. It also has Auto Game Mode (ALLM) and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

Benchmarking the TCL Q7 QLED TV will let us see whether these specs deliver on their promises and how the set handles a variety of content. We'll pay especially close attention to HDR peak brightness, a highlight of the TCL 6-Series (65R655) and a consistently important metric for shoppers.

TCL Q7 QLED TV outlook

It's true that the TCL QM8 dazzles, but for $700 less, the TCL Q7 QLED TV might be one of the best 65-inch TVs you can find for under $1,000 this year. If you're on a tighter budget, the company has announced the TCL S4 4K TV, which starts at just $279.99. But again, before making any recommendations, we'll need to run all our benchmarks on the TCL Q7 Mini LED TV.

Can't wait until then? The TCL 6-Series is still a fantastic option at just $550.