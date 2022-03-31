An e-bike for commuters who don’t want to look like they’re riding an e-bike. It’s sleek, solid, and fun to ride, but it lacks some conveniences present on other e-bikes, like an LCD display and integrated lights.

Momentum Voya e+ 3: Specs Weight: 39.7 pounds

Motor: SyncDrive Move rear hub, 30Nm torque, 250W

Battery: 250Wh Panasonic EnergyPak, not removable

Max assist speed: 20mph

Advertised maximum range: 45 miles

Charge time: 3.4 hours

Drivetrain: MicroShift Advent 9-speed

Brakes: Tektro hydraulic disc

Controller: RideControl Go, top-tube mounted

The vast array of e-bike styles runs the gamut from cargo-style bikes to small, portable mobility units more akin to scooters. Momentum’s Voya e+ 3 e-bike sits firmly at the center of that spectrum. Its lines look similar to a traditional bike, and at first glance that’s precisely what you’ll think it is.

The battery is hidden in the down tube, which doesn’t bulge as large as many other e-bikes in this class. It can pass as just another bike on the rack outside the grocery store, yet it hides a pedal-assist motor in the rear hub that provides plenty of power for zipping errands around town. It’s a fun bike to ride and it feels solidly built.

If you’re after one of the best electric bikes that doesn’t look or feel like an e-bike, the Voya e+ 3 is a good choice. But you’ll do without some conveniences like an LCD handlebar display and integrated lights.

Momentum Voya e+ 3 review: Price and availability

The Voya e+ 3 costs $2,400 and can be purchased directly from the Momentum website. You can choose from three sizes: Small, Medium, and Large. Momentum outlines which bike would best fit you, based on your height, on its website.

The bike will not ship directly to you; instead, it will be shipped to a Momentum dealer so it can be assembled by a professional.

You can have the bike delivered directly to your home once it has been assembled for an additional charge, though this service is dependent upon whether your local retailer participates in this service.

Momentum also offers free returns within 14 days of the invoice date. You will need to return the bike to an authorized Momentum dealer.

Momentum Voya e+ 3 review: Design

At first glance, the Voya e+ 3 barely looks like an e-bike at all. The only indication is the slightly fat down tube and the enlarged hub. The bike otherwise looks like any svelte commuter bike you’d pedal under your own power.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The frame and fork are aluminum. The Voya e+ 3 comes stock with a riser bar with just a slight rise to it. It keeps the rider in a generally upright position, though it’s still low enough that you won’t feel like you’re on a beach cruiser.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The seat stays are dropped slightly; that means they attach to the seat tube lower than the junction with the top tube. This allows some fore-aft flex of the seat post and seat tube, thereby providing a comfortable ride.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Voya e+ 3 has powerful hydraulic disc brakes from Tektro. They offer plenty of stopping power and modulation. If you’ve never used hydraulic disc brakes before, be sure to give them a few test applications so you get a sense of their strength.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

A 9-speed MicroShift drivetrain provides enough gearing options to pedal the Voya around with the motor turned off if you so choose. The bike weighs just under 40 pounds, so riding without the motor on is entirely possible and even enjoyable.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

You activate the pedal-assist motor using a button on the top tube. LED lights indicate which of the four assist modes you’re in, as well as your remaining battery life.

The 700c wheels are most suited for city riding, though with the 38mm wide tires, you could certainly ride the Voya comfortably on gravel paths too.

Momentum Voya e+ 3 review: Performance

A well-designed bicycle has a certain feel, something that makes it feel both solid and lithe. The Voya e+ 3 has that in spades. The steering feels quick and responsive without hedging into nervousness, and the frame feels solidly built and supportive without sending every road vibration straight to the rider.

The Voya ultimately feels like a well-designed commuter bike that was retrofitted with a motor to add pedal-assist convenience. That’s not a bad thing at all; in fact, in this case, the bike shines precisely because it feels like a bike you’d enjoy pedaling without a motor.

Of course, you do sacrifice a few conveniences for the sleek look and feel of the Voya. For starters, the power/control button is mounted on the top tube of the bike, just behind the head tube. That means you don’t get an LCD display mounted on the handlebars like most other e-bikes.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

That’s a problem for two reasons. First, it means you have to take your hands off the handlebars to adjust the assist mode on the fly. It’s an awkward position to reach, and it can affect your steering stability.

Second, it means you don’t get heads-up information like your speed, distance, trip distance, battery life, and so on. The button on the top tube does feature LED lights to indicate the power mode and the battery life, but these are harder to interpret on the fly than simply looking at a screen.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

You can pair your phone to the Giant RideControl app to access this information and more. You can even upload your rides to Strava. So it is indeed possible to mount your phone to your handlebars and get real time ride information.

But generally, I think this setup is far less convenient than simply having a dedicated display mounted to your handlebars. For starters, you’re more likely to use these features and information if it’s permanently displayed. I’m not particularly good at remembering to pull out my phone, pair the bike to the app, and mount my phone to my bars, where it can be damaged from the elements or a crash. (A reminder: Make sure you’re wearing one of the best bike helmets.) It seems less convenient and ultimately less user-friendly.

The Voya also lacks integrated front and rear lights. That’s a common integration on many premium e-bikes and it’s surprising to not see them on the Voya. If you do get this bike, you’ll also want to invest in a set of the best bike lights, too.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The pedal-assist is smooth and immediate once you start pedaling. The rear hub motor pushes out enough power to keep you zipping smoothly through town, particularly when starting from a dead stop at stop signs. But like most rear hub motors I have tested, the Voya’s feels slightly underpowered when it’s time to start from a dead stop on an incline.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

This isn’t a problem on most slopes until the incline gets fairly steep. And it’s certainly not a dealbreaker, as it’s not an issue for most of the riding you’ll likely do with the Voya.

You also get a 9-speed drivetrain, which provides a wide gear range for varying terrain. You can always shift into the easiest gear on steeper pitches to ensure you can get going quickly and easily.

Momentum Voya e+ 3 review: Battery life and range

The Voya e+ 3 features a Panasonic 250Wh battery. It’s slender and integrated into the bike’s down tube. It is not removable, however, so you will need to contact Momentum should the battery need to be replaced. Momentum says the battery will reach a full charge after 3.4 hours.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The maximum range, according to Momentum, is 45 miles. This of course depends on the assist level you’re using, as well as the terrain and conditions that you’ll be riding through.

During testing, the battery life appears consistent with the advertised range. After 8 miles of riding, the battery life indicator had not yet budged from the fully charged LED pattern.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It is, however, a bit more difficult to gauge the accuracy of the battery life claims, since there is no handlebar display (common on most e-bikes) to show your total mileage, trip mileage, speed, battery life, and so on.

Momentum Voya e+ 3 review: Accessories

The Momentum website shows the Voya e+3 configured with several accessories like front and rear racks, and fenders. But it isn’t immediately clear how or where you can buy these accessories. The accessory heading on the website leads you to an array of add-ons specifically designed for another Momentum bike, the PakYak.

I reached out to Momentum about the Voya’s accessories, and there are indeed several that have not yet been added to the website. They should be available on the site soon.

Momentum Voya e+ 3 review: The competition

The closest competition to the Momentum Voya e+ 3 is Cannondale’s Quick Neo SL 2, which costs just slightly more at $2,550. Both bikes feature a 9-speed drivetrain and a rear hub motor. And like the Voya, the Quick Neo SL 2 lacks a handlebar display and instead features a top tube mounted power button.

The Cannondale similarly lacks integrated front lights, but it does include an integrated rear light. And you’ll get a carbon fork on the Cannondale (the Voya’s fork is aluminum), which saves a bit of weight and damps more vibrations to give a comfortable ride feel.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The VanMoof S3 is also around the same price as the Momentum Voya — and has similarly sleek looks — but has an integrated headlight and taillight. It too has a minimal readout, and also connects to a smartphone app for a more detailed view.

Momentum Voya e+ 3 review: Verdict

The Voya e+ 3 is a great commuter bike for someone who wants a pedal-assist bike that doesn’t look or feel like an e-bike. It’s fun to ride, lithe, and comfortable.

But if you like the conveniences of integration — most notably, front and rear lights, and an easy to read LCD display mounted on the handlebars — the Voya might disappoint. It’s more difficult to adjust the power modes on the fly due to the power button’s location on the top tube.

Still, the Voya offers versatility, since it’s convenient and fun to ride even with the motor turned off completely. It looks cool, feels solid, and it’s fun to ride.