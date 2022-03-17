Flexispot EC1 Standard Standing Desk review

Today's best Flexispot EC1 Standing Desk deals $249.99 View $299.99 $249.99 View Reduced Price $259.99 View Show More Deals

Flexispot EC1: Specs Surface size: 55 x 28 inches

Min/Max height: 28 - 47.6 inches

Max supported weight: 154 pounds

Electric: Yes

When setting up a home office, not everyone can afford top-of-the-line products. Electric standing desks, in particular, aren’t exactly cheap. The Flexispot EC1, which starts at a very reasonable $300 — the model we tested cost around $400 — eases some of the sting out of such a big purchase.

There are a few things that I didn’t like about the Flexispot, which you can read about in the rest of this review, but those concerns are outweighed by its price. That’s why it makes the list as one of the best standing desks.

Flexispot EC1 review: Price and availability

The starting price for the Flexispot EC1 Standard Standing Desk is $309, but as of this writing, it was marked down to $219. It’s very customizable: You can select a 42 x 24, 48 x 24, 48 x 30 ($20 more), or 55 x 28-inch model ($70 more). However, not all sizes are available with all desktop materials.

From there, you can select the type of material for the desk. Chipboard comes with the base model, and comes in a variety of finishes, including mahogany, black, white, maple, graphite, and special walnut. A bamboo worktop adds $130 to the price; you can also select fiberboard ($100), solid wood texture ($130), solid wood ($120), and whiteboard ($90).

Our model came with a basic keypad, which has just two buttons to raise and lower the desk. A Standard Keypad ($50) includes a display to show the height of the desk, three presets, and a timer to tell you when you should sit or stand.

The desk I tested, which had a 55 x 28-inch bamboo top and basic keyboard, costs $409.

Flexispot EC1 review: Design

Unlike other, more expensive standing desks (such as our favorite, the Vari Electric Standing Desk) which hide all of their motorized components, the Flexispot’s motor and transmission bar — which moves one of the legs — are partially exposed, so it’s a less elegant look overall.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

While you don’t often stare at the underside of your desk, the fact that there are exposed moving parts could lead to things getting stuck in them down the road. However, things are pretty well tucked away, so the chances of that happening are low.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Aside from that, I liked the Flexispot’s bamboo top; it’s attractive, and while not as thick as the Vari desk, it felt solid, as did the rest of the desk. The motor movement was smooth and quiet, too.

Flexispot EC1 review: Assembly

It took me about half an hour to put the Flexispot desk together; roughly the same amount of time as the Fully Jarvis and the Uplift V2. By comparison, the Vari Electric Standing desk took about half as much time.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Assembly was pretty easy, though. The company includes the correct Allen wrenches to put the desk together, but you will need to provide your own Philips’ head screwdriver.

Flexispot EC1 review: Performance

The Flexispot EC1 rose and lowered itself as smoothly and silently as other standing desks I tested, and felt just as stable at its maximum height. However, its performance, in terms of height range and carrying capacity, are a bit less than more expensive models.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Its minimum height is 28 inches and its max is 47.6 inches; that’s a bit narrower than our favorite standing desk, the Vari Electric Standing Desk (Min/Max height: 25 - 50.5 inches). Similarly, its maximum supported weight of 154 pounds is much less than the Vari (200 pounds) as well as the Uplift V2 and Fully Jarvis, both of which can support as much as 350 pounds.

Flexispot EC1 review: Bottom Line

If you’re looking for an electric standing desk and don’t have a lot of money to spend, the Flexispot is worth considering. I’m not a fan of its exposed parts, but some compromises have to be made in the name of price.