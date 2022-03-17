Today's best Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk deals $734 View $734 View $734 View Show More Deals

Fully Jarvis Bamboo standing desk: Specs Desktop size: 30 x 24 inches

Min/max height: 30 to 49.3 inches

Max supported weight: 350 pounds

Electric: Yes

Your home office shouldn’t have to look like a corporate office, filled with row after row of bland desks. One reason to consider the Fully Jarvis Bamboo standing desk is that you can really customize its look to suit your tastes; not only can you choose the finish of the top, but you can select several different leg colors, as well as add a host of accessories to make your desk truly your own.

However, as we discovered — and as you’ll see in this Fully Jarvis Bamboo standing desk review — it might not be the first choice when it comes to the best standing desks.

Fully Jarvis Bamboo standing desk: Price and availability

The Fully Jarvis Bamboo standing desk I tested is listed at $599, though it was on sale for $509 at the time of this writing; it has a 30 x 24-inch top, a simple up/down controller, and can go from 30 inches to 49.3 inches tall. However, the company lets you customize the desk, such as expanding its size to as much as 72 x 30 inches (a $280 upgrade), increasing its height range to 25.5 to 51 inches ($20 more), and adding a programmable memory controller ($35 extra).

Other options include the color of the desk frame: you get the standard white, black, and silver, but more interesting colors, such as indigo and violet are offered as $20 options.

If bamboo isn’t your bag, the company also sells standing desks with a laminate top (starting at $479), wood veneer ($629), and hardwood ($1,399).

Like other standing desks, Fully also has an assortment of accessories you can add on, such as cable-management trays, drawers, hooks, and even an under-desk bottle opener.

Fully Jarvis Bamboo standing desk: Design

Similar to the Vari Electric Desk and the Uplift, I like that all the motorized components in the Jarvis are concealed within the legs. (The Flexispot, which is more economically priced, has an exposed motor). It makes for a more streamlined design overall.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Like the Flexispot, the Jarvis I reviewed had a bamboo surface, which was both durable and attractive. The desk can support an impressive 350 pounds, and it has two circular cutouts towards the rear, through which you can route cables and such.

(Image credit: Fully)

Fully Jarvis Bamboo standing desk: Assembly

After assembling both the Fully Jarvis and the Uplift, it feels like both could have come out of the same factory; the bases of each are nearly identical, as are the assembly instructions. It wasn’t nearly as easy to put together as the Vari Desk; the main reason is that part of the support framework for the Vari comes already mounted to the underside of the desk, so you only have to attach the legs and feet.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In all, it took about half an hour to get the Fully Jarvis desk up and running; that’s about twice as much time as it took me to assemble the Vari desk. The kit came with three Allen wrenches, but you’ll need your own Philips head screwdriver, too.

Fully Jarvis Bamboo standing desk: Performance

No complaints here: The Fully Jarvis desk went up and down silently and smoothly across its entire range. I liked its touch control to raise and lower the desk, which was a bit different from others — rather than two buttons on one side, you press the front of the button to lower the desk, and the underside of the button to raise it. It takes up the same amount of space as the controls on the other desks, so there’s no risk of bumping into it accidentally.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

With a minimum and maximum height of 30 to 49.3 inches, respectively, the Fully Jarvis doesn’t have as big a range as the Vari Electric Desk, which can raise and lower from 25 to 50.5 inches. However, the Jarvis can support up to 350 pounds, 150 more than the Vari, and 200 pounds more than the Flexispot EC1, our favorite budget electric standing desk.

Fully Jarvis Bamboo standing desk: Bottom Line

The Fully Jarvis Bamboo standing desk would be a solid addition to anyone’s home office. It’s well-built and attractive, and can be customized any number of ways. Plus, it can handle an impressive amount of weight.

However, among the best standing desks, we prefer the Vari Electric Standing Desk, which costs roughly the same for a comparably sized model, but is just as — if not more — stylish, and far easier to put together.