Ergobaby Metro+ Deluxe Stroller review

If you’re looking for a lightweight stroller to get you from A to B, the Ergobaby Metro+ Deluxe is a great pick. It folds up small enough to fit in an overhead locker and comes with all the accessories you could ever need.

The Ergobaby Metro+ Deluxe stroller is designed to be comfortable, yet compact when on the move. Unlike other lightweight strollers, you don’t need to buy any extra equipment if you want to use the stroller from birth — the Metro+ Deluxe has a built-in newborn nest, allowing you to lie the stroller flat. It’s plush, comfortable, and small enough to fit in the overhead locker on a plane, making it perfect for travel.

But how does it compare to some of the other best strollers on the market? To find out more, we put the Ergobaby Metro+ Deluxe through several different tests to look at the build quality and maneuverability on different terrains. I wanted to see how easy it was to get the stroller in and out of my car boot, on and off the bus, and around a muddy dog walk. Read my Ergobaby Metro+ Deluxe review below to find out more.

Ergobaby Metro+ Deluxe review: Price and availability

The Ergobaby Metro+ Deluxe costs $399/£270 and is available from Ergobaby directly, as well as third-party retailers. There are two versions of the Ergobaby Metro+ — the Deluxe version has a few extras, including an expandable storage basket, and the support bar, cupholder, and weather shield included.

The Metro+ Deluxe comes in two different colors — London Grey and Empire State Green. There’s also the option to use the stroller with your car seat as a travel system, although you’ll need to purchase additional adaptors.

Ergobaby Metro+ Deluxe review: Design and key features

Build

Unlike other, bigger strollers, the Ergobaby Metro+ Deluxe comes in one box, already assembled, so you can quite literally unpack and go. As mentioned above, one of the main selling points when it comes to the Metro+ Deluxe is the compact fold — the stroller can be lifted into the overhead compartment on a plane and weighs in at just 7.7 kg.

(Image credit: Future)

The stroller has a sleek design, and it didn’t take me long to work out how to fold and unfold the pushchair (although I did watch a quick YouTube video first). I wouldn’t say the fold was entirely ‘one-handed’ — compared to the likes of the Bugaboo Fox 5 , I struggled to slide the handlebar button and squeeze to fold it down. That said, when it was constructed, the Metro+ Deluxe seemed sturdy and well-made, with premium fabrics. I also appreciated that the cup holder, sunshade, and weather shield all come included.

Key design features

The Ergobaby Metro+ Deluxe is suitable from birth to age four, with a maximum weight of 50 pounds. The Metro+ Deluxe has a newborn nest, which allows you to recline the seat using two straps so your baby can lie flat, there are also hidden flaps to make a foot barrier to keep your baby safe. That said, there’s only the option to have your baby outward-facing unless you use adaptors and your car seat.

(Image credit: Future)

Unlike other compact, lightweight strollers, the handlebar on the Metro+ Deluxe is adjustable, which my partner appreciated. The five-point harness and seat have a good amount of padding to keep your baby comfortable. The leatherette handlebar and belly bar felt premium and well-made, and while the under-seat basket isn’t huge, it’s big enough to stow the nappy bag and some shopping.

(Image credit: Future)

Ergobaby Metro+ Deluxe review: Performance

I tested the Ergobaby Metro+ Deluxe on several different terrains and found it comes into its own in the city. The stroller is extremely lightweight and easy to nip around the supermarket and narrow sidewalks. I could easily steer the stroller one-handed, and it was easy to lift onto the bus or train.

I also used the stroller on muddier trails and sandy paths, and while it didn’t handle anywhere near as well as the Bugaboo Fox 5 or iCandy Peach 7 (which admittedly are all-terrain strollers that are pretty much triple the price), it did a lot better than I expected. It didn't love being pushed over gravel paths, but I was still able to do so.

(Image credit: Future)

I appreciated how neatly the stroller folded away — compared to the Bugaboo, the Ergobaby Metro+ Deluxe can neatly sit behind the couch or in the boot of the car with no issue. There’s a handle on the seat to make it easy to carry the pushchair when folded, so I could easily carry the shopping and stroller to the door, and I can imagine this buggy would be great when traveling.

That said, on the move, I found it a little difficult to use the brake when the newborn nest was reclined — it’s a tiny bit too far under the stroller, and I had to reach to tap it. This wasn’t as much of an issue when the seat wasn’t reclined, but still, I’d appreciate it being moved so it wasn’t tucked so far under the stroller.

(Image credit: Future)

Ergobaby Metro+ Deluxe review: Verdict

The Ergobaby Metro+ Deluxe is an excellent, lightweight stroller for travel and getting around the city. The seat is plush and comfortable, and the newborn nest means you can use the stroller from day one. It’s ideal for city dwellers looking for a compact stroller they can easily lift on and off public transportation, and store in a narrow hallway.

The Metro+ Deluxe is also great for anyone looking for a stroller they can unbox and go with — there’s no set-up time. For the price, you’re getting a lot for your money with the Metro+ Deluxe, if you can overlook the slightly smaller basket and slightly annoying brake positioning, it’s a fantastic, premium stroller.