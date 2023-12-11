The iCandy Peach 7 has one of the easiest one-handed folds of all of the strollers we tested. It’s great if you’re already planning on expanding your brood, as it can be converted to a double pushchair, that said, it is pretty heavy when lifting in and out of the car, so might not be for everyone.

The iCandy Peach 7 is a top-of-the-line, all-terrain stroller, that has been designed to grow with your family. It can easily be converted from a single to a double or twin pushchair, and is suitable from birth, until around age four. Plus, it looks beautiful and has an excellent one-handed fold and handy carry strap to make carting the pushchair around that little bit more enjoyable.

Specifications Stroller weight: 16 lb- 27.5 lb (Chassis and seat)

Max weight: 55 lb (From birth to around age 4)

Handlebar height: 37- 41 inches

Underseat basket capacity: 11 gallons

That said, all of this comes at a price, and this is definitely one of the more expensive strollers on the market. You might be wondering how it compares to some of the best strollers on the market, including the all-terrain Bugaboo Fox 5. To find out more, we put the iCandy Peach 7 through several different tests to look at the build quality and maneuverability on different terrains. I wanted to see how easy it was to get the stroller in and out of my car boot, on and off the bus, and around a muddy dog walk. Read my iCandy Peach 7 review below to find out more.

iCandy Peach 7 review: Price and availability

The iCandy Peach 7 is the updated version of the iCandy Peach 6 — in fact, the Peach line has been around for years and is one of the brand’s most popular strollers, due to the fact it handles just about everything you chuck at it, including a second baby. The Peach 6 and the Peach 7 are pretty similar, but iCandy made a few tweaks to make the newer pushchair more useful — they added a built-in buggy board, for example, which is handy when your tot decides they no longer want to walk.

The stroller was released in Spring 2022 and is available from iCandy directly, as well as third-party retailers. The pushchair comes in a number of different colorways to suit every style — at the time of writing, it’s available in Grey, Jet Black, Truffle, Biscotti, Cookie and Blush.

There’s no doubt about it, this is a luxury stroller and doesn’t come cheap. The most popular bundle on offer includes all the accessories you could ever need, including a cup holder and a changing bag, and costs $1358/£1249. However, unlike some of the other strollers on the market, the Peach 7 comes with a five-year warranty.

iCandy Peach 7 review: Design and key features

Build

I’ll start with how easy it was to physically put the pushchair together — it’s a job you’ll inevitably end up doing when you’re pregnant, so you want as smooth a job as possible. I was six months pregnant when I attempted to construct the iCandy Peach 7 alone in our testing center, and as someone who struggles with flatpack furniture, I was dreading the job when I saw the size of the box.

Luckily, I was pleasantly surprised — the main chassis of the Peach 7 comes already assembled, all you need to do is clip the rear wheels into place, and you’re good to go. The next part is assembling the bassinet or seat — they both use the same frame, so you won’t be able to switch between the two, unless you buy a second, for a second child.

I started by constructing the bassinet, as this is, inevitably, the part of the pushchair you’d build first. I didn’t find the instructions that useful, and did end up finding a YouTube video to watch. I also skipped ahead and had to try and deconstruct the frame at one point, which I needed to find a hex key for, as it didn’t come with the pushchair. That said, once it was constructed, the fleece-lined bassinet seemed super-cozy, plus it’s approved for overnight sleeping, which is handy when visiting grandparents. I did notice it was a little fiddly getting the baby in and out of the bassinet with the bumper bar and cover still attached, but again, this isn’t the end of the world.

A week later, I switched the bassinet to the seat, and again, had to dig out that all-important hex key, but didn’t have any major issues constructing the seat for the stroller. It’s a little fiddly, but was comparable to other pushchairs on the market like the Bugaboo Fox 5. I appreciated that the seat can be either forward or rear-facing.

Key design features

iCandy has thought of everything when it comes to the design of the Peach 7. I really appreciated the luxurious fabrics used — the pushchair looks and feels beautiful, and super-sturdy when pushing it around. iCandy made the suspension slightly softer on the Peach 7 than it was on the Peach 6, and it felt nice to push, both when going up and down kerbs and through a woodland path.

The built-in buggy board is a nice touch, as is the zipped pocket on the back of the seat for your essentials, and the extenders to raise the seat higher, meaning it’s easier to feed your tot when sat at a table. The extendable hood is also ample and has a vent for warmer days. The only downside I found with the seat is that it isn’t machine washable — iCandy recommends you use a damp cloth to clean the seat, but if you’re worried about stains, I’d opt for a darker color.

The Peach 7 has an easy-to-use, one-handed fold, that is actually one-handed, compared to some of the other strollers on test. That said, you cannot fold the pushchair with either the bassinet or seat attached, and you’ll need two hands to detach this first. A huge game changer, and a design feature I loved when testing some of the best strollers on the market, was the built-in handle, which makes carrying the chassis of the stroller far easier. It’s unlikely you’ll ever have to carry the stroller long distances, but this did make carrying the Peach 7 with a bag of shopping or a car seat a lot easier.

iCandy Peach 7 review: Performance

The iCandy Peach 7 handled beautifully during testing. As mentioned above, I tested the stroller on muddy forest paths, grass, concrete sidewalks, and even sand, and found that the iCandy’s suspension was one of the best on test. I even lined up cones to imitate pushing the stroller around a cramped shop and was impressed with how easy it was to maneuver, despite its bulk.

The only downside I found from a performance perspective, and I’m being really picky here, is that the brake wasn’t sandal-proof — you push down on the brake to lock the wheels and have to click up on it from below to unlock the wheels. This means if you’re wearing sandals, or you’re wearing box-fresh white sneakers on a muddy day, your foot or shoe is likely to get mucky.

Compared to the Bugaboo Fox 5, I loved how easily the chassis of the pushchair stood up on its own when folded. There’s a clip to hold the frame together and prevent it from coming unfolded. Although it wasn’t the lightest to list, the chassis fit nicely in the boot of my Kia Sportage, and as mentioned above, the carry handle is genius.

I was really impressed with the large basket, which has a clever drainage hole, which definitely comes in handy on wet days when you’re likely to be chucking wet umbrellas and shopping bags in.

Like other strollers, you’ll also need to buy separate car seat adaptors to use the iCandy Peach 7 as a travel system.

iCandy Peach 7: Verdict

The iCandy Peach 7 is a fantastic, all-terrain stroller, that has an awful lot of versatility thanks to the fact it can easily convert to a double stroller when you need it to. It looks beautiful to push around and is built to last with a sturdy, high-end design. The little extras like the built-in buggy board make this an obvious choice if you’re expecting more than one baby, or adding to your brood in the next few years.

That said, if you’re living in a city, I wonder if you’re better off going with something slightly smaller and lighter than the iCandy Peach 7, which is pretty bulky and heavy. If you need an all-terrain stroller, however, this will handle everything you chuck at it, you just need to decide whether you mind not being able to fold it down with the seat still attached.

