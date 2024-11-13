This kazoo-like attachment turns your smartphone into a musical instrument —here's how it works

It's a vape, it's a kazoo! Nope, it's a Zefiro. The Italian company Artinoise has crafted a unique USB-C attachment for smartphones that turns a handset into a playable instrument. At first glance, the Zefiro looks like a kazoo or a flash drive. However, by blowing into the unattached end it can be used to simulate instruments.

The Zefiro isn't available yet and was just launched as a Kickstarter campaign with a fairly small goal of $5,322. At the time of writing, with 30 days to go, Artinoise has blown past that goal and currently shows over $20,000 pledge to the project. Assuming it actually releases, it appears well on its way.

The company posted in the campaign, "We have been developing and manufacturing musical instruments for years; now we just need to collect pre-orders for our latest creation and kick off manufacturing!"

The device works by utilizing your "breath power," which is translated in the Zefiro app into the sounds of various instruments. The app will be available for iOS and Android and is customizable allowing you to alter the position and responsiveness of buttons used to play notes on the screen. The app will let you record and share tracks you create and features optional background tracks.

In addition to being a smart reed, the Zefiro is also a MIDI breath controller. Which means it can be used to trigger samples, control virtual instruments. Artinoise says it can also integrate into a home studio or professional setup. Think of it as a tool that lets you add sound effects to a performance, as sort of mid-song editing. There are vastly more expensive options and it remains to be seen if the Zefiro offers similar customization and control. Though it can connect to desktops and laptops and should work with any MIDI compatible music software.

If you're interested you can pledge for a Zefiro at €22 (around $24). Artinoise says the full retail price will be nearly double at €42 (about $45). A "Pro" model is also available with an added accelerometer for €39 (about $42). The company will even sell a "headset holder" that looks like the kind used to hold harmonicas. Connecting to the headset allows you play another instrument alongside the Zefiro.

This isn't the first digital forward instrument that Artinoise has released. Their previous project was the Re.Corder an update to the classic school wind instrument. It synthesizes the sounds of a recorder via Bluetooth and pressure sensors on the instrument. One review we read says that the device allows the recorder to actually participate in a band instead of being drowned out by other instruments. Whether you want that or are haunted by the squeals of practicing third graders is between you and your god.

The company estimates that shipping will being sometime February 2025.

