If I started playing guitar from scratch again this is the electo-acoustic guitar I'd buy right now — and it's 10% off at Guitar Center

My first memory of playing a guitar was sat on some steps near school trying (and failing) to learn the synth line from the Eurythmics classic Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This). I fumbled about and hit the strings in a way that made some kind of sound.

Fortunately, you don't have to make the same public embarrassment of yourself as I did, because the Lava Music Me Play acoustic guitar has a small smart display that acts as a tuner, tutor and recording studio and it's down to just $359 at Guitar Center.

It looks like a slightly quirkier version of an electro-acoustic guitar (since that's what it is), so you don't need an amp to get started, but can plug it in if you want to turn up the volume. This is handy, since the body has an all-weather design so you can play it outside in summer sun without lugging equipment around.

Save $40 Lava Music Me Play: was $399 now $359 at Guitar Center The Lava Music Me Play is easily one of the greatest guitars for beginners. It's portable, has a built-in digital tuner and metronome, and has effects, drum loops and a recorder all easily accessible, even when unplugged. It's aimed at new players, but also makes an excellent travel companion for all guitarists.

As much as I'd normally say 'smart' things are usually a way to make you spend more on a product you'd need to upgrade pretty quickly (a standard acoustic guitar from 50 years ago can still play just as well today if taken care of, for example), I think there's a good reason to still put the Lava Music Me Play in your basket.

The touchscreen display gives you access to a built-in digital tuner — I really hate needing to tune the guitar, so anything to make it easier is a plus in my book. But there are plenty of cheap tuners you can buy, so the real reason to pick up the Me Play is the effects and recording tools.

The Lava Music Me Play uses the rear of the guitar as a speaker, so it can add effects even when you're playing on the go without any amplification.

You can program drum loops, start a metronome so you can keep time, but the most interesting is the effects. Normally, you'd need a separate powered effects peddle, which means no interesting sounds while playing unplugged (plus, extra expense to buy the effects pedal).

GuitarZero2Hero described it as a "travel guitar" in their review, so if you're after something you can take around with you without compromising on sound and effects, you'll definitely want to check out the Lava Me Play, especially if you want to celebrate the reunion of 90s heroes Oasis by screaming your heart out playing Wonderwall.