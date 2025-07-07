This tiny speaker can screw onto any regular-sized bottle — and I can guarantee you’ve never seen anything like it before

Picture this: three friends go on a night out in Oslo, Norway. At some point in the night, they come up with an idea, wondering what would happen if you screwed a speaker onto a regular-sized bottle. They head on over to an electronics store and proceed to drill into a speaker and attach it to a bottle. To their surprise, it works, and they think, "Hey, what if we created a low-cost, lightweight, compact speaker that could make music sound much louder by simply using a bottle?"

That's the story behind the Sodapop Bluetooth speaker, and no, I wasn't lying when I said it's unlike anything you've ever seen before. But surely, like me, you've put your smartphone in a glass or cup to try and make its speaker sound louder. That's basically the concept behind the Sodapop!

Sodapop Bluetooth speaker: $68 at anovelstore.com The Sodapop Bluetooth speaker sports a unique design accompanied by a plastic bottle meant to amplify the volume and bass response. It’s highly portable and boasts long battery life. Vocals sound clear with plenty of detail, making it great for acoustic tracks.

But is it practical, does it work? Or is it a mere gimmick? I spent a week testing the Sodapop and (spoiler alert) it impressed me with its tiny size but loud sound — and surprisingly clear and detailed vocals! Here's why this could be the hottest speaker of the summer...

Screw it! No, literally

The Sodapop Bluetooth speaker is made up of two things: the speaker, measuring 3.81 x 2.36 x 2.36 inches, and a hard plastic bottle, measuring 6.1 x 2.87 x 2.87 inches. The speaker sits inside the bottle, so you need to twist off the base to take it out, twist the base back on, remove the bottle cap, and screw the speaker onto the bottle.

What this, basically, does is amplify the volume and increases the bass by 10 decibels, according to Sodapop. There's also a passive radiator in the bottle's twist-off base to aid that.

Innovative, right? What's even cooler is that you can screw the speaker onto any regular-sized bottle. I tried it with a plastic Coca Cola bottle and a glass Heineken bottle, and it worked like a charm.

It makes for a cool party trick too. The speaker sounds extremely different when it's enclosed within the bottle, when it's playing on its own, and when it's screwed onto a bottle. In the office, I watched everyone's faces go from 🤨 to 😮 when I first set up the Sodapop!

Jamming on

So, what kind of music is the Sodapop Bluetooth speaker best for? You can listen to any genre you like, of course, but should you? This is a tiny speaker, so don't expect it to reproduce earth-shattering basslines. Its inability to make heavy rock, metal and electronic sound accurate left me feeling shortchanged when I tested the speaker — but it absolutely shines when it comes to acoustic, vocal-heavy tracks.

Give Lana Del Rey's 'Henry, Come On' or Paris Paloma's 'Labour' a spin and you'll see what I mean. There's a great level of detail in vocals, as I was able to hear the vibrato and high notes never sounded piercing. Background vocalists harmonize extremely well too.

If you're a fan of a percussion/string instrument like the piano too, you'll enjoy tracks like 'Piano Man' by Billy Joel and 'Another Love' by Tom Odell, as every piano note is easily discernible. The Sodapop is a great speaker for light music, and thanks to the bottle design, it can go very loud. So loud, in fact, that I could see the frame of my MacBook vibrating when the speaker was playing on my desk.

I'm hooked!

So no, the Sodapop isn't exactly a gimmick. Screwing the speaker onto a bottle makes it sound much louder and makes bass sound deeper. Use the speaker without a bottle and bass will sound very tinny and almost non-existent, so having a plastic bottle handy is crucial to this speaker sounding good. It's also really fun watching the passive radiator vibrating when music is playing.

If you want a Bluetooth speaker that looks different from all the other black, white, boring speakers out there, I'd recommend the Sodapop. It's sure to turn heads, and people will be wondering why your bottle sounds so loud. Would you buy this speaker? Let me know in the comments below!