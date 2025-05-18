Sorry Samsung, thinner phones like the Galaxy S25 Edge are not a selling point to me

Samsung grabbed some headlines this past week when it launched the Galaxy S25 Edge. But while the phone may be getting some positive buzz early on, I'm afraid it just doesn't grab my interest.

Since the S25 Edge launch, I've been thinking about why that is. And then it came to me: I'm really not sold on using phones being thinner as a selling point.

Here's the thing: there are a lot of things to like about some of the best phones, from new software and the rise of AI assistants, to longer-lasting batteries and improved displays. However, a phone's thickness isn't something that will make me pull out my wallet, as there are some serious downsides to thinner designs that I think people should be aware of.

What are the benefits of a thinner phone?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

There's no denying thinner phones can be much lighter than standard devices, while also being easier to hold. Their thinner design also helps them to fit in your pocket better. All of this makes them much more pleasant to carry around, while also not ruining the line of your pants.

For instance, I currently have an iPhone 15 Pro Max, and while it is a great phone, you really do notice just how heavy it is. Now I'm not implying you need to be Superman to lift a 7.8-ounce device, but it is noticeable, especially when compared to the 5.75 ounces the Galaxy S25 Edge weighs in at.

On top of that, trying to use an iPhone 15 Pro Max with one hand can cramp your fingers and doesn't feel all that natural. Though that's the case with any big screen phone, thine ones included.

I'll even admit that thinner phones have a certain look to them that really stands out. The phones have this futuristic quality that makes them just look advanced by simply being there. This can make them very appealing, and I understand why people buy them.

But all that said, there are more than a few issues that make thinner phones unappealing to me.

Thinner phones suffer for their design

(Image credit: Majin Bu/X)

Three major issues keep me from embracing thinner phones. For starters, I find the devices less durable, as when you make a phone thinner, you make it more liable to bend. Trust me, while developers have been looking into making bending phones, we're not there yet.

Now, to be fair, thinner phones are more durable than they used to be, and the Galaxy S25 Edge does offer Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 glass that should make that phone pretty tough. Still, I worry that the bending issue hasn't entirely been solved.

Sure, you could buy a case for the phone that further protects it from harm. But that rather ruins the point of a thinner phone, doesn't it?

In addition, hardware sacrifices must be made to make a phone thinner than most. One area where that's particularly noticeable is battery size.

For instance, the Galaxy S25 Edge comes with a 3,900 mAh battery, which is a lot smaller than the 4,900 mAh cell inside the Galaxy S25 Plus, even though that phone matches the screen size of the Edge.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Now, again in the spirit of fairness, companies are working to solve this problem. For instance, the iPhone 17 Air is rumored to have a battery life on par with other iPhones. But we won't know for certain until that phone arrives later this year.

On top of the battery, there are usually limitations on the cameras, or at least on how many cameras the phone will have. For instance, the Galaxy S25 Edge comes with the same 200MP main camera seen on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is great. However, it doesn't have the 50MP Ultrawide, or 50MP telephoto as part of its camera array. Instead, a $1,099 phone only comes with a 12MP ultrawide to go with that main lens.

I could get past that limitation regarding the number of cameras — hey, the iPhone 16 has just two, and it's rated as one of best camera phones. But that phone also costs $799, not $1,099 like the Edge. You pay four figures for a phone, you expect a more extensive camera setup.

What is a selling point in a new phone

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

I could complain about these designs till I’m blue in the face, but it means nothing if I don’t mention what would actually make me consider purchasing a phone. As such, I've gathered three examples that all feature something that I look for in a device.

Google Pixel 9a: $499 at Best Buy Alternatively, I like a smaller phone, which I think is a more important factor than thickness. You can fit a smaller phone in your pocket and most of them are at least comparable to the bigger devices in terms of power. For instance, the Google Pixel 9a is a great piece of kit with a bright display, improved AI features and an incredibly bright 6.3-inch display.

At the end of the day, whether you like a phone or not is really a personal choice, and I am fully aware that a lot of people will disagree with me. With that in mind, let me know what you think about phones getting thinner. Do you prefer it, or is there another design that your more invested in?