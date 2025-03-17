iPhone 17 Air could lead to portless iPhones and thinner Apple products — if it sells well

The iPhone 17 Air will still use a USB-C port according to the rumors. But it's supposedly the next evolutionary stage toward the promised portless iPhone, says veteran tipster Mark Gurmam of Bloomberg.

Gurman says Apple did look at removing ports entirely from the rumored super-slim iPhone we'll see later this year, but decided to keep USB-C support in the end. This was apparently due to the European Union's "common charger" legislation, which mandates USB-C charging support for all mobile devices.

However, the rest of the phone will reflect "a new industrial design that accompanies this year's revamped iOS," referring to iOS 19 and its rumored big update to the look of Apple's iPhone software.

Apple leadership will apparently be watching the progress of the iPhone 17 Air closely, Gurman continues. "Apple executives say that if this new iPhone is successful, the company intends to again attempt to make port-free iPhones and move more of its models to this slimmer approach," he says.

So if the iPhone 17 Air sells well, it sounds like we should look out for slim iPads, MacBooks and more in the coming years.

An uncertain future

A portless design has been rumored for older iPhones, with the first rumors appearing back in 2021. But with the iPhone 17 Air promising big changes to its look and feel compared to current iPhones, Apple seems closer than ever to ditching its phones' ports.

Apple's already shown it has the means to quickly adopt new charging systems for its iPhones, after the iPhone 15 series switched from Lightning to USB-C across the board. Shifting charging methods again after just a few years would be unusual, but perhaps inevitable if the iPhone 17 Air proves a hit.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If — or when — ports disappear from iPhones, we can expect to see an increased focus on wireless charging, and Apple's MagSafe standard in particular.

Apple updated MagSafe for iPhone for the first time since launch last year with the iPhone 16 series, increasing the charging speed from 15W to 25W, perhaps in preparation for an eventual iPhone model that uses wireless charging exclusively.

As far as we know, the iPhone 17 Air should arrive this September with the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.

The Pro models should get a new design plus a 48MP telephoto camera on the back, while all models will supposedly be treated to a vapor chamber cooling system and better selfie cameras. And all should still have USB-C ports while Apple assesses if portless iPhones are the future, or an unrealizable dream.