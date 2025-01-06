Samsung phones could soon summarize your call transcripts — here’s what we know

Code lines found in the Voice Recorder app indicate Samsung could soon include the ability to summarize phone calls quickly.

One of the big growth areas in modern smartphones is the rise of AI-associated features, including the ability to summarize text. This ability isn't just limited to online documents either, as we have seen devices like the Google Pixel 9 quickly summarize call transcripts for easier reading. However, while Samsung's One UI 7 beta introduced support for call transcriptions, there was no mention of a summary option.

However, a recent APK from Android Authority found lines of code in the Voice Recorder app that hint about a call summary feature is in the works. The code gives us an idea of how the feature will work, indicating that users must transcribe the call first. The code also notes that the transcript must be processed online for the summary, but you can turn on a "process data only on device" option.

These are only code lines, so we have yet to see if the feature works. However, as we assume they are AI-based, we hope that Samsung manages to solve specific issues the OneUI 7 beta has been having with transcriptions. For the most part, the transcriptions are acceptable, but the Galaxy AI does tend to miss out or replace words.

We will likely have to wait for the full release of One UI 7 before seeing the summary feature in action. Unfortunately, we don't have a set release date for the update, with a recent leak indicating it won't happen until later this year. So far, the beta has been limited to the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, with some speculation that it may go no further.

It is worth noting that APKs don't always mean a feature is coming soon, if at all, but this is one that many users should be excited about. We will have to wait for the announcement of when we can expect a stable One UI 7 launch, which will likely occur during the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked.

