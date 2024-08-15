Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra renders just leaked — here’s your first look

It's early, but it looks legitimate

A leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
(Image credit: Ice Universe on X)

It's not a leak or rumor to suggest that Samsung is working on a Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone. The company releases a new version of its flagship smartphone with the Ultra tag every year. Last year was the S24 Ultra; it will be the S25 Ultra this year.

What is a leak is this new image of the S25 Ultra posted by Ice Universe on X. It appears to show off the entire design of the phone from the front. The initial post prompted users to guess the phone (it's pretty obvious what it is, though), and subsequent posts comparing it to the Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max spelled it out clearly.

The main takeaway from the design is that Samsung could be switching to rounded corners for its next Ultra smartphone. That could make the large phone a little more comfortable to hold.

Otherwise, the upcoming flagship doesn't seem all that different if this image is authentic. Side-by-side with the S24 Ultra, the screen looks about the same size, though that could be how Ice Universe edited the photos — the leaker never spelled out the display specs. The aspect ratio looks similar, too.

The photo also shows an S Pen right next to the phone, which isn't surprising since Samsung has been bundling that accessory with its own holster in the device since the Galaxy S22 Ultra

Some of the Galaxy S25 Ultra leaks have been underwhelming from a spec perspective. Some rumors have suggested that the phone will use a MediaTek chip; others say it'll get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. Another leak suggests it'll get a big RAM bump, which could help AI performance and rival the new Pixel 9 Pro series, which starts at 16GB of RAM.

One thing's sure, though: Samsung will include some excellent cameras in the S25 Ultra. One rumor suggests it'll have a 200MP primary camera, 50MP ultrawide and two 50MP telephoto lenses, one with 3x zoom and one with 5x zoom. 

Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.