Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge’s glass may be more fragile than we thought — here’s what we know

The new toughened glass expected to be used on the Galaxy S25 Edge, and already found on the new Motorola Razr Ultra, is not as strong as you might have hoped.

Gorilla Glass Ceramic, recently announced by manufacturer Corning, is positioned as a new toughened glass material for device displays. But as posted by leaker PandaFlashPro, this new Ceramic material is apparently not as durable as older Gorilla Glass versions.

PFP specifically mentions Gorilla Glass Armor, used on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2, used on older Galaxy S models as well as many other current-gen flagship phones like the Google Pixel 9 series.

There's also the latest Gorilla Armor 2 glass, currently exclusive to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which could be what PandaFlashPro was referring to when they mentioned Armor.

So how tough is it really?

As well as PandaFlashPro's claim, we can see how Gorilla Glass Ceramic should perform in the real world by looking at the data from Corning.

On its product data sheet, we see that Gorilla Armor 2 can apparently survive 2.2m drops onto concrete-equivalent materials, while also offering 4x scratch resistance compared to rival glass materials.

Gorilla Glass Victus 2, meanwhile, can shrug off 1-metre drops onto the same material, but offers the same 4x scratch resistance. Gorilla Glass Ceramic also manages to survive 1-metre drops, but there's no data on its scratch resistance.

Reading between the lines, it therefore seems that Gorilla Glass Ceramic is tuned for reasonably good drop protection, but lacks the anti-scratch powers of Armor 2 or Victus 2.

Presumably Ceramic has other advantages to manufacturers, such as cost or weight, but anyone hoping for Moto's new foldable or Samsung's upcoming slim flagship to outperform other phones is going to be disappointed.

We've not finished testing the Moto Razr Ultra, but it's already looking like a possible new benchmark for flip foldables, even if it's costing more than previous Razrs to do so.

All we've been able to do with the Galaxy S25 Edge is look at its slim design, but there have been plenty of rumors about its flagship-grade specs and groundbreaking construction that we can't wait for it to launch. And that could happen as soon as next month, according to some sources.

