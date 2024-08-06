Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 plans and deals in Australia for August 2024

These are the best Z Fold 6 prices we've spotted so far

Galaxy Z Fold 6 held in hand displaying a racing game
(Image credit: Future)

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 is now available to freely purchase in Australia, which means all of the device's pre-order offers have now evaporated. But don't fear! While  it's too late to pick up some free bonus items, we're still here to help you find the best Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals and plans.

While the last few generations of Samsung's most premium foldable have received very slight iterations on the same design, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 changes things up in a number of ways.

Firstly, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is thinner than its predecessors, and features slightly wider exterior and interior displays. This is particularly noticeable when the device is closed, giving you more space to type on the outside screen.

Additionally, the arrival of Galaxy AI on the Z Fold 6 opens up new possibilities, with the new Sketch to Image feature allowing you to draw a crude scribble with the S Pen (not included) and turn it into a detailed piece of AI art.

On top of this, the Samsung Notes app now offers AI-powered Note Assist functionality – providing translation, summaries, and auto formatting for any notes you may paste in or scribble down.

In Australia, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 starts at AU$2,749 and is available through retail outlets and carriers in Navy, Pink and Silver Shadow colourways, along with two additional Crafted Black and White colours, available exclusively from Samsung's online store

Here are the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals and plans currently on offer in Australia.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 offers

Samsung: AU$150 bonus trade credit

Samsung: AU$150 bonus trade credit

If you're planning to go straight to the source for your new Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung's online store is offering a very decent AU$150 of bonus trade-in credit towards the device. Additionally, you also get a bonus year of Samsung Care+ coverage.

View Deal
Amazon: Save 15% when bundled with Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Amazon: Save 15% when bundled with Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

While Amazon isn't offering any discounts on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 alone, you can save up to AU$690 when you bundle the device with Samsung's new Galaxy Watch Ultra (valued at AU$1,299). Whether you opt for the 256GB, 512GB or 1TB model Galaxy Z Fold 6, you'll get very respectable 15% discount on the total cost of the bundle.

View Deal
Optus: Bonus Galaxy Watch 7 when bundled with Watch plan over 24 or 36 months

Optus: Bonus Galaxy Watch 7 when bundled with Watch plan over 24 or 36 months

The only post-release offer which comes with a bonus device, Optus is including a Galaxy Watch 7 for AU$0 when you bundle the Galaxy Z Fold with a AU$10p/m Watch plan over 24 or 36 months. That's AU$648.72 in bonus value, which is pretty enticing. Offer ends September 3, 2024.

View Deal
Vodafone: AU$300 discount + AU$500 bonus trade-in credit

Vodafone: AU$300 discount + AU$500 bonus trade-in credit

Although Vodafone is offering a slightly smaller discount than the other telcos, with AU$300 slashed from the Galaxy Z Fold 6's upfront cost, it is offering a massive AU$500 of bonus trade-in value towards the device, which blows the competition away. If you have an eligible device to trade in, this is a great option. Offer ends September 2, 2024. Trade-in must be made by September 16, 2024.

View Deal

Best Galaxy Z Fold 6 plans

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Galaxy Z Fold 6 models and pricing
ModelStoragePrice
Galaxy Z Fold 612GB / 256GBAU$2,749
Galaxy Z Fold 612GB / 512GBAU$2,949
Galaxy Z Fold 612GB / 1TB AU$3,299

Galaxy Z Fold 6 — what do you get?

Swipe to scroll horizontally
ChipSnapdragon 8 Gen 3
Cover Display 6.3 inches OLED (2376 x 968, 120Hz)
Main display 7.6 inches OLED (2160 x 1856, 120Hz)
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Rear cameras50MP wide (f/1.8), 12MP ultra wide (f/2.2, 123°), 10MP 3x telephoto (f/2.4)
Front camera 10MP (f/2.2, FOV: 85°)
Under display camera 4MP (f/1.8, 85°)
Battery 4,400 mAh
Charging 25W wired, 10-15W wireless
Colors Silver Shadow, Pink, Navy, Crafted Black, White
Size Folded: 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1mm; Unfolded: 153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6mm
Weight 239g
