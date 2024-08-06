Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 plans and deals in Australia for August 2024

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 is now available to freely purchase in Australia, which means all of the device's pre-order offers have now evaporated. But don't fear! While it's too late to pick up some free bonus items, we're still here to help you find the best Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals and plans.

While the last few generations of Samsung's most premium foldable have received very slight iterations on the same design, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 changes things up in a number of ways.

Firstly, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is thinner than its predecessors, and features slightly wider exterior and interior displays. This is particularly noticeable when the device is closed, giving you more space to type on the outside screen.

Additionally, the arrival of Galaxy AI on the Z Fold 6 opens up new possibilities, with the new Sketch to Image feature allowing you to draw a crude scribble with the S Pen (not included) and turn it into a detailed piece of AI art.

On top of this, the Samsung Notes app now offers AI-powered Note Assist functionality – providing translation, summaries, and auto formatting for any notes you may paste in or scribble down.

In Australia, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 starts at AU$2,749 and is available through retail outlets and carriers in Navy, Pink and Silver Shadow colourways, along with two additional Crafted Black and White colours, available exclusively from Samsung's online store.

Here are the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals and plans currently on offer in Australia.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 offers

Samsung: AU$150 bonus trade credit If you're planning to go straight to the source for your new Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung's online store is offering a very decent AU$150 of bonus trade-in credit towards the device. Additionally, you also get a bonus year of Samsung Care+ coverage.

Amazon: Save 15% when bundled with Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra While Amazon isn't offering any discounts on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 alone, you can save up to AU$690 when you bundle the device with Samsung's new Galaxy Watch Ultra (valued at AU$1,299). Whether you opt for the 256GB, 512GB or 1TB model Galaxy Z Fold 6, you'll get very respectable 15% discount on the total cost of the bundle.

Optus: Bonus Galaxy Watch 7 when bundled with Watch plan over 24 or 36 months The only post-release offer which comes with a bonus device, Optus is including a Galaxy Watch 7 for AU$0 when you bundle the Galaxy Z Fold with a AU$10p/m Watch plan over 24 or 36 months. That's AU$648.72 in bonus value, which is pretty enticing. Offer ends September 3, 2024.

Vodafone: AU$300 discount + AU$500 bonus trade-in credit Although Vodafone is offering a slightly smaller discount than the other telcos, with AU$300 slashed from the Galaxy Z Fold 6's upfront cost, it is offering a massive AU$500 of bonus trade-in value towards the device, which blows the competition away. If you have an eligible device to trade in, this is a great option. Offer ends September 2, 2024. Trade-in must be made by September 16, 2024.

Best Galaxy Z Fold 6 plans

Swipe to scroll horizontally Galaxy Z Fold 6 models and pricing Model Storage Price Galaxy Z Fold 6 12GB / 256GB AU$2,749 Galaxy Z Fold 6 12GB / 512GB AU$2,949 Galaxy Z Fold 6 12GB / 1TB AU$3,299

Galaxy Z Fold 6 — what do you get?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Chip Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Cover Display 6.3 inches OLED (2376 x 968, 120Hz) Main display 7.6 inches OLED (2160 x 1856, 120Hz) RAM 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Rear cameras 50MP wide (f/1.8), 12MP ultra wide (f/2.2, 123°), 10MP 3x telephoto (f/2.4) Front camera 10MP (f/2.2, FOV: 85°) Under display camera 4MP (f/1.8, 85°) Battery 4,400 mAh Charging 25W wired, 10-15W wireless Colors Silver Shadow, Pink, Navy, Crafted Black, White Size Folded: 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1mm; Unfolded: 153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6mm Weight 239g