iPhone 18 Pro could feature these big rumored Apple camera upgrades

A recent report has indicated that Apple is working on several new hardware options for future phones.

There is an argument that Apple has put more focus on upgrading its software over hardware recently. That isn't a surprise, considering the push for AI-backed features on modern smartphones. However, while iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence are impressive, Apple has to be careful not to rest on its laurels when it comes to hardware.

However, a recent post on Weibo suggests that some big changes may be in the works. Digital Chat Station claims that "Some new technologies being tested by the Apple chain include multi-fold mid-bottom periscope, variable aperture main camera, folding screen, and miniaturized ToF 3D face recognition component."

Now, while there is no indication which device all this would be for, there is some speculation from NotebookCheck that this camera hardware is for the iPhone 18 Pro.

(Image credit: Front Page Tech)

So what does this mean? In theory this would give the phone much more control over things like depth of field. The hardware may also offer better zoom, which would be a major upgrade over the current Apple cameras.

While it is interesting to see Apple looking to make some big improvements, it may not be the first phone to feature this kind of technology. Rumors have suggested that the Multifold Periscope Zoom will be included in the Galaxy S25 Slim by known tipster @Jukanlosreve. Recent speculation is that this phone could be revealed as early as January at Galaxy Unpacked.

For the time being it is worth noting that, while Digital Chat Station is a well-known source, the fact Apple is working on something doesn't guarantee it'll be released. We will only know for certain when Apple officially announces the phones — which could be a while.

In the meantime be sure to keep on top of all the latest news and rumors for this year's iPhones in our iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max hubs.